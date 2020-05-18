Biden campaign says as president, he would rescind permit for Keystone pipeline

If elected in November, former Vice President Joe Biden will revoke President Trump's permit for the Keystone pipeline, his campaign told Politico on Monday.

In a statement, Stef Feldman, the Biden campaign's policy director, said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee "strongly opposed the Keystone pipeline in the last administration, stood alongside President Obama and Secretary Kerry to reject it in 2015, and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as president and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit."

The pipeline has been in the works for a decade, but its construction has been halted several times due to legal challenges. If completed, the pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to the United States every day. Environmentalists have argued that the pipeline could increase air pollution, pollute water, and hurt wildlife. Trump vowed during his 2016 campaign to bring the project back to life, and shortly after his inauguration, he issued permits for the pipeline.

The pipeline is stalled right now after a federal judge in Montana ruled earlier this month that there hasn't been a sufficient environmental review of the project. The Trump administration is appealing the decision. Catherine Garcia