Trump reportedly may form a commission to examine allegations of online bias

President Trump is tinkering with the idea of establishing a White House commission that would look into allegations of online bias and censorship by social media companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has long accused tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter of harboring anti-conservative biases, and, though it's unclear if anything will come to fruition, it appear he's now trying to take action. "Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we're dealing with," a White Official told the Journal.

The administration may also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, the Journal notes.

If the plan builds momentum, it will likely face push back from the tech companies and free speech advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union's senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane said if the government does try intervene "what typically follows are debacles that undermine online privacy, safety, and speech." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell