The CDC and states were mixing up coronavirus test and antibody test data

10:02 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC and several states have been making a dangerous data mistake throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two distinct tests key to solving the coronavirus crisis: Those that test for the actual virus, and those that test for COVID-19 antibodies and potential resistance to the virus. They have very different purposes, and yet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and several states have been lumping the results from those tests into one data pile, with potentially disastrous results for patients' safety reopening efforts, The Atlantic reports.

Local newspapers have reported in the past few days that their states have been blending the data together; the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported it in Virginia, prompting the state to start splitting its data last week, while the Texas Observer found it in Texas. Maine didn't start splitting the viral and antibody test data until Wednesday, while officials in Vermont told the Vermont Digger they didn't even know the blend was happening. And the problem goes all the way to the top, with the CDC confirming to The Atlantic that it has been incorrectly compiling test data.

"This is not merely a technical error," The Atlantic notes. Widespread viral testing is key to preventing coronavirus spread, while antibody testing can help determine whether those who've recovered from COVID-19 — perhaps even without symptoms — have some form of immunity to it. And seeing as "states have set quantitative guidelines for reopening their economies based on these flawed data points," blending the two together may have falsely inflated the number of viral tests and led some states to reopen too early. Read more at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

Millions of noisy cicadas to emerge on the East Coast after 17 years underground

11:25 a.m.
Cicada.
Yuriy_Kulik/iStock

After 17 years underground, a brood of periodical cicadas will emerge in swarms as weather warms in several East Coast states. Their unmistakable shrill will serve as the soundtrack to the summer, peaking in June.

Up to 1.5 million cicadas per acre are expected to emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, reports ScienceAlert. This year marks brood IX's first emergence since 2003.

The mysterious bug only lives 4 to 6 weeks, and their aggressive noise — a mating call — can reach 90 decibels, as loud as a lawnmower. Scientists haven't quite cracked the code to periodical cicada's life cycle, but hypothesize they have evolved to avoid syncing up with the life cycle of predators.

In addition to the racket, cicadas can pose a threat to trees. Females lay their eggs in branches, which may cause them to split. If a tree is populated with enough eggs, it could die, per ScienceAlert.

It's not all bad news, though. Cicadas are harmless to humans and pets, and they naturally "turn over soil and prune trees, increasing flowers and fruits in later years," ScienceAlert reports.

If you're feeling left out, have no fear. Cicadamania reports next spring, brood X is set to emerge in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. Taylor Watson

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will plead guilty, accept prison time in college admissions scandal

10:37 a.m.
Lori Loughlin.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have finally accepted prison time for their college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to plead guilty to bribing the University of Southern California on a Friday video conference, with Loughlin facing two months of prison time and Giannulli facing five months. The couple will also have to pay a total of $400,000 in fines and perform community service, prosecutors said Thursday.

The couple was charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though they didn't play the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were exposed in the massive Operation Varsity Blues investigation, which uncovered dozens of wealthy people and celebrities who'd allegedly bribed schools and falsified test results to get their children into prestigious colleges. Actress Felicity Huffman was among them, though she served her 11-day prison sentence months ago. Loughlin and Giannulli meanwhile spent months trying to get their charges dropped.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, CNN reports. After their prison terms, Loughlin will be subject to a year of supervised release and will have to complete 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli will face two years of supervised release and have to complete 250 hours. Kathryn Krawczyk

Global COVID-19 cases top 5 million. A 5th of them are in the U.S.

7:25 a.m.
Mass graves in Brazil
Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

The world surpassed five million registered COVID-19 cases on Thursday, another grim milestone in a global pandemic full of them. A fifth of the 5.02 million cases, 1.55 million, are in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The No. 2 country is Russia, with 318,000 reported cases. Overall, 328,462 people are reported to have died from the coronavirus, including 93,439 in the U.S. The actual numbers worldwide are almost certainly significantly higher.

It is an uneven picture globally and in the U.S., with cases and deaths declining in some countries or states and rising in others. But the pandemic is not waning overall. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that member countries had reported 106,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the outbreak began. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah hit Trump's drug use, voting feud, Pompeo's 'lavish' parties

5:38 a.m.

"The big story all week has of course been Donald Trump booting hydroxychloroquine," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "He's unwilling to wear a mask, but he will take a drug whose side effects include serious heart conditions, including death," plus "blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin; feeling that others can hear your thoughts; feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there; unusual behavior; and unusual facial expressions. Oh no! We're too late!"

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, "but Donald Trump sees the sunny side of his abject failure," calling it "a badge of honor," Colbert said. Trump has been feuding with the CDC over how fast to lift coronavirus restrictions, "but it's not just the CDC — it's hard to find a medical expert anywhere who agrees with Trump's plan to open the economy without meeting the CDC criteria. Which is why GOP operatives are recruiting 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks."

The Late Show invented one of those "pro-Trump" doctors.

"Have you been watching the hydroxy-horror picture show?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Our president this week claimed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine," and "the Trumpers who are wary of Big Pharma have started making their own hydroxy at home." He explained why that's "dumb," then showed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolding him for joking Tuesday that Trump "might be trying to kill himself with this drug and we should keep an eye on him."

"All 50 states at least partially reopened for business," even though "17 states are still showing a steady increase in new coronavirus cases," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. And Georgia "may actually have been fudging their numbers."

Noah also examined embattled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest scandal, involving "lavish dinners" for hundreds he's been "throwing on the taxpayer dime." Pompeo claims the dinners were for legitimate business, "but how is the CEO of Chick-fil-A gonna help America's foreign policy?" he asked. "It sounds more like Pompeo was using the State Department like his own personal Make-a-Wish Foundation."

Also, Trump is threatening certain states seeking to expand absentee ballots, Noah recounted. "I guess in Trump's mind, voting should be like your wife smiling at you — once a year, in public, and never at home." Watch below. Peter Weber

Solid majorities of Americans are worried about a 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections as states reopen

2:55 a.m.

All 50 states have started easing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but there's no guarantee people will rush out to the stores, especially with no plans in place for when cases start rising, as they have in other countries that reopened.

"There's a great sense that normalcy is not around the corner," pollster Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told NPR News. And with some states opening without meeting federal guidelines, there's "a real disconnect between public opinion and public policy." In Marist's new poll for NRP and PBS NewsHour and a new Associated Press-NORC poll, solid majorities of Americans said they are concerned that as people start gathering in public again, coronavirus cases and deaths will follow.

In the AP/NORC poll, 83 percent of Americans said they are very (54 percent) or somewhat (29 percent) concerned that lifting restrictions will lead to a rise in infections. In the Marist poll, 77 percent of Americans said they are concerned or very concerned about a second wave of infections. There are growing partisan splits in each poll, but "the overwhelming majority feel we're in no way out of the woods," Miringoff said. "The notion that there's the potential or likelihood of a second wave is strong, and we see that clearly across party lines."

Majorities of Americans told AP-NORC pollsters that before restrictions are lifted, it's essential that authorities to be able to require quarantine for people exposed to the virus (78 percent), distancing of six feet in most places (58 percent), and face masks in public places (58 percent), and 59 percent said there must be widespread testing available in their area. A 46 percent plurality said a vaccine must be available before business can resume. When Marist asked when people thought their life would resume a sense of normalcy, 65 percent said more than six months, including 55 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,056 adults nationwide, and it has a margin of sampling error of ±4.2 percentage points. Marist interviewed 1,007 adults on the phone May 12-17, and its poll has a margin of error of ±3.6 points. Peter Weber

Virginia Tech therapy dog beloved by students receives honorary doctorate

1:33 a.m.
Moose in his graduation cap.
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

Call him Dr. Moose.

Moose is an 8-year-old therapy dog at Virginia Tech's Cook Counseling Center. Raised by Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York, he was adopted by Dr. Trent Davis, a counselor and coordinator of Virginia Tech's Animal-Assisted Therapy program. Moose started working on campus six years ago, and during his time at Virginia Tech, has participated in more than 7,500 individual and group counseling sessions and over 500 outreach events, helping students with anxiety and trauma and serving as an ambassador for mental health awareness.

To thank Moose for everything he has done to bring comfort to students, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine last Friday from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine. He's used to getting accolades — in 2019, Moose was named an Animal Hero by the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association. When he's not working with students, Moose can be found playing tug of war, swimming, or eating. Catherine Garcia

Brazil expands approval of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Utah canceled its big bet on the unproven drug.

1:19 a.m.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that the Health Ministry had expanded approved uses of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine to treat milder cases of COVID-19. Brazil now has the world's third-largest coronavirus recorded outbreak, after the U.S. and Russia, and hospitals and health systems in several states have gone over capacity. "There is still no scientific evidence, but it is being monitored and used in Brazil and worldwide," Bolsonaro said on his Facebook page.

Chloroquine is the predecessor of hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump says he is now taking in a preventative capacity. Bolsonaro, a conservative populist and admirer of Trump, has continually downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and is clashing with cities and states that have enacted lockdowns and other coronavirus mitigation efforts. Brazil ended one study of chloroquine after detecting an increase in heart arrhythmia, and several large observational studies have found no positive effect of the drug on COVID-19 patients and some negative outcomes.

The order to expand approved use of chloroquine was signed by interim Health Minister Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no health experience when Bolsonaro made him the No. 2 official at the ministry in April. His appointment followed Bolsonaro's firing of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after he publicly supported governors pursuing mitigation measures, and Pazuello got the top job when Mandetta's successor, Nelson Teich, resigned last week after he publicly clashed with Bolsonaro over chloroquine.

Utah, meanwhile, caught hydroxychlorquine fever early, preparing plans to allow the drug to be distributed without prescription and ordering at least $800,000 worth of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from a pharmacist who was helping draw up those plans, Stat News reported Sunday. Utah canceled the order in late April and got a refund.

Hydroxychloroquine's rise and fall in Utah "provides a case study of what happens when hope and excitement about therapies outpace the evidence," Stat reports. "It underscores the pressure officials felt to demonstrate they were on top of the response, even as such efforts sowed confusion among the medical community and led them into initiatives they came to regret. And, mirroring the hydroxychloroquine debate in the Trump administration, it shows how experts scrambled to inject restraint and plead for leaders to follow evidence at a time when promises of easy remedies were more enticing." Read more about Utah's experience at Stat News. Peter Weber

