Twitter begins testing feature allowing users to limit replies

Is this the beginning of the end for the Twitter ratio?

Twitter announced on Wednesday it has started testing its previously-teased feature allowing users to control who gets to reply to their tweets. Users will be given the option to allow replies from everyone, only people they follow, or only people they mention.

"Twitter is where you go to see and talk about what's happening," Twitter Director of Product Management Suzanne Xie said in a blog. "But sometimes, unwanted replies make it hard to have meaningful conversations. (Ahem, reply guys.)."

Twitter showed off the feature being used by several users having a conversation, though some have raised concerns about public figures utilizing it to shut down any criticism.

Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

This feature, at least for now, is only available for "a limited group," Twitter said. One member of that limited group was journalist Yashar Ali, who immediately began tweeting a barrage of hot takes knowing full well no one could reply to them. Before the feature becomes widely available, get those hot takes of your own ready. Brendan Morrow