See More Speed Reads
the vote is on
Edit

New York's Democratic primary is back on, with both Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang on the ballot

10:39 a.m.
Democratic presidential candidates.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York state's Democratic presidential primary is a go.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that New York's Board of Elections can't call off the primary scheduled for June 23. In agreeing with a lower court's decision, the Tuesday ruling will put former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and several other Democrats back on the ballot even though all but Biden have suspended their campaigns.

The board decided in late April to cancel the Democratic primary, which had already been pushed from April to June over coronavirus concerns, because it determined Biden was the only candidate left on the ballot. Sanders protested the decision, but it was entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang who led a lawsuit to get the primary reinstated. A district court agreed with Yang's suit earlier this month and declared calling off the primary was a violation of 10 Democratic presidential candidates' First and 14th Amendment rights. The Second Circuit upheld that decision on Tuesday.

While Sanders had suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, he encouraged supporters to keep voting for him so his progressive ideas could gain influence in the Democratic party. He, Yang, and any other Democrat who had filed to be on the primary ballot will be on the June ballot even if they'd since dropped out. Kathryn Krawczyk

intelligence matters
Edit

GOP Rep. Ratcliffe narrowly advances to full Senate vote on national intelligence director nomination

11:53 a.m.
Rep. John Ratcliffe testifies for the Senate.
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's nominee to be the next director of national intelligence has made it to a full Senate vote.

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday to advance Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to a full chamber vote. The vote was 8-7, along party lines, even though some Republicans had expressed reservations about Ratcliffe taking on the role when he was nominated for the first time last year.

Ratcliffe faced bipartisan criticism over his apparent lack of experience and his propensity toward right-wing conspiracies when nominated to be DNI last year, and Trump eventually withdrew his nomination. Ratcliffe was more dismissive of so-called "deep state" conspiracies during his nomination hearing this time around, and got all eight Republicans on the committee to vote in his favor on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he'd bring Ratcliffe's nomination for a full Senate vote as soon as possible.

Tuesday's vote was one of Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) first actions as head of the intelligence committee. Rubio temporarily took over for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) while the FBI investigates his suspicious stock sales amid the coronavirus crisis. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Recovered coronavirus patients who tested positive again weren't infectious, Korean CDC finds

11:30 a.m.
Coronavirus tests.
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released findings late Monday after studying 285 COVID-19 survivors who tested positive for the coronavirus again after presumably recovering the illness. The virus samples collected from the patients couldn't be grown in culture, suggesting that the patients had indeed recovered and were actually shedding non-infectious or dead virus particles, rather than suffering from a lingering infection, Bloomberg reports.

While there will likely be more work done in this area, it's encouraging news, and South Korean health authorities — who have received praise for setting a global standard during the pandemic — will no longer consider people infectious after they recover from their illness and won't require additional tests after patients are discharged from their isolation period. That means those patients won't have to test negative before returning to work or school.

Another positive sign from the findings is that almost all of the cases for which blood cases were taken had antibodies against the virus, which lends credence to the theory that people who were previously infected have built up some form of protection. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

my bad
Edit

Neil Gaiman apologizes for 'stupid' decision to travel to Scotland despite coronavirus lockdown

11:06 a.m.
Neil Gaiman
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Starz

Neil Gaiman has issued an apology after coming under fire for traveling to Scotland from New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, a decision he now admits was "stupid."

The American Gods author recently disclosed that he traveled 11,000 miles from New Zealand to his home on Skye in Scotland during the pandemic, defying lockdown measures and prompting a visit from the police.

After days of criticism over this trip, Gaiman apologized on his blog, writing, "I did something stupid. I'm really sorry." The writer said that he "was panicked" and acted based on a UK government website mentioning that those traveling abroad should return home.

But Gaiman said the police since informed him that "I should have stayed where I was safe in New Zealand," and he acknowledged that "I should" have done so, recommending others not make the same mistake he did. Police Scotland inspector Lynda Allan says authorities during their visit gave Gaiman "suitable advice about essential travel and reminded about the current guidelines in Scotland," Deadline reports.

"I'm sure I've done sillier things in my life," Gaiman wrote, "but this is the most foolish thing I've done in quite a while." Brendan Morrow

coincidence?
Edit

Trump's coronavirus National Guard order expires the day before many members would be eligible for key benefits

10:21 a.m.
National Guard.
PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images

National Guard members tasked with lending states a hand during the coronavirus pandemic will see their deployments end June 24, just one day before many would become eligible for key federal retirement and education benefits, Politico reports.

Politico obtained audio of an interagency call in May which outlined the Trump administration's plans for the National Guard and it was acknowledged that thousands of members deployed in March would tally 89 days of service meaning they would fall one day short of the 90-day threshold for reducing their pension qualification age and earning 40 percent tuition discounts at public colleges and universities under the GI Bill.

"It seemed kind of weird to me," said retired Brig. Gen. J. Joy Robinson, president of the National Guard Association. "It's a Wednesday. And it also coincides with 89 days of deployment for any soldiers who went on federal status at the beginning. I was getting all kinds of calls about it and I said, 'It's probably just a coincidence.' But in the back of my mind, I know better. They're screwing the National Guard members out of the status they should have."

The National Guard's Hall pushed back on that notion, pointing out that benefits are cumulative, so members can potentially qualify for those benefits during later deployments. A National Guard spokesman also said it's possible a decision to extend the deployments could still come in the weeks ahead. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Moderna vaccine progress a 'positive development' according to former FDA commissioner, but 'there's a lot of work ahead'

9:55 a.m.

Early data on a coronavirus vaccine candidate is encouraging, but there's still "a lot of work" to be done, the former commissioner of the FDA says.

Moderna on Monday announced some "positive" interim data on its potential COVID-19 vaccine, saying that eight patients in a phase one trial developed antibodies at levels similar to those who recovered from the coronavirus. The stock market surged in reaction to the hope that a vaccine could be on the horizon.

Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, in an interview on CNBC Tuesday agreed this was a "positive development," since it suggests the vaccine "can produce an immune response." He noted, though, that since Moderna only tested the first eight patients of 45 for neutralizing antibodies, "we need to know the data on the other patients, and whether in fact those are neutralizing antibodies, the kinds of antibodies that target the virus and destroy the virus."

"They need to figure out what the right dose is for this vaccine, so they're going to need to do a lot of phase two work before they can get into a phase three trial to determine the optimal dose," Gottlieb said. "We also have to make sure that these vaccines are producing neutralizing antibodies."

Based on early data, it now seems "reasonable" to assume we'll get a vaccine against COVID-19 "at some point," Gottlieb concluded. But when? Though President Trump has touted a potential end-of-year timeline, Gottlieb, who previously said a widely-available vaccine is likely a "2021 event," isn't sure about this incredibly tight schedule.

"The timing is questionable," he said, "whether or not we can have it before the end of the year, or whether or not we'll have to wait until 2021 to have a product we can use more generally." Brendan Morrow

this is perfect
Edit

TikTok comedian Sarah Cooper perfectly performs Trump's revelation that he takes hydroxychloroquine

9:25 a.m.

President Trump didn't really shock anyone Monday when he revealed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine as an apparent preventative measure against COVID-19. But given the performative way Trump described his regimen while health experts listening in shook their heads, well, Sarah Cooper just had to step in.

The comedian has been finding tons of fodder in Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, lip-synching his comments and acting out auxiliary characters' presumed reactions to the outrageous things the president says. In this case, Cooper plays a disbelieving health care worker and a gleeful child accepting hydroxychloroquine like candy, along with the president. Watch it all below. Kathryn Krawczyk

No thanks
Edit

Obama reportedly 'has no interest' in having his White House portrait unveiled while Trump is president

8:42 a.m.
Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama may not be hosted at the White House for a portrait unveiling while President Trump is in office — not that he apparently wants to be.

The sitting U.S. president for decades has traditionally hosted the former president at the White House for a ceremony in which his predecessor's official portrait is unveiled, but NBC News reports "this modern ritual won't be taking place" between Obama and Trump in possibly the "latest casualty of the political divide."

Obama doesn't sound too upset about it, though, as according to the report, the 44th president "has no interest" in participating in the ceremony while Trump is in office. Former President George W. Bush's portrait unveiling took place under Obama in 2012, while former President Bill Clinton's took place under Bush in 2004. According to the report, the portrait process for Obama "stalled" in 2017.

In recent days, after Obama in a graduation speech criticized the "folks in charge" during the coronavirus pandemic and in a private call blasted Trump's response to the crisis as an "absolute chaotic disaster," Trump has attacked Obama as "incompetent." He's also been baselessly accusing Obama of criminal actions while not offering evidence or expanding on his claims when questioned.

Although NBC notes the ceremony typically happens in a president's first term, according to the report, it's also unlikely to occur for Obama during a second Trump term should the president win re-election, meaning "it could be 2025" before his portrait unveiling happens. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.