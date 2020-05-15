See More Speed Reads
it's a no from me
Edit

Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Pramila Jayapal says Democrats' coronavirus relief bill 'fails to match the scale of this crisis'

4:14 p.m.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Alex Edelman -Pool/Getty Images

House Democrats are looking to pass their $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill later today, but Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) isn't on board.

Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has announced she'll vote no on the $3 trillion HEROES Act, saying that while it has some "good elements," it "fails to match the scale of this crisis."

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus had been pushing for Democrats' relief bill to include a "Paycheck Guarantee" program extending $600 billion for small businesses over six months, but this wasn't added. The act includes more one-time payments for individuals among other provisions.

"To beat the virus, we must keep people home," Jayapal said. "To keep people home, we must make sure they get their paycheck, can access their health care and don't feel pressured to return to work before it's safe. That's the only way that we can give the American people real relief and certainty before this crisis gets worse — because if we fail to do so, it will."

Jayapal had previously asked that the vote be delayed into next week. On Friday, 14 Democrats voted against a procedural rule bringing the legislation to the floor, The Hill reports, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Omar tweeted Friday that "we should be leading with bold ideas that meet the scale of the crisis," while Ocasio-Cortez called the bill a "mixed bag," also saying, "I think we can go further, especially when it comes to healthcare," per CBS News.

Politico reports, though, that "in a sign of Pelosi's hold over her caucus, most Democrats have relegated their complaints to private calls with colleagues and leadership." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Friday he believes the bill will pass. From there, it isn't expected to progress through the Republican-controlled Senate and actually become law, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Congress should "take a pause" before passing new legislation. Brendan Morrow

or so it says
Edit

Biden campaign sees clear path to '318 electoral votes'

5:28 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is convinced it can turn some solidly red states blue.

Biden's team revealed its electoral strategy to reporters on Friday, saying the campaign is convinced it can win 318 of the 538 electoral votes up for grabs this fall. A big chunk of those votes will come from reclaiming typically blue states Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, as well as homing in on the traditionally red states of Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

Biden needs 270 electoral votes to beat Trump this year, and officials on his team think he can win back most of the states that went for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but flipped to Trump in 2016. In particular, internal polling shows the Biden campaign "pulling ahead" in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona, O'Malley Dillon said.

Arizona has gone Republican for the last 20 years of presidential contests, but has one recently elected Democratic senator and another close senatorial contest slated for this fall. And if the former vice president can secure what his campaign calls the "Biden coalition" of "young, African American, and Latino voters; suburban, college educated voters, and women; and disaffected voters," it estimates it can win Texas and Georgia as well, The Daily Beast writes.

While Biden's campaign did well with black voters in the primaries, its strategy to bring in Latino voters has been widely criticized, questioning whether Biden can actually pull southern red states into his camp. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Justice Department, state AGs reportedly planning to target Google in what could be 'the most significant antitrust cases in U.S. history'

5:05 p.m.
Trouble may be brewing for Google.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department and the attorneys general of several states are expected to bring antitrust suits against Google focusing intensely on the company's ad business, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The Justice Department's case could reportedly be brought as soon as this summer, while the state attorneys general are expected to file a case closer to the fall.

Still, "one unanswered question," writes the Journal, "is whether the states will file their own complaint, or simply join in the federal case when it is filed. It's even possible different groups of states will file separate complaints." Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the states' charge, has emphasized that the pandemic is not slowing their investigation and "if we determine that filing is merited we will go to court soon after that."

Google's ad business has long been a source of criticism. "Regulators are starting to look at the fact that Google doesn't have a real peer in technologies along the links of the digital media supply chain, such as those technologies that decide what to bid on ads or negotiate the transaction between the buy side and the sell side," CNBC wrote in late 2019, noting that the tech giant was on track to surpass 20 percent of U.S. ad spending both online and offline by the end of the year. Some critics have gone as far as to call for a breakup of the company.

The Wall Street Journal adds that "the lawsuits — if they are filed — could pose a direct threat to Google's businesses and rank among the most significant antitrust cases in U.S. history, alongside the government's antitrust case against Microsoft Corp. in the late 1990s." Read more about the potential lawsuits here. Jeva Lange

yippee!
Edit

Trump brags about 'super duper missile'

4:04 p.m.

President Trump bragged Friday that America is "building, right now, incredible military equipment," with the commander-in-chief adding that "we have, I call it, the 'super duper missile.'"

What makes it so super duper? "I heard the other night, [it is] 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump went on. "You've heard Russia has five times and China's working on five or six times. We have one 17 times, and it's just gotten the go-ahead."

When reporters sought more information about the weapon, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, "I'm going to have to refer you back to the White House on that" and "I don't have any information to give you on that," Business Insider reports. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper also failed to provide more information about what Trump was talking about.

Still, though further details about the weapon were scarce, it seems safe to assume that the "super duper missile" goes "boom" and gives "bad guys" some "big owies." Jeva Lange

those b---hes want to borrow my van
Edit

Rep. Katie Porter profanely explains why her Toyota minivan is superior to an Escalade

2:57 p.m.

Rep. Katie Porter, a freshman Democrat representing California's 45th District, has already made a splash in quarantine with her no-nonsense respect for science, her viral whiteboard math, and her unapologetic love of "pandemic bras" ("stretchy, comfortable, wireless"). Appearing on Desus & Mero on Showtime on Thursday night, Porter also professed her love of her … Toyota Sienna.

First, Porter had to set the record straight, confirming to co-host Desus Nice that she does not in fact drive a Mercedes-Benz minivan. "That's an urban myth. Or a suburban myth, I should say," Porter said while video-calling into the show from inside said car.

Porter added that she loves her more modest, "country blue" Toyota so much that she's going to "keep it 'til it goes." But "what bugs me," Porter went on, getting visibly worked up, "is my suburban mom friends, who drive like the Escalade with the third row and s--t, and they look down on me because I drive the van. Then those b---hes want to borrow my van because none of the s--t fits in the Escalade."

The worst! "I'm like, 'Oh, oh, I see, like, your Christmas tree doesn't fit in your three-row SUV,'" Porter sneered. She added: "So it's just like, they get judgey on the van, but then they wanna borrow it." You tell 'em, Katie! Watch the hilarious clip below. Jeva Lange

no.
Edit

Trump insists coronavirus will 'go away at some point' even without a vaccine

2:25 p.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pandemic be darned, the U.S. is coming back.

That's the message President Trump sent in a Friday press conference where he named two new leaders in America's coronavirus vaccine development project. While Trump said the "Project Warp Speed" team would deliver a vaccine "by the end of the year or shortly thereafter," he also said that "with or without a vaccine, we're back."

Trump has been ready to reopen much of the U.S. for weeks now, even though experts — including those on Trump's own coronavirus task force — warn it could lead to even more deaths without a vaccine or proper safety measures. But even as Trump praised the two new members of the government's vaccination development projects, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Gen. Gustave Perna, he suggested the U.S. didn't even need the vaccine to get back to business — or to get rid of the coronavirus. "It'll go away at some point," Trump said. "Other things have never had a vaccine, and they go away."

It's true that some high-profile diseases fade from the public consciousness even without widespread vaccine use. But something like the flu isn't as contagious or as deadly as COVID-19, and so a vaccine is expected to be the only way to ensure the coronavirus' eradication. Kathryn Krawczyk

warp speed?
Edit

Trump official thinks coronavirus vaccine can be ready by the end of the year, citing early data

2:23 p.m.

President Trump on Friday announced the appointment of two officials to a project focused on speeding up development of a coronavirus vaccine, with one expressing confidence over an optimistic end of 2020 timeline.

Trump on Friday said pharmaceutical conglomerate GlaxoSmithKline's former chair Moncef Slaoui and Army General Gustave Perna will head this Operation Warp Speed project. Some experts have described having a COVID-19 vaccine developed in 12 to 18 months as possible if efforts go smoothly, while others have described this timeline as overly optimistic.

In a Rose Garden press conference, Slaoui called the project's objectives "extremely challenging' but "credible," and he said that based on "early data" he's seen from a clinical trial, he feels "even more confident that we will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020. And we will do the best we can to do that."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, perviously said it's "doable" to have hundreds of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by January, although he warned that this is only "if things fall in the right place." But on Thursday, Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted federal official and whistleblower who was leading coronavirus vaccine development, was far less confident in this timeline when he testified before Congress.

"A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18 month timeframe, if everything goes perfectly," Bright said. "We've never seen everything go perfectly. ... I still think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule, and I think it's going to take longer than that to do so." Brendan Morrow

Aloha K.K.
Edit

Nintendo has released an extremely soothing virtual performance of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme

1:11 p.m.
This is so calming.
YouTube/Nintendo

Another long week of quarantine is in the books, and it's time to unwind and relax before a fresh week of horrors begins anew on Monday. Bless Nintendo, then, for swooping in with the impeccably-timed release of an at-home performance of the tranquilizing theme song from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Featuring just five musicians — an accordionist, double bassist, percussionist, guitarist/ukulelist, and flugelhorn..ist? — the video is as soothing as, say, crafting a cherry lamp or chuckling gently at a pun about marlins. "The song that kept the world chill in the worst year of our lives," is how one YouTube commenter summed it up.

Watch below, and read about the joys of Animal Crossing and delayed gratification here at The Week. Jeva Lange

