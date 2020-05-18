Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine

President Trump is apparently no longer simply touting the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as an effective coronavirus treatment — he says he's actually taking it as a preventative measure.

Trump told reporters Monday that he's been taking the medication, which hasn't been proven to effectively treat COVID-19 and has been warned to come with potentially serious side effects, for about a week and a half, with the permission of a White House physician.

The president's reasoning is that he's apparently heard stories about "many, many" frontline workers and doctors who are taking it themselves or prescribing it to their patients with success. Trump said he began taking the drug as a preventative measure after he got "a lot of positive calls about it."

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug FDA has cautioned about using for COVID-19. He started "a couple weeks ago"

"I think it's good. I've heard a lot good stories. And if it's not good, I'll tell you right, I'm not going to get hurt by it" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/eFPC0g1Vns — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

"So far, I seem to be ok," Trump said. Tim O'Donnell