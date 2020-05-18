See More Speed Reads
Pompeo and circumstance
Pompeo's use of public servants, funds gets renewed scrutiny after ouster of inspector general

2:08 a.m.
Mike Pompeo
Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The old adage about the cover-up being worse than the crime is about to be tested again in President Trump's Washington.

The White House says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended Friday night's ouster of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, and congressional officials tell NBC News, The Washington Post, and The New York Times that Linick was investigating Pompeo's use of a government staffer to perform domestic errands for him and his wife, including walking their dog, picking up dry cleaning, and making restaurant reservations. Linick was the fourth inspector general Trump has fired this spring.

House Democrats, who reportedly learned details about Linick's Pompeo investigation around the same time Trump said he's firing him, launched an investigation on Saturday to determine if the move was an act of retaliation. "What I've learned about Inspector General Stephen Linick's removal is deeply troubling," said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.).

Some Senate Republicans said they're fine with the ouster while others asked for more information. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that despite Linick's "shortcomings" in failing to sufficiently investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, the "general lack of confidence" cited by Trump "simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made a broader point: "The firings of multiple inspectors general is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power."

The allegations that Pompeo was misusing public resources aren't new, the Times reports. Democrats began investigating complains about Pompeo's use of security personnel to run his domestic errands last summer, and he also faced scrutiny for his use of State Department aircraft for frequent visits to Kansas for what appeared to be reconnaissance for a possible Senate run. Pompeo's wife, Susan, has also played an unusually prominent role at the State Department and at the CIA before that, reportedly leading meetings and using office space as well as accompanying her husband on extended official visits abroad.

In all previous cases, "Pompeo or other department officials denied wrongdoing, and the secretary moved on unscathed," the Times notes. "But the maelstrom of questions that began over the weekend could present a formidable challenge" to his "political instincts and career ambitions," including a potential run for president in 2024. Peter Weber

Neo-phyte
Ivanka Trump takes Elon Musk's 'red pill'

12:15 a.m.

Running a business during a global pandemic that has both crashed economies and killed hundreds of thousands of people is stressful, as is being a new father again in your late 40s. Tesla's Elon Musk, facing both challenges, has decided to embrace a meme from the 1999 sci-fi hit The Matrix, since adopted most famously by "men's rights activists" (MRAs) but also others who seek the hidden realities promised by Matrix co-creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski in their dystopian work of fiction.

"Take the red pill," Musk tweeted Sunday afternoon. For some reason, Ivanka Trump responded.

Lilly Wachowski also responded: "F--k both of you." The grandmother of Musk's newborn didn't appear to be impressed, either.

This is the original source of the "red pill" meme, from Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offering a new life to Neo (Keanu Reeves): "This is your last chance. After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

So what rabbit hole has Musk tumbled into? Who knows. For added confusion, Musk added a red rose, the symbol used by democratic socialists, a group with which he does not affiliate himself. Maybe he's fully embracing President Trump's red #MAGA culture — which would kind of explain Ivanka's tweet — or has discovered that life really is a computer simulation. Or maybe he's just bored.

Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father, is supposed to be the politically and socially enigmatic child from Trump's first marriage. We may never know what alternative realties she is seeing now the she's swallowed the red pill. Peter Weber

Sunday shows
Sanders is confident his supporters will back Biden 'at the end of the day'

May 17, 2020

Despite longstanding concerns within the Democratic Party, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not worried his supporters won't back former Vice President Joe Biden against President Trump in November's general election.

ABC's George Stephanopoulos mentioned during Sanders' appearance on Sunday's edition of This Week that Sanders' former campaign manager Jeff Weaver put out a memo warning that Biden is falling short with Sanders' supporters at the moment. But Sanders said he believes the "vast majority" of the people who voted for him throughout the Democratic primaries understand Trump "is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." At the end of the day, he said, they'll likely vote for Biden.

Sanders did add, however, that Biden needs to continue to let those voters know he understands their concerns about issues like student debt, health insurance, low wages, climate change, and racism within the criminal justice. Sanders said he does think Biden and his campaign staff will "reach out" to "our supporters" and come up with an agenda that speaks to their needs. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Republican governor, senator have different reactions to crowded bars in their states

May 17, 2020

While Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) admitted footage of crowded bars in Wisconsin "concern, probably, all of us," he also said he understood the patrons' desire to relieve some of their frustrations after being "pent up" for quite some time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Johnson's view, they were "celebrating a little freedom" as the state rolls back its lockdown measures.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was a little less forgiving, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that he was "absolutely" concerned by crowded bars filled with mask-less customers in Columbus. DeWine said he has discussed steps to handle similar situations in the future if they keep occurring.

DeWine and Johnson both seemed to agree, however, that their respective state populations were, by and large, still taking social distancing guidelines seriously. Johnson said that despite the images shown on CNN, such behavior wasn't representative of the state as a whole. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Former FDA commissioner says CDC should deliver more info on 'collective clinical experience' of coronavirus patients

May 17, 2020

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "really let" the United States down when it came to coronavirus testing early on during the epidemic.

In response to a question from NBC's Chuck Todd about whether President Trump trusts the CDC to take the lead on the coronavirus pandemic going forward, Navarro said the agency "set us back" by keeping the "bad" test "within the bureaucracy," though he didn't say its guidelines should be dismissed as time progresses. Instead, Navarro shifted gears a little to highlight what he considers the dangers of a continued lockdown.

Others, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, disagreed with Navarro's perception of how the CDC managed testing. Gottlieb said even if the CDC had rolled out the tests perfectly, there wouldn't have been enough available to get a true sense of the pandemic's scope. He did, however, say the agency needs to deliver more information about the "collective clinical experience" of coronavirus patients and their outcomes across the country. As things stand, he said, "we're learning a lot of this by word of mouth." Tim O'Donnell

reflection
Elizabeth Warren says her brother's death from coronavirus 'feels like something that didn't have to happen'

May 17, 2020
Elizabeth Warren.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reflected on the death of her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, from the coronavirus in an interview excerpt published by The Atlantic.

Herring, who was 86, died earlier this year after contracting COVID-19, which has killed nearly 89,000 people in the United States since February.

Warren has been open about the affect her brother's death has had on her, placing a particular emphasis on the fact that she and her other siblings weren't able to be by his side — as is the case with so many people who have lost loved ones around the world — because of the infectious nature of the virus. "It's hard to process things things like this because everything is happening at a distance," she told The Atlantic. "And human beings — we're not set up for that. We're wired to be with each other."

The senator also said her brother's death, which she said occurred after it seemed like he "rallied" and might come home soon, "just feels like something that didn't have to happen." Read the full excerpt at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

nursing home crisis
Inspection reports show Life Care nursing homes violated federal coronavirus standards

May 17, 2020
Life Care Center.
John Moore/Getty Images

Even after the United States' first reported coronavirus outbreak occurred at a Life Care Center nursing home in Kirland, Washington, nine of the chain's homes violated federal standards aimed at curbing infections, inspection reports obtained by The Washington Post show.

Government inspectors at the federal and state level reportedly discovered that some employees at the facilities did not wash their hands, sanitize equipment, or enforce social distancing guidelines.

At one home in Denver, staffers left an isolation door open, which allowed a COVID-19 patient to walk out of the room without a mask and sit next to two healthy residents. And in Kansas, a nursing home's infection control log did not include two patients with fevers, which the inspector said "had the potential to affect all 52 residents" in the facility.

Life Care has said no amount of preparation could have stopped the virus' spread, and several caregivers told The Post they were overwhelmed during the crisis, which contributed to the lack of hygiene in some cases. One nursing aide, for example, said she found herself caring for 30 patients at once.

The Post notes there's no comprehensive data available to determine whether the rate of COVID-19 infections or deaths is higher at Life Care than other long-term care chains. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

GOP's Grassley says Trump's reasoning for IG dismissal 'not sufficient' as Democrats investigate

May 17, 2020
Chuck Grassley.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's decision to fire State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday came on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a White House official said Saturday.

The move immediately drew sharp criticism from Democrats who consider the ouster a retaliatory act; Linick was reportedly looking into Pompeo's alleged misuse of a department appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife, and it comes on the heels of several other federal watchdog dismissals in recent months.

It wasn't only Democrats who seemed unsatisfied with Trump's decision, though. While the president said he no longer had confidence in Linick, an Obama appointee, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), co-chair of the Whistleblower Protection Caucus, said Saturday that Congress is entitled to a more thorough explanation, noting that inspectors general are "crucial in correcting government failures and promoting the accountability that the American people deserve." He said Trump's reasoning, as it stands, "simply is not sufficient."

Grassley's Democratic colleagues, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), took things a step further. They sent letters to the White House demanding officials hand over all records related to Linick's firing, adding that they plan to "look deeply into this matter." Read more at NBC News and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

The Week Logo
