'bile and misinformation'
Widower of late Joe Scarborough staffer says Trump has 'perverted' her memory

8:21 a.m.
Joe Scarborough
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump continues to baselessly accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering a staffer — and the staffer's widower wants Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step in.

Trump has recently revived a conspiracy theory suggesting without evidence that Scarborough was involved in the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old staffer in his Florida congressional office, despite the fact that a medical examiner said she died from a heart condition, no foul play was suspected, and Scarborough wasn't in the same state at the time.

Klausutis' widower, Timothy Klausutis, has now written a letter to Dorsey published by The New York Times on Tuesday, in which he says he has "struggled to move forward with my life" because of the "barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories" about his late wife's death, and this "bile and misinformation" is now being spread on Twitter both by the president and by Donald Trump Jr.

"My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," Klausutis writes to Dorsey. "...I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain."

Klausutis goes on to ask Dorsey to think about Lori's niece and nephews, as they "have never met their aunt and it pains me to think they would ever have to 'learn' about her this way." He concludes, "My wife deserves better."

The Times' Kara Swisher reports that Twitter executives have been "trying to figure out what to do" about Trump's tweets, and the idea of labeling them as false is being discussed. Swisher, however, argues removing them is the right move, as this would "send a strong message that this behavior is not tolerated." Read the full letter via The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
New COVID-19 test aims to use CRISPR gene-editing technology for home diagnostic tool

7:30 a.m.
GlaxoSmithKline
Hatim Kaghat/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline's consumer division is teaming up with California gene-editing startup Mammoth Biosciences to develop a rapid COVID-19 diagnostic test that could eventually be used at home, Mammoth said last week. The test would use Mammoth's CRISPR gene-editing technology as a diagnostic tool, returning results from a nasal swab within 20 minutes. Eventually, the two companies want to make the tests available for consumers over the counter, but they will start in clinics and hospitals.

"Using this CRISPR-based technology, you can actually create accurate tests, giving similar quality to what's in the lab but in a 'decentralized' format," said Mammoth CEO Trevor Martin. The companies expect to seek Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization by the end of 2020. "The CRISPR gene-editing platform has been hailed as a scientific breakthrough that could lead to cures for diseases driven by genetic mutations or abnormalities, but it has not yielded any approved treatments to date," Reuters notes. Peter Weber

Coronavirus news you can use
What's safe to do in the summer of coronavirus?

6:22 a.m.

Memorial Day is always kind of an odd holiday to mark the unofficial start of summer, and that was especially true this year. Some people sheltered at home and others crowded in pools, while the nation collectively mourned the nearly 100,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 — more than the U.S. dead in every war from Vietnam onward combined, The Washington Post notes. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Sunday a reminder that "the coronavirus is not yet contained" and "it is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community."

Hahn highlighted "social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks," but what activities are safe during a pandemic where a dangerous, contagious virus spreads by saliva droplets passed from one person to another? NPR's Morning Edition graded 14 options, based on advice from infectious disease and public health experts. Some of their guidance was intuitive: camping is generally low-risk while crowding into a bar is high-risk. But there were some surprises, too.

Going to a public pool or beach, renting a vacation house with another trusted family, and letting friends use your bathroom were all deemed relatively low-risk, while using a public restroom and staying at a hotel were judged low to medium risk, and going to an indoor religious service, getting a hair cut, and eating indoors at a restaurant were high or medium-high on the risk scale. As a general rule of thumb, "always choose outdoors over indoor, always choose masking over not masking, and always choose more space for fewer people over a smaller space," epidemiologist Dr. Emily Landon tells NPR News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic is a little more conservative, highlighting some risks from camping — you are farther from a hospital and can still share bathrooms and picnic areas with potentially infectious people — and reminding everyone that not all state and national parks will be open, and some won't have functioning bathrooms. But "in many areas, people can visit parks, trails, and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air and vitamin D, stay active, and safely connect with others," CDC adds, noting that safe usually means keeping a distance of six feet from others. Peter Weber

Not Normal
Trump keeps falsely accusing Joe Scarborough of murder, and it's long past weird

4:15 a.m.

A 28-year-old staffer in a local Florida congressional office of Joe Scarborough, then a Republican congressman, died at work in 2001, fatally hitting her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed "floppy" heart valve, the medical examiner ruled at the time. Local officials never suspected foul play in the death of Lori Klausutis, and Scarborough himself was 900 miles away in Washington, but Trump resumed baselessly accusing him of murder over the weekend, The Washington Post recounts.

It was disturbing when Trump latched onto the false accusation in 2017, and it's making even some media allies uncomfortable now.

Scarborough, an MSNBC morning political talk show host, was friendly with Trump during and before the election but has since become a critic. That's one possible reason Trump is urging his followers to "keep digging, use forensic geniuses!"

Whatever Trump's motive, Klausutis had a family and a husband who struggled with her death then and are forced to relive it again, the Post reports. "Trump's tweets offer a reminder of the remarkable nature of the Trump era — that a sitting president can traffic in incendiary and false allegations while the political world around him remains largely silent, accustomed to Trump's modern-day definition of presidential behavior. As with many such eruptions from the White House, there will probably be little if any consequence beyond, in this case, the collateral suffering of a private family in Florida. A White House spokesman declined to comment." Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

The Bare Minimum
Brazil's Bolsonaro accepts little blame for his country's COVID-19 disaster, but he wears a face mask

2:35 a.m.

Brazil now has the world's second-largest outbreak of COVID-19, with 375,000 confirmed cases, putting it a distant No. 2 to the U.S. and its 1.66 million cases. "President Jair Bolsonaro is deflecting all responsibility for the coronavirus crisis, casting blame on mayors, governors, an outgoing health minister, and the media," The Associated Press reports. With one notable exception, he "has avoided acknowledging the potential effects of his actions, particularly in undermining local leaders' stay-at-home recommendations."

The exception was in mid-April. "Reopening commerce is a risk I run because, if it (the virus) gets worse, then it lands in my lap," Bolsonaro said while introducing his third health minister of the pandemic, a general with no previous health experience. Less than two weeks later, as Brazil's death toll shot up, AP notes, Bolsonaro told reporters: "You're not going to put on my lap this count that isn't mine." Brazil now has nearly 23,500 COVID-19 deaths, though that number is almost certainly a significant undercount, thanks to insufficient testing and skepticism that the coronavirus is a real threat, especially among Bolsonaro supporters, as AP records in this video.

Brazil is "completely incapable of dealing with and responding to this crisis as this crisis should be responded to — with complete leadership, clear messages, political stability, and unity," says Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil's Institute for Health Policy Studies. "That's not the case here. Basically, what we're seeing is a complete lack of seriousness and competence." For all his public attacks on local coronavirus mitigation measures, however, Bolsonaro often — though not always — wears a face mask in public.

Embed from Getty Images

President Trump, who barred most travel from Brazil to the U.S. on Sunday, won't let photographers capture him wearing a mask, in the rare instances he puts one on. On Monday, in fact, Trump retweeted a post by Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume mocking how former Vice President Joe Biden looked wearing a mask Monday. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
University of Oklahoma graduates receive a tribute in chalk from faculty

2:03 a.m.
Kim Gaddie.
Courtesy of Kim Gaddie via AP

With the help of a few colleagues and a lot of chalk, Kim Gaddie was able to honor the University of Oklahoma's Class of 2020.

Together, the crew wrote the names of every graduating senior in the spot where they would have lined up for commencement. With more than 4,000 graduates, the names fill the sidewalk. "It was just a small gesture that we felt like we could do for them to say, 'Hey, we're thinking about you. We care about you. We know this is important,'" Gaddie, an associate senior fellow at the university's Headington College, told The Associated Press.

Students who live nearby have offered to snap photos of the names for their classmates who had to return home out of state. One of those graduates, Dana Antinozzi of Texas, was so moved by what Gaddie and her colleagues did that she sent a thank you email. "I can only imagine what back-breaking work that must have been," she wrote. "It is clear that faculty members like you are doing all you can to make this milestone memorable and special for us." Catherine Garcia

disgusting
Kentucky governor hung in effigy during gun rights rally

1:11 a.m.

Protesters hung Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in effigy at the state capitol on Sunday, an act that one lawmaker called "sickening."

Local media reports that about 100 people attended a gun rights rally at the capitol that also turned into a protest against coronavirus restrictions enacted by Beshear. Video posted online shows a man stringing up a doll with a picture of Beshear's face on it and a noose around the neck, with others then posing for photos in front of the effigy as "God Bless the U.S.A." plays in the background.

This was "sickening," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) said. "We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he is a "strong defender of the First Amendment," and believes Americans have "the right to peacefully protest," but the "action toward Gov. Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky."

In a statement, the Kentucky House Democratic leadership said the act "reeks of hate and intimidation" and is "beyond reprehensible." Beshear has not made any public comments on the incident. Catherine Garcia

2020 rnc
Trump denies wanting to move the Republican National Convention to his Doral resort, citing ballroom size

12:45 a.m.

President Trump said in a series of tweets Monday morning that unless North Carolina can immediately "guarantee" that the Republican Party can hold its convention in Charlotte in late August with "full attendance" in a "fully occupied" Spectrum Center arena, the GOP "will be reluctantly forced to find" another Republican National Convention site. Where would the party find another large venue willing to host thousands of people during a pandemic, as well housing for the delegates, catering, sound, and other ancillary services?

If you guessed the Trump property where the president already pushed to host this summer's G-7 summit, Trump denied it. "I have zero interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami," he tweeted. "Ballroom is not nearly big enough." Incidentally, The New York Times does not appear to have reported any such rumor about Trump and Doral.

Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni did report last week that as Republicans look "at possible contingency plans, including limiting the number of people who descend on Charlotte to only delegates," Trump has "shown a new openness to participating in a scaled-down event" and "has mused aloud to several aides about why the convention can't simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida, given all of the health concerns and the fact that Florida is further along in reopening portions of the state."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D)'s three Memorial Day tweets included two remembering U.S. service members who gave their life for their country and a brief statement responding to Trump.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republicans involved in planning the convention "have said that they have hired a medical expert and that they are consulting with the governor of North Carolina and the mayor of Charlotte," the Times reported last week. "Local politicians in North Carolina, including Republicans, have expressed skepticism that the convention will be able to go forward as planned." Peter Weber

