House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments

House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments2:07 p.m.
Researchers believe it’s too late to investigate Wuhan market for coronavirus' animal origins2:13 p.m.
Twitter will allow remote work forever — and it probably won't be the last company to do so1:53 p.m.
Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci got into the most pointed exchange of the Senate coronavirus hearing so far1:01 p.m.
Dr. Fauci warns against triggering 'an outbreak that you may not be able to control' by reopening too soon12:22 p.m.
The House is finally moving forward with remote voting12:17 p.m.
Russia now has the 2nd most coronavirus cases in the world11:50 a.m.
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander stresses U.S. needs 'millions' more coronavirus tests after Trump declares 'we have prevailed'11:24 a.m.
