the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Fauci warns against triggering 'an outbreak that you may not be able to control' by reopening too soon

12:22 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned the Senate about the dangers of states reopening too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying this could result in more "suffering and death."

Fauci, a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, remotely testified before the Senate on Tuesday and said that the "consequences could be really serious" if states reopen their economies too quickly without following the White House's guidelines, noting they must be capable to respond to an increase in infections.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control, which in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery," Fauci said. "It would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward."

Many states have started to reopen their economies despite not meeting the White House's guidelines, which include that states should have a "downward trajectory of positive tests" or a "downward trajectory of documented cases" over two weeks. According to The New York Times, "in more than half of states easing restrictions, case counts are trending upward, positive test results are rising, or both."

As of Tuesday, 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, but Fauci also told lawmakers during the hearing that this is probably an undercount.

"The number is likely higher," Fauci said. "I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it's higher." Brendan Morrow

back and forth
Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci got into the most pointed exchange of the Senate coronavirus hearing so far

1:01 p.m.

The tone remained civil, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were not on the same page when the former testified remotely before the Senate on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Paul, who has recovered from a reportedly asymptomatic case of COVID-19, made the argument that kids — who have low mortality rates — should return to school next fall. He said Fauci and other experts need to be "humble" about what they don't know about the virus, adding that Fauci isn't the "end all" of coronavirus-related decisions.

Fauci replied that he doesn't consider himself the ultimate authority. Instead, he said his job as a public health official mandates he give advice based on scientific evidence. In fact, he said, the reason he's not ready to support opening schools or the economy is because he's aware there's a lot he doesn't know about the new virus. He noted that while it's clear kids respond much better to infections generally, there are worrying cases of a mysterious inflammatory diseases possibly linked to COVID-19 found in children.

Fauci's words didn't seem to have much of an effect on Paul's thinking, though. As he left the chamber, he said he believes government intervention hasn't altered the virus' trajectory, even in hot spots like New York. Tim O'Donnell

remoter voter
The House is finally moving forward with remote voting

12:17 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Two months into the coronavirus pandemic, the House is ready to decide if it's ready for remote voting.

As it stands, it takes a unanimous vote to get anything through the House of Representatives without calling a quorum of congressmembers into Washington, D.C. — even one dissenter can bring down the whole vote. The House Rules Committee has repeatedly discussed moving to allow remote voting throughout the pandemic, and will finally take action on that idea this Thursday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told the House on Monday that there would be a vote on the next phase of the CARES Act and on a rules change to facilitate remote work no earlier than this Friday. And on Tuesday, the House Rules Committee confirmed it would consider a rules change to allow remote voting before a full floor vote on Friday. House members would still have to come in for the remote work vote, as well as a vote on Democrats' next relief phase.

Talk of allowing remote voting started before the House passed the first coronavirus stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act. It eventually passed by voice vote because the House Rules Committee decided at the time it would be too ambitious to institute remote voting so quickly. Another push for remote voting ahead of an additional coronavirus relief bill, this one in late April, was also put off after Republicans opposed the idea. Kathryn Krawczyk

cases rise
Russia now has the 2nd most coronavirus cases in the world

11:50 a.m.
The Kremlin.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Russia now has the second most confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, though its 232,000-plus confirmed cases is still far fewer than the United States.

The country's cases continue to rise significantly day-to-day, although the rate is mostly stable. BBC News notes that there have now been 10 consecutive days with new infections above 10,000, most of which are in Moscow, which is home to around 12 million people.

Despite the high number of cases, Russia has reported only 2,116 COVID-19 fatalities, giving the country a low death rate. The Kremlin attributes that success to a mass testing program, but many people are skeptical of the figure, believing the true total to be much higher, BBC reports.

There are some high profile cases within the government, including President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who is hospitalized with the virus.

None of this news has deterred Putin from beginning to ease lockdown measures, however — factory and construction workers were allowed back on the job Tuesday, although the president granted regions the authority to set their own restrictions depending on their status. Read more at BBC News. Tim O'Donnell

not yet
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander stresses U.S. needs 'millions' more coronavirus tests after Trump declares 'we have prevailed'

11:24 a.m.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) during a Senate hearing Tuesday again said the United States has not done "nearly enough" on coronavirus testing, despite President Trump's assertion that the country has already "prevailed."

Alexander, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, spoke at the top of a hearing on Tuesday and reiterated his previous statement that while "what our country has done so far on testing is impressive," it's "not nearly enough." In Tennessee, he said testing levels are "sufficient" to begin an initial phase of sending Americans back to work but that beyond that, much more will be required.

"The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify those who are sick and exposed," Alexander said. "Then we can quarantine the sick and exposed instead of trying to to quarantine the whole country. In my opinion, this will require millions of new tests, many from new technologies." Later, he again stressed the need for "widespread testing."

During a press conference on Monday touting the United States' coronavirus testing levels, Trump claimed that the U.S. has "prevailed" on testing despite not yet meeting the number of daily tests experts have called for. Trump said that about 300,000 tests are being conducted daily, promising this number will "go up substantially." Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Even some people who approve of Trump don't trust him when it comes to the coronavirus, poll shows

11:04 a.m.

President Trump's approval apparently isn't completely correlated with trust, a new CNN poll shows.

Trump's overall rating stands at 45 percent, a slight uptick from the previous month that actually matches a CNN-poll high from the start of his term in 2017. His ratings have continued to fall, however, when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic — just 42 percent believe he's doing a good job handling the outbreak in the United States, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. Last month, 52 percent gave him poor marks.

Further, only 36 percent consider him a trusted source of information related to the pandemic, which means that some people who believe he's doing a good job both responding to the crisis and more generally, don't believe what he says about the virus.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS between May 7 and May 10 over the phone. A random national sample of 1,112 adults was surveyed. The margin of error was 3.7 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell

don't sell the bike shop
Robert Pattinson dreams of inventing 'a pasta which you can hold in your hand'

11:03 a.m.

Robert Pattinson gave an interview for the ages in GQ, but perhaps the most alarming detail of all is how the actor makes pasta. If you can even call it "making" "pasta."

As Pattinson told GQ, he hopes to invent "a pasta which you can hold in your hand," calling his creation Piccolini Cuscino, or "little pillow." He tried to demo the product for his interviewer, explaining "so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta." Obviously.

It goes on from there. While he's nuking the penne and water, Pattinson…

...takes the foil and he begins dumping sugar on top of it. "I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese." So after the sugar, he opens his first package of cheese and begins layering slice after slice onto the sugar-foil. Then more sugar: "It really needs a sugar crust." [GQ]

Which is all well and good. Until:

Suddenly he stops: "Can you actually put foil in an oven?"

I say yes, you can, but what you absolutely cannot do is put foil in a microwave. And he says cool, cool, and then he goes looking for his oven, which he's never used before, and this is a nice house, so there are multiple options, and the one he settles on, well: It looks like another microwave to me. He assures me it is not … He puts the aluminum sphere, the little pillow, into what he thinks is an oven and I think is a microwave. He attempts to turn it on … Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He's giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. [GQ]

Read the full amusing profile here, and keep Pattinson out of your kitchen. Jeva Lange

that didn't happen
Trump casually accuses Joe Scarborough of murder while live tweeting Morning Joe

10:24 a.m.

President Trump took a break from Fox & Friends and replaced it with a bit of conspiracy theorizing.

On Tuesday, Trump spent his morning on a live-tweeting spree, clearly watching MSNBC's Morning Joe for part of it. He met every topic host Joe Scarborough brought up with a rebuttal of his own and, at one point casually repeated an unfounded claim suggesting Scarborough is connected to a murder.

That was an apparent reference to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough's office when he was a GOP congressmember. She was found to have an undiagnosed heart condition and died after passing out and hitting her head when she fell, Politico notes. Trump has tossed around this conspiracy several times as his dislike of Scarborough has grown. Scarborough was told about the tweet while live on air, and called it "extraordinarily cruel." "Donald, for your sake, and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It's not good for you," Scarborough said.

If it wasn't clear enough that Trump was watching, when Scarborough brought up governors' approval ratings, coronavirus testing rates, and Republicans critical of Trump's COVID-19 response, the president had a tweet to match. Kathryn Krawczyk

