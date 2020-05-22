Joe Biden tells Charlamagne tha God 'you ain't black' if you vote for Trump over him

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised some eyebrows Friday during a heated interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne began by pressing Biden, telling him that "black people saved your political life in the primaries this year, and they have things they want from you, and one of them is a black woman running mate."

"I guarantee you that there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple," Biden said, just as he was interrupted by someone off-frame telling him his interview time was up.

"You can't do that to black media," Charlamagne protested.

"I can do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o'clock," Biden replied. Charlamagne, visibly peeved, told Biden he ought to pick up the conversation again down the line because "it's a long way to November, we've got more questions."

"You've got more questions," Biden said. "I'll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."

Charlamagne waved off Biden's comment, saying "it ain't have nothing to do with Trump, I want something for my community." While it's true that more than than 8 in 10 black Americans believe Trump is racist and 9 in 10 disapprove of his job in office, Biden's comment, even if it was directed specifically at Charlamagne, was clearly based on a sweeping generalization. "A white guy lecturing black Americans that they 'ain't black' if they don't vote for him is about as condescending and racist as it gets," tweeted Republican strategist Andrew Surabian.