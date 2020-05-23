See More Speed Reads
dc vs silicon valley
Edit

Trump reportedly may form a commission to examine allegations of online bias

12:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is tinkering with the idea of establishing a White House commission that would look into allegations of online bias and censorship by social media companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has long accused tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter of harboring anti-conservative biases, and, though it's unclear if anything will come to fruition, it appear he's now trying to take action. "Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we're dealing with," a White Official told the Journal.

The administration may also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, the Journal notes.

If the plan builds momentum, it will likely face push back from the tech companies and free speech advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union's senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane said if the government does try intervene "what typically follows are debacles that undermine online privacy, safety, and speech." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

opening up
Edit

Spanish PM says country will be open to foreign tourists in July

1:19 p.m.
Pedro Sanchez.
ANDRES BALLESTEROS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Spain emerges from of the world's worst coronavirus epidemics, the country is setting its sights on salvaging as much of its tourism industry as possible.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday the country will reopen to overseas visitors starting July 2. He encouraged people to begin planning their summer vacations — foreign and domestic — though he said safety measures will be in place to protect both tourists and Spanish residents from infection. "Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination," he said. "We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country."

Sánchez didn't divulge much information on the actual plans, but he did say Madrid and Spain's regional governments have been working together to bring tourism back for weeks.

The prime minister also gave Spain's top professional soccer league, known as La Liga, permission to return June 8. There have been 234,824 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28,628 COVID-19 deaths in Spain, but the daily infection and fatality rates have steadily declined since the country went into a strict lockdown in March. Read more at The Guardian and ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

tee time
Edit

Reportedly maskless Trump plays golf for the first time in more than 70 days

12:55 p.m.

A White House told Politico on Friday that President Trump hadn't played golf in more than 70 days, but that streak is over, though the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Trump hit the links Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where golf has the green light, despite rising infections in the Washington, D.C., metro area which includes Northern Virginia. Still, because of its somewhat solitary nature, Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that golf — with precautions — was a smart way to get outdoors during Memorial Day weekend.

Trump certainly seemed to hear that. He reportedly was seen driving in a golf cart alone, but was playing with three other people. None of the men were seen wearing masks.

Trump, who says he gets tested for the coronavirus daily, has mostly refused to wear a mask in public, and even admitted he didn't want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing him wear one. Tim O'Donnell

desperate times
Edit

A pandemic-related rule change will allow art museums to sell pieces without penalty for 2 years

11:11 a.m.

One of the most stringent aspects of the code of conduct followed by art museums in the United States is that they're not supposed to sell pieces from their collections to solve financial problems. The one exception, traditionally, is if proceeds go toward enhancing the larger collection. Art, in other words, can pay for more art, but pretty much nothing else. But as is the cases with so many different aspects of society, the coronavirus pandemic is changing that, at least temporarily, CBS This Morning reports.

With museums across the country completely shut down or struggling amid a lack of visitors because of the virus, Brent Benjamin, the president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, said the goal is to allow member organizations a "little more financial flexibility." For the next two years, the museum says it won't punish members that use art sales to pay for "the care of the collection." The institutions themselves will have final say as to what exactly that means.

So far, Nina del Rio, vice chair at Sotheby's, told CBS she hasn't seen any museums use the rule change to launch a fire sale. On the contrary, she said, museum leaders are making thoughtful decisions about how to best preserve their institutions. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Trump campaign pounces on Biden's 'you ain't black' comment

10:47 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire Friday after he said that African American voters who aren't sure whether they support him or President Trump "ain't black" during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee later apologized, saying he was perhaps "much too cavalier" with his words. It remains to be seen if Biden's apology will be accepted, but the Trump re-election campaign isn't waiting to find out.

Politico reports the campaign, which has been ramping up its efforts to court black voters, is already taking advantage of Biden's comments — they've put together a video montage that will run nationally. Additionally, the campaign will launch an ad targeting Biden's support for the 1994 crime bill, which the spot says resulted in mass incarceration and "destroyed millions of black lives." That will air in swing states.

The Trump campaign is also looking to raise funds with a #YouAintBlack t-shirt and launched a website specifically devoted to Biden's comments. Tim O'Donnell

pakistan plane crash
Edit

2 passengers survived fatal Pakistan plane crash that killed 97

10:22 a.m.
Pakistan plane crash site.
ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed during a second landing attempt in Karachi on Friday rose to 97 on Saturday. Two passengers survived the incident, and no fatalities have been reported among people on the ground in the densely populated residential neighborhood where the crash-landing occurred, although eight people were injured, three of whom remain hospitalized. All residents have reportedly been accounted for.

One of the surviving passengers, Mohammad Zubair, said the flight from Lahore was smooth until the descent, when the pilot came on the intercom to say the plane was experiencing engine trouble and the landing could be "troublesome," adding that that was the last thing he remembered before waking up in what The Associated Press called a "scene of chaos."

The Airbus A320's black box, which includes the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, was found and is under review. PIA's chief executive, Arshad Malik, said the last message received from the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing a technical problem, and a senior aviation official told Reuters it looked like the plane was unable to lower its landing gear on the first landing attempt. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Hertz files for bankruptcy protection after pandemic halts travel

8:38 a.m.
Hertz.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There's been a lot of talk about the hard-hit airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic, but the decision by the United States' no. 2 car rental firm Hertz to file for bankruptcy protection Friday is just another example of how much the travel industry as a whole is reeling.

Hertz, which was founded in 1918, has struggled since the pandemic severely reduced global travel, and its lenders were unwilling to grant another extension on its auto lease debt payments past Friday's deadline. The Associated Press notes the filing wasn't much of a surprise as the company warned in its first-quarter report that it may not be able to repay or refinance debt or have enough cash to keep operating (though it will continue to do so, along with its subsidiaries, during the process.)

By the end of March, the company accrued more than $24 billion in debt and was unable to generate revenue after travel largely shut down. Around that time, Hertz laid off 12,000 workers, furloughed 4,000, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90 percent, and stopped all nonessential spending, but the moves proved too late. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

under discussion
Edit

Trump administration reportedly discussed conducting first nuclear test since 1992

8:06 a.m.
White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has discussed launching the United States' first nuclear weapons test since 1992 as a tactic in negotiations with China and Russia, The Washington Post reports.

One administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said the conversation is still ongoing, while another person familiar with the situation said the White House — after some reportedly serious disagreements — has decided to take other measures in response to threats posed by Moscow and Beijing. The U.S. has accused the other two countries of conducting low-yield nuclear tests and is seeking a trilateral deal to regulate their arsenals; Russia and China have both denied the assertions.

The news is troubling to nonproliferation advocates, who believe that it would actually encourage Moscow, Beijing, and other governments with nuclear arsenals to ramp up their own testing, rather than deter them. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association said U.S. testing could also "disrupt" negotiations with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un even further. "It would be an invitation for other nuclear-armed countries to follow suit," said Kimball. "It would be the starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.