Kamala Harris shames senators for 'doing the president's personal bidding' and approving Hunter Biden subpoena

Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) shaming didn't stop the Senate Homeland Security Committee from voting to approve a subpoena in its investigation of Hunter Biden on Wednesday.

The committee voted 8-7, along party lines, to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying firm that worked with Ukrainian energy company Burisma when former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was on Burisma's board. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was expected to potentially foil the Republicans' push, but ended up siding with his party with even after strong urging from Harris to "vote against this political sideshow."

"There are literally matters of life or death waiting for our committee's attention," Harris said before Wednesday's vote, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "But instead, this committee is doing the president's personal bidding." Harris then urged her fellow committee members to "vote against this political sideshow so we can focus on the pandemic that is threatening the lives and the livelihoods of the American people."

Kamala Harris to Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee: "There are literally matters of life and death waiting for our committee's attention, but instead this committee is doing the president's personal bidding ... I urge you to vote against this political sideshow." pic.twitter.com/Zy5Buah4NJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2020

Wednesday's vote was part of the Senate's push to get back to priorities and investigations it suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk