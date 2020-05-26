Trump keeps pushing Joe Scarborough conspiracy after widower pleads for him to stop

President Trump has spent the past few weeks suggesting, without any proof, that a staffer who died in MSNBC host Joe Scarborough's office when he was a Florida congressmember was actually murdered. Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lisa Klausutis, said Trump "has taken ... the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain" in a letter, but that didn't seem to bother Trump in a Tuesday press conference.

Lisa Klausutis died in 2001 after fatally hitting her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed heart issue, the medical examiner ruled at the time. But on Tuesday, Trump still insisted that the matter was "suspicious," and claimed Klausutis' family "want(s) to get to the bottom of it."

Trump address his tweets On Biden: "I thought it was very unusual that he had one (a mask) on." And Scarborough: "Very suspicious" He also tells a reporter to take his mask off. The reporter declines. "Oh ok, because you want to be politically correct?" pic.twitter.com/7hB1nrvA38 — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 26, 2020

That comes in direct contrast to the letter Timothy Klausutis sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday asking him to delete Trump's tweets. Klausutis said he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories" about his late wife's death that Trump is now spreading.

Also in the press conference, Trump announced some good news for people who access insulin through Medicare. A new Medicare benefit will cap monthly copays for certain types of insulin at $35, Trump announced — and then wondered out loud if he should start taking insulin himself. Kathryn Krawczyk