everyone's got takes
Fox News' Chris Wallace debunks voter fraud conspiracy theories shared on network an hour earlier

1:53 p.m.

Fox News is committed to sharing both sides of a conspiracy theory.

On Friday morning, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace tore apart the right-wing conspiracy theory that mail-in voting is full of fraud, noting that mail-in voting happens in both Republican and Democratic states and there is "really is no record" of fraud in any of them. But just an hour before Wallace came on the air, the network was sharing a very different message.

Dan Patrick, Texas' Republican lieutenant governor, immediately came out swinging against mail-in voting when he appeared on Fox News' America's Newsroom just ahead of Wallace. "This is a scam by the Democrats to steal the election," Patrick claimed, asking host Ed Henry if he'd ever "gotten somebody's mail by mistake" or had his mail stolen.

Henry reminded Patrick that the Democratic primary in Wisconsin exposed people to coronavirus, prompting Patrick to go back and make a case against himself. "Anyone over 65 in America can vote safely from home, that's already the law virtually everywhere. Some states have all mail-in ballots," Patrick said, definitely not helping his case. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus in the capitol
D.C. now has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country

2:37 p.m.

The Washington, D.C., metro area has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country, Dr. Deborah Birx said at the White House press briefing on Friday. The region, which includes northern Virginia and several counties in Maryland, is of course the home to many who commute to work in the nation's capitol.

Brix said that D.C. is followed in positivity rate by Baltimore, Chicago, and Minneapolis. "These are the places where we have seen really a stalling, or an increase of cases as in Minneapolis," she explained.

The D.C. metro area specifically has a rate of infection three times higher than the areas directly surrounding it. Governors in Maryland and Virginia actually began easing restrictions in their states last Friday, The Washington Post reports, while protestors gathered in Baltimore County on Friday to push for a faster reopening.

For now, the District is holding its stay-at-home orders due to the alarming number of cases. Jeva Lange

rude but ok
Ryan Murphy says he wants a Glee 'do over pilot' with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein

1:53 p.m.

To paraphrase Ryan Murphy: "OG Glee cast, don't read this. Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein … hello."

On Friday, Murphy posted on Instagram about how he wished he'd lived in a world in 2009 where he had "access to" the "talent" of Platt and Feldstein, imaging how he would have written a "new pilot" where they starred alongside Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the original.

Murphy's post seemed to throw considerable shade at his original cast, including Cory Monteith, who died of an overdose in 2013, and Chris Colfer, the only actor aside from Jane Lynch to actually win an individual Golden Globe for the show, speaking of, uh, talent.

"I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT," Murphy nevertheless wrote, likely sending the Glee alums scrambling for the group text they presumably have for situations like this. "Maybe I will?" Jeva Lange


View this post on Instagram

Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Tara Reade
Tara Reade dropped by prominent #MeToo lawyer

12:55 p.m.
#MeToo protestors.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Tara Reade, who alleges former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in the Senate, will no longer be represented by prominent #MeToo lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, The New York Times reports. Wigdor, a supporter of President Trump who has also represented women in sexual assault and discrimination cases against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly, took Reade on as a client two weeks ago.

Though Wigdor did not give a reason for why he would no longer represent Reade, he emphasized that the decision is "by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade." He additionally slammed the media for its coverage of Reade's case, arguing that "much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters." The Times notes that Wigdor "is leaving as her credibility is coming under harsh scrutiny," including an investigation in California concerning whether or not Reade misrepresented her educational background while serving as an expert witness on domestic violence in court.

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade's allegations while attempting to also express his belief in survivors of sexual assault. "If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me," he said recently, addressing a question about what he would say to women voters who are concerned about the allegations. "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."

In his statement to the press, Reade's former lawyer, Wigdor, added: "We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator's status or politics." Jeva Lange

the elite of the elite
Pamela Anderson thinks we should protect the sanctity of bad TV

12:27 p.m.

If it ain't broke don't fix it, but maybe even if it is broke, still don't fix it? That would be what Baywatch star Pamela Anderson would tell you, anyway.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday night, Anderson explained that she didn't like the 2017 Baywatch remake with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson because "let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV." As Anderson explained, "trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it" and the original show, which ran from 1989 to 1999, was made for a fraction of what a "great movie" costs.

"We had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part, being creative," she argued. Couldn't agree more! Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange

RIP
Jerry Sloan, Utah Jazz hall of fame coach, dies at 78

12:14 p.m.
Jerry Sloan.
Todd Warshaw /Allsport via Getty Images

Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who propelled the Utah Jazz to 1,223 wins, died Friday at 78.

The Jazz announced the news on Friday, saying Sloan had died of complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. His 23 seasons with the Jazz made him the winningest coach in the franchise's history, and the third winningest coach in NBA history.

Sloan started his basketball career playing for the Chicago Bulls, with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf remembering him in a Friday statement as "'the Original Bull' whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago." He returned to the team as a scout, and then an assistant coach, and then as the Bulls' head coach in 1979. But he only lasted three seasons there before moving to the Jazz, where he started as a scout and then became head coach in 1988.

While in Utah, Sloan led the Jazz to 1,223 wins and 20 trips to the NBA playoffs over his 23 seasons. The Jazz twice made it to the NBA finals under Sloan's watch, losing to the Bulls both times. Sloan was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009, and retired from the team in 2011. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement, adding that "we are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise." Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 elections
More women are running for office this year than during the record-breaking 2018 midterms

12:05 p.m.
Kentucky Democratic House Candidate Amy McGrath during a run in 2018.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

We might have declared "the Year of the Women" a little prematurely. While the 2018 midterm elections saw a historic number of women run for Congress, 2020 has already broken that record, Andrea González-Ramírez reports for Gen.

In 2018, 529 women filed to run for the House or the Senate, according to Vox, with 117 ultimately elected or appointed. This year, some 538 female congressional candidates have already filed their paperwork.

Among them are 490 women vying for House seats, according to data from Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), up from 476 in 2018. "And with candidate filing deadlines still weeks away in 14 states," Gen writes, "we can expect even more women to step forward." So far, 48 women have filed to run for Senate in 2020, just behind 2018's record of 53.

Additionally, Gen notes that 195 of the women running for the House this year are on the Republican ticket, "far more than the previous high of 133 in the 2010 midterms." You can read more about the nine women to watch this cycle over at Gen. Jeva Lange

downer of the day
Coronavirus rates are still spiking worldwide

10:52 a.m.
A crowded street in Brazil.
EDUARDO VALENTE/AFP via Getty Images

In less than two weeks, global coronavirus cases have spiked by more than a million, a sobering sign that there is still a long way to go before the pandemic begins to ease up, The Wall Street Journal reports. This week, the world topped 5 million coronavirus cases, up from 3.85 million two weeks ago. There have been more than 333,000 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began, with nearly 100,000 in the United States.

Wednesday of this week saw the highest daily spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as well, with at least 106,000 in a single 24-hour period, the WHO reports. Yet it is almost certain that official tallies are under-representing the number of deaths. New data out of Michigan, for example, seems to suggest that the state undercounted hundreds of COVID-19 deaths, while "the full toll of the pandemic in U.S. nursing homes will remain unknown because a new rule intended to collect the data doesn't require facilities to report deaths and infections that occurred before early May," The Wall Street Journal writes.

There has been good news, too: This week, London reported an entire 24-hour period of no new COVID-19 cases, while the state of Georgia is looking increasingly like an unexpected coronavirus success story. Additionally, the biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its potential COVID-19 vaccine showed promising early results in clinical trials, with patients developing antibodies similar to those in people who've recovered from the disease. You can follow the latest scientific advancements against the coronavirus pandemic with The Week's free Solving COVID newsletter here. Jeva Lange

