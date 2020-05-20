Illinois GOP state representative removed from legislative session after refusing to wear a mask

After refusing to wear a mask during a legislative session on Wednesday, Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was escorted out of the Bank of Springfield Center, the House's temporary home.

This was their first time reconvening in more than two months, and earlier in the session, the House voted to adopt rules requiring lawmakers and staff members wear face coverings. Bailey refused to wear a mask, The Chicago Tribune reports, and when told to come into compliance, replied, "I will not. Thank you." A motion was made to remove him from the proceedings, with the House voting 81-27 in favor of having him leave. Bailey smiled as he was escorted out.