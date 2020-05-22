Fox News' Chris Wallace debunks voter fraud conspiracy theories shared on network an hour earlier

Fox News is committed to sharing both sides of a conspiracy theory.

On Friday morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace tore apart the right-wing conspiracy theory that mail-in voting is full of fraud, noting that mail-in voting happens in both Republican and Democratic states and there is "really is no record" of fraud in any of them. But just an hour before Wallace came on the air, the network was sharing a very different message.

Dan Patrick, Texas' Republican lieutenant governor, immediately came out swinging against mail-in voting when he appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom just ahead of Wallace. "This is a scam by the Democrats to steal the election," Patrick claimed, asking host Ed Henry if he'd ever "gotten somebody's mail by mistake" or had his mail stolen.

Henry reminded Patrick that the Democratic primary in Wisconsin exposed people to coronavirus, prompting Patrick to go back and make a case against himself. "Anyone over 65 in America can vote safely from home, that's already the law virtually everywhere. Some states have all mail-in ballots," Patrick said, definitely not helping his case. Kathryn Krawczyk