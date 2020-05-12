House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill totaling $3 trillion, planning for a vote later this week.

The new legislation, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES) Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local governments, $20 billion for tribal relief, $10 billion for small businesses, $25 billion for the postal service, and more, Politico reports.

Additionally, the bill includes another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, CNBC reports. A party-line vote on the bill is expected to take place on Friday, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile in the Senate, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Republicans are "assessing what we've done already," referring to the coronavirus aid previously passed by Congress, arguing "we have to take a pause" before passing new legislation.

"We have not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately," McConnell said Monday, Politico reports. "That time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet."

Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday, "To those who would suggest a pause, I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause. The rent doesn't take a pause. The hardship doesn't take a pause."

Politico notes, however, that Democrats acknowledge this new bill announced Tuesday "is more of a talking point than legislation that they expect to become law" since it won't receive Republican support. If it were to pass, CNN notes it would be the new largest relief package ever in U.S. history. Brendan Morrow