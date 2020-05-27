White House says Trump to sign executive order on social media

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday that President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday "pertaining to social media," but didn't elaborate on what exactly that means.

On Tuesday, Twitter labeled two of Trump's tweets on mail-in ballots as being misleading, with links to a fact-check page on the matter. It was the first time Twitter flagged false claims by Trump, and he quickly tweeted in response that the company was "interfering" in the 2020 presidential election. He continued to note his displeasure on Wednesday morning, tweeting that Republicans "feel Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

Trump has been on a tweeting and retweeting spree over the last few days, and has drawn ire for refusing to stop spreading a baseless conspiracy theory that ties MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to the death of a woman who worked as one of his staffers when Scarborough was a member of Congress. Catherine Garcia