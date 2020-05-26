See More Speed Reads
For the 1st time, Twitter labels Trump tweets with a fact check

7:45 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter on Tuesday labeled two of President Trump's tweets about mail-in ballots as being misleading, the first time the company has tagged false claims he has made on the platform.

The tweets, which incorrectly declared that mail-in ballots are fraudulent, now have labels that say, "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." The links redirect users to a fact-check page with articles about the matter. A Twitter spokesperson said Trump's tweets "contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been labeled to provide additional context."

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement his team "always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters."

Trump has long faced criticism for spreading falsehoods on Twitter, and over the last few days has used the platform to insult several Democratic lawmakers and spread a conspiracy theory about Lisa Klausutis, a woman who died while working for Joe Scarborough when he was a member of Congress. On Tuesday, Klausutis' widower asked Twitter to delete Trump's tweets, saying he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo, and conspiracy theories" about his wife's death. Catherine Garcia

We knew this was coming
Trump accuses Twitter of 'stifling FREE SPEECH' after company adds fact checks to his tweets

8:38 p.m.
A person looks at Trump's tweets on a computer screen.
AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday night accused Twitter of "interfering" in the 2020 presidential election after the company attached a fact check to two of his tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots.

Trump declared that mail-in ballots are fraudulent, which led Twitter to include links in the tweets redirecting users to a page with facts on the issue. This was the first time Twitter has labeled Trump's tweets as being misleading, and he was quick to respond, claiming that the company is "completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

Twitter did not delete any of his tweets, despite calls to do so by people directly affected by his messages, nor did the company ban his account. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said his tweets "contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been labeled to provide additional context." Trump dismissed Twitter's fact checking, saying the research was conducted by "Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post." Catherine Garcia

fighting back
Biden responds to Trump mocking face masks: He's an 'absolute fool'

6:33 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday fired back at President Trump for sharing a tweet that mocked Biden for wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event, calling him an "absolute fool."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, but Trump has opted out of publicly wearing a face covering during visits to factories, despite the companies requiring masks for the safety of their employees. This is irresponsible, Biden told CNN's Dana Bash, and Trump's refusal to listen to health experts is "costing people's lives." Presidents, Biden added, "are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine." Catherine Garcia

'very sorry'
Jimmy Fallon apologizes for 'terrible decision' to wear blackface on SNL in 2000

6:08 p.m.

After coming under fire for wearing blackface in an old Saturday Night Live sketch, Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology.

The Tonight Show host this week became a trending Twitter topic when a clip resurfaced of him wearing blackface while playing Chris Rock on SNL in 2000. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Fallon apologized, saying "there is no excuse" for wearing blackface and that he is "very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive" and "terrible" decision to do so.

Fallon had faced criticism over the old sketch prior to this week's controversy, with Nick Cannon previously blasting not just Fallon, but also Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman, who also wore blackface in old sketches. Silverman disclosed last year that she had recently been fired from a movie for wearing blackface on her show in 2007, at the time saying she's "not that person anymore." Brendan Morrow

ugh
Trump keeps pushing Joe Scarborough conspiracy after widower pleads for him to stop

5:56 p.m.

President Trump has spent the past few weeks suggesting, without any proof, that a staffer who died in MSNBC host Joe Scarborough's office when he was a Florida congressmember was actually murdered. Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lisa Klausutis, said Trump "has taken ... the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain" in a letter, but that didn't seem to bother Trump in a Tuesday press conference.

Lisa Klausutis died in 2001 after fatally hitting her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed heart issue, the medical examiner ruled at the time. But on Tuesday, Trump still insisted that the matter was "suspicious," and claimed Klausutis' family "want(s) to get to the bottom of it."

That comes in direct contrast to the letter Timothy Klausutis sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday asking him to delete Trump's tweets. Klausutis said he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories" about his late wife's death that Trump is now spreading.

Also in the press conference, Trump announced some good news for people who access insulin through Medicare. A new Medicare benefit will cap monthly copays for certain types of insulin at $35, Trump announced — and then wondered out loud if he should start taking insulin himself. Kathryn Krawczyk

dropped
DOJ reportedly closes insider trading investigations into 3 senators

5:18 p.m.
Kelly Loeffler
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Insider trading investigations into three senators have reportedly been closed by the Justice Department.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that investigations into Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and James Inhofe (R-Okla.), are being closed, although a probe of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) remains open.

The senators came under scrutiny following reports that they sold stock holdings earlier this year after receiving briefings about the coronavirus, shortly before markets took a dive as the pandemic accelerated. Loeffler, Feinstein, and Inhofe said they weren't involved in making the stock trades, though the Journal notes Burr had a "more direct involvement in his trades."

Burr, who sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock, has denied allegations of wrongdoing, claiming he "relied solely on public news reports." After the FBI seized his cell phone, Burr stepped down as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, calling the scandal a "distraction." Brendan Morrow

a new goal
NHL season will finish with 24-team playoff bracket confined to 2 'hub cities'

5:16 p.m.
The St. Louis Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL has a plan for finishing its 2019-20 season — if it's ever allowed to resume play.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the league would not be resuming the regular season play it suspended in early March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the NHL hasn't decided to resume play just yet, if and when that happens, it'll immediately proceed to a modified playoff schedule.

Bettman broke down the NHL's return-to-play plan into four phases, with the league remaining in phase one, or a "pause and self-quarantine," as of Tuesday. Phase two, or noncontact workouts for small groups of players at team facilities, are expected to start in early June, and phase three, or formal training camps, will begin "no earlier than the first half of July," Bettman said.

If teams remain safe after all of that, a 24-team playoff bracket will immediately begin with the Eastern and Western conference teams confined to play in two "hub cities." Each tournament will begin with the top four teams in each conference — decided based on their win percentage as of the NHL shutdown — playing for top seeding. The eight teams with the next highest winning percentages will then play qualifying best-of-five-game rounds that'll decide whether they will advance and play the top four seeds. Another two rounds will follow with series lengths yet to be determined, and then the eventual winners from each conference will play a best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup.

The eventual playoffs will also reshuffle the NHL draft lottery, with seven losers of the qualifying rounds getting draws after the six teams that didn't make the playoffs. Find a breakdown of what teams will play and how the tournament will work at NBC Sports. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
4 Minneapolis police officers fired after video shows 1 kneeling on neck of man who later died

4:09 p.m.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after one of them kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Tuesday.

Video of the Monday incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, later revealed to be George Floyd, as he repeatedly told the officer "I can't breathe." Arradondo announced the unidentified officers' termination at a Tuesday press conference, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeting that this was "the right call."

Minneapolis police were called to forgery in progress at a business in Minneapolis around 8 p.m. Monday. Police spokesman John Elder said earlier Tuesday that Floyd cooperated at first, but then "physically resisted" police. Bystander video shows a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he said "I can't breathe" and "everything hurts" over and over, and as bystanders urged the officer to stop. Floyd was eventually taken to the hospital, where he died. The FBI and Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Kathryn Krawczyk

