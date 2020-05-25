Trump insults Marine veteran Rep. Conor Lamb, calls him an 'American fraud'

President Trump spent part of Memorial Day taking shots at Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.), calling him an "American fraud," misrepresenting his voting record, and spelling his name wrong, all in one tweet.

Lamb, a Marine Corps veteran, represents Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. The state's primary is next week, and Trump took the opportunity to praise his opponent, Republican Army combat veteran Sean Parnell, while slamming Lamb. "Sean Parnell is an American Hero," Trump tweeted. "Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement!"

Lamb was one of more than a dozen Democrats to not vote for Pelosi as Speaker of the House in 2019. In response, Lamb tweeted that Trump and Republicans have been "lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn't stopped, and it won't stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November." Catherine Garcia