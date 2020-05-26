See More Speed Reads
Trump keeps pushing Joe Scarborough conspiracy after widower pleads for him to stop

5:56 p.m.

President Trump has spent the past few weeks suggesting, without any proof, that a staffer who died in MSNBC host Joe Scarborough's office when he was a Florida congressmember was actually murdered. Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lisa Klausutis, said Trump "has taken ... the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain" in a letter, but that didn't seem to bother Trump in a Tuesday press conference.

Lisa Klausutis died in 2001 after fatally hitting her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed heart issue, the medical examiner ruled at the time. But on Tuesday, Trump still insisted that the matter was "suspicious," and claimed Klausutis' family "want(s) to get to the bottom of it."

That comes in direct contrast to the letter Timothy Klausutis sent to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday asking him to delete Trump's tweets. Klausutis said he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories" about his late wife's death that Trump is now spreading.

Also in the press conference, Trump announced some good news for people who access insulin through Medicare. A new Medicare benefit will cap monthly copays for certain types of insulin at $35, Trump announced — and then wondered out loud if he should start taking insulin himself. Kathryn Krawczyk

fighting back
Biden responds to Trump mocking face masks: He's an 'absolute fool'

6:33 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday fired back at President Trump for sharing a tweet that mocked Biden for wearing a mask during a Memorial Day event, calling him an "absolute fool."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, but Trump has opted out of publicly wearing a face covering during visits to factories, despite the companies requiring masks for the safety of their employees. This is irresponsible, Biden told CNN's Dana Bash, and Trump's refusal to listen to health experts is "costing people's lives." Presidents, Biden added, "are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine." Catherine Garcia

'very sorry'
Jimmy Fallon apologizes for 'terrible decision' to wear blackface on SNL in 2000

6:08 p.m.

After coming under fire for wearing blackface in an old Saturday Night Live sketch, Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology.

The Tonight Show host this week became a trending Twitter topic when a clip resurfaced of him wearing blackface while playing Chris Rock on SNL in 2000. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Fallon apologized, saying "there is no excuse" for wearing blackface and that he is "very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive" and "terrible" decision to do so.

Fallon had faced criticism over the old sketch prior to this week's controversy, with Nick Cannon previously blasting not just Fallon, but also Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman, who also wore blackface in old sketches. Silverman disclosed last year that she had recently been fired from a movie for wearing blackface on her show in 2007, at the time saying she's "not that person anymore." Brendan Morrow

dropped
DOJ reportedly closes insider trading investigations into 3 senators

5:18 p.m.
Kelly Loeffler
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Insider trading investigations into three senators have reportedly been closed by the Justice Department.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that investigations into Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and James Inhofe (R-Okla.), are being closed, although a probe of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) remains open.

The senators came under scrutiny following reports that they sold stock holdings earlier this year after receiving briefings about the coronavirus, shortly before markets took a dive as the pandemic accelerated. Loeffler, Feinstein, and Inhofe said they weren't involved in making the stock trades, though the Journal notes Burr had a "more direct involvement in his trades."

Burr, who sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock, has denied allegations of wrongdoing, claiming he "relied solely on public news reports." After the FBI seized his cell phone, Burr stepped down as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, calling the scandal a "distraction." Brendan Morrow

a new goal
NHL season will finish with 24-team playoff bracket confined to 2 'hub cities'

5:16 p.m.
The St. Louis Blues win the 2019 Stanley Cup.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL has a plan for finishing its 2019-20 season — if it's ever allowed to resume play.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the league would not be resuming the regular season play it suspended in early March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the NHL hasn't decided to resume play just yet, if and when that happens, it'll immediately proceed to a modified playoff schedule.

Bettman broke down the NHL's return-to-play plan into four phases, with the league remaining in phase one, or a "pause and self-quarantine," as of Tuesday. Phase two, or noncontact workouts for small groups of players at team facilities, are expected to start in early June, and phase three, or formal training camps, will begin "no earlier than the first half of July," Bettman said.

If teams remain safe after all of that, a 24-team playoff bracket will immediately begin with the Eastern and Western conference teams confined to play in two "hub cities." Each tournament will begin with the top four teams in each conference — decided based on their win percentage as of the NHL shutdown — playing for top seeding. The eight teams with the next highest winning percentages will then play qualifying best-of-five-game rounds that'll decide whether they will advance and play the top four seeds. Another two rounds will follow with series lengths yet to be determined, and then the eventual winners from each conference will play a best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup.

The eventual playoffs will also reshuffle the NHL draft lottery, with seven losers of the qualifying rounds getting draws after the six teams that didn't make the playoffs. Find a breakdown of what teams will play and how the tournament will work at NBC Sports. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
4 Minneapolis police officers fired after video shows 1 kneeling on neck of man who later died

4:09 p.m.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after one of them kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Tuesday.

Video of the Monday incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, later revealed to be George Floyd, as he repeatedly told the officer "I can't breathe." Arradondo announced the unidentified officers' termination at a Tuesday press conference, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeting that this was "the right call."

Minneapolis police were called to forgery in progress at a business in Minneapolis around 8 p.m. Monday. Police spokesman John Elder said earlier Tuesday that Floyd cooperated at first, but then "physically resisted" police. Bystander video shows a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he said "I can't breathe" and "everything hurts" over and over, and as bystanders urged the officer to stop. Floyd was eventually taken to the hospital, where he died. The FBI and Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Kathryn Krawczyk

shelved
Facebook's internal research warned about polarization — but executives 'weakened or blocked' efforts to combat it

3:36 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook reportedly found that its algorithms can make online polarization worse — but the company apparently didn't do much with that information.

That's according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, which quotes a 2018 presentation from a Facebook team warning executives that "our algorithms exploit the human brain's attraction to divisiveness" and that "if left unchecked," Facebook would give users "more and more divisive content in an effort to gain user attention & increase time on the platform."

But Facebook executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg "largely shelved the basic research" into polarization on the site and "weakened or blocked efforts to apply its conclusions to Facebook products," the report says.

Among the ideas reportedly discussed was to adjust the recommendation algorithms to show users a "wider range" of suggested groups, although a Facebook team reportedly said their suggestions to combat polarization might decrease engagement and be "antigrowth," so Facebook would have to "take a moral stance." There was reportedly internal concern about changes disproportionately affecting conservatives, as well.

The Journal report also cites a 2016 presentation from a Facebook researcher stating that "64 percent of all extremist group joins are due to our recommendation tools" and that "our recommendation systems grow the problem."

"Facebook is under fire for making the world more divided," the Journal writes. "Many of its own experts appeared to agree and to believe Facebook could mitigate many of the problems. The company chose not to."

A Facebook spokesperson told the Journal that the company has "built a robust integrity team, strengthened our policies and practices to limit harmful content, and used research to understand our platform's impact on society so we continue to improve." Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

Space Oddity
Desperate for concerts? This crazy protective spacesuit might be for you.

3:22 p.m.
Not Daft Punk.
Production Club

Although people across the country are determined to return to pre-COVID normalcy — packing beaches and parks in recent days, despite the obvious risks — it seems that concerts will remain off-limits for many months (unless you're sitting in your car).

In an effort to hasten the process, Production Club, a Los Angeles design firm, has created a protective suit that would allow concertgoers to once again crowd venues. The only difference, of course, would be arenas full of fans wearing an "offshoot of a hazmat suit," according to the firm's website, that "contains two lithium-ion cell battery systems" to power, among other things, a built-in air-filtration system, LED lights, a camera, and speakers. The contraption, called Micrashell, also includes snap-on canisters for vaping and drinking, presumably to help you forget the future hell you've found yourself trapped in.

The system is "a solution for bringing people together safely," Production Club's Mike 808 told NBC Los Angeles. "It takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level." That doesn't seem to be in dispute. What's less clear is that people, no matter how concert-hungry, would want to look like refugees from The Andromeda Strain just to see live music. The firm is discussing the idea, which awaits a patent, with a number of venues, with concert-night rentals of the suits a possibility. Another possibility: waiting for a vaccine, and then putting on old jeans and a faded Bowie tee before going to your next show. Jacob Lambert

