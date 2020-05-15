Trump insists coronavirus will 'go away at some point' even without a vaccine

-
Trump insists coronavirus will 'go away at some point' even without a vaccine2:25 p.m.
Rep. Katie Porter profanely explains why her Toyota minivan is superior to an Escalade2:57 p.m.
Trump official thinks coronavirus vaccine can be ready by the end of the year, citing early data2:23 p.m.
Nintendo has released an extremely soothing virtual performance of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme1:11 p.m.
Esteemed medical journal blasts Trump's coronavirus response in 'stunning' editorial12:36 p.m.
Trump instilled 'competitive' nature in kids by tripping them while they were skiing, Ivanka Trump says12:08 p.m.
The Netherlands is advising its single citizens to quarantine with a 'seksbuddy'11:25 a.m.
Facebook purchases GIPHY for $400 million10:51 a.m.
