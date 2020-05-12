See More Speed Reads
Trump casually accuses Joe Scarborough of murder while live tweeting Morning Joe

10:24 a.m.

President Trump took a break from Fox & Friends and replaced it with a bit of conspiracy theorizing.

On Tuesday, Trump spent his morning on a live-tweeting spree, clearly watching MSNBC's Morning Joe for part of it. He met every topic host Joe Scarborough brought up with a rebuttal of his own and, at one point casually repeated an unfounded claim suggesting Scarborough is connected to a murder.

That was an apparent reference to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough's office when he was a GOP congressmember. She was found to have an undiagnosed heart condition and died after passing out and hitting her head when she fell, Politico notes. Trump has tossed around this conspiracy several times as his dislike of Scarborough has grown. Scarborough was told about the tweet while live on air, and called it "extraordinarily cruel." "Donald, for your sake, and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It's not good for you," Scarborough said.

If it wasn't clear enough that Trump was watching, when Scarborough brought up governors' approval ratings, coronavirus testing rates, and Republicans critical of Trump's COVID-19 response, the president had a tweet to match. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coronavirus may have have arrived in Ohio 2 months earlier than first confirmed case

10:15 a.m.
Antibody test.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus may have found its way into Ohio far earlier than previously thought, antibody tests suggest. The Columbus Dispatch reports that six people who in January reported symptoms apparently consistent with COVID-19 tested positive for antibodies. The earliest sign of illness was reportedly Jan. 7, which is more than two months before the state's first confirmed cases on March 9.

There's a lot of uncertainty about the "probable" cases, and the news doesn't mean the virus was spreading rapidly throughout their community at that point (the scientific consensus remains that the virus was almost certainly present in the United States in January, but that cases were likely limited). It wasn't revealed if the individuals had traveled anywhere or had connections to other cases, and, of course, some antibody tests have produced high false-positive rates.

Still, it's another example of the virus possibly establishing itself at earlier points around the country — in California, the first COVID-19-related fatality actually occurred three weeks earlier than initially reported, while a woman who returned to Minnesota after developing symptoms in Japan in January believes the virus spread throughout her circle of family and friends around that time, although only her mother eventually received a test in March, which turned out positive. Outside of the U.S., a man was retroactively found to have had COVID-19 in France in late December, despite not having traveled out of the country recently. Tim O'Donnell

Boeing CEO says a major airline will likely go out of business because of the coronavirus pandemic

9:50 a.m.

A major U.S. airline is likely to go out of business because of the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO of Boeing has predicted.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun spoke to Today on Tuesday about the "grave" threat the coronavirus pandemic presents to U.S. airlines as traffic plummets while Americans stay at home. When asked if a major carrier in the United States will go out of business once the bailout money from the federal government runs out, he said this will probably be the case.

"I don't want to get too predictive on that subject, but yes, most likely," Calhoun said.

Half of the rescue funds provided to the airline industry from the federal government was for payroll, and this money will run out in September, The New York Times reports.

Calhoun went on to tell Today that traffic levels won't even be back to 25 percent by September, so "there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines" at that point. He also predicted that traffic levels won't actually return to the point they were in 2019 for around "three full years." Brendan Morrow

Hamilton performance with the original cast coming to Disney+ this July

8:59 a.m.

Here's some news that should leave Hamilton fans satisfied: a filmed version with the original cast is coming, and the wait for it will be far shorter than expected.

Disney announced earlier this year that a performance of Hamilton recorded back in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original Broadway cast was headed to movie theaters in October 2021. But in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Disney said it will actually be made available more than a year earlier. Instead of a theatrical release, Disney will now release Hamilton straight to Disney+ this July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Following a bidding war, the worldwide rights to Hamilton cost Disney a whopping $75 million, Deadline reports. This is another instance of Disney redirecting a film that was planned for theaters to Disney+ after doing so with Artemis Fowl, although that was because of theaters closing during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has also released numerous films on Disney+ months earlier than initially planned during the pandemic, including Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney previously described this Hamilton movie as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" that will combine "the best elements of live theater and film." In an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger described Hamilton as "brilliant," adding that "in these times, to tell a story of people uniting together against forces of adversity I think is quite relevant and actually quite important." Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Trump financial records case

8:04 a.m.
Supreme Court
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is about to continue its remote oral arguments with the most highly-anticipated case yet.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments on President Trump's attempt to block subpoenas for his financial records from the House of Representatives and prosecutors in New York. Lawmakers and prosecutors are seeking documents from Trump's accounting firm, as well as Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

Trump's lawyers have claimed the New York prosecutors can't subpoena his accounting firm for these documents while he's in office and that the House Oversight and Reform committees doesn't have a legitimate purpose for the records, The New York Times reports. The New York subpoena was issued as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, which he denies. A House lawyer has said lawmakers do have a legitimate legislative purpose for the records and that there's "nothing unprecedented" about its subpoenas, CNN reports.

The Times notes that the Supreme Court's previous decisions requiring former President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office tapes and requiring former President Bill Clinton to respond to a sexual harassment lawsuit may "suggest that Mr. Trump could face an uphill fight in winning his argument that he is entitled to complete immunity from criminal process of any kind so long as he is in office," although the congressional subpoenas "may more sharply divide the justices."

You'll be able to listen into the arguments in the case as they unfold, as the Supreme Court recently began to hold arguments over the phone and make the audio available live for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The arguments will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, and a decision, CNN reports, is expected to arrive in the summer. Brendan Morrow

Governors who rushed to reopen fare much worse than their more cautious peers in new state-by-state poll

7:59 a.m.
Governors and Trump
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Collectively, governors have a 71 percent approval rating on how they have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the results vary widely from state to state, according to a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Tuesday morning. President Trump's coronavirus approval rating is 43 percent. Broken down by party, Democratic governors had 75 percent approval ratings for their handing of the pandemic, versus 67 percent for Republican governors, but the governor with the highest rating — Ohio's Mike DeWine, at 86 percent — is a Republican.

After DeWine, the next eight governors on the list are Democrats, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sits at the bottom with 39 percent approval for his handling. Governors who emphasized containing the coronavirus over limiting the economic fallout fared better. DeWine, for example, "moved aggressively to close down his state and has been cautious about lifting the restrictions," the Post notes, while Kemp "moved less swiftly than some other governors to mitigate the spread and has been in the forefront of reopening the economy there."

The poll found, not surprisingly, that a large majority of Americans — 74 percent — said the U.S. should prioritize fighting the virus while 24 percent said the emphasis should be on reopening businesses.

"The range across these states is notable given that the survey simply asked people whether they approved of 'your state's governor,'" the Post says. "The respondents were not prompted with either the name of the governor or the governor's political party." After Ohio, the states whose governors had the highest coronavirus approval were New York (81 percent), California (79 percent), Virginia (78 percent), New Jersey (77 percent), North Carolina (74 percent), Michigan (72 percent), Pennsylvania (72 percent), Illinois (71 percent), Florida (60 percent), and Texas (57 percent). Of those, only Florida and Texas have GOP governors.

Ipsos and The Washington Post conducted the poll April 27 to May 4 among 8,086 adults nationwide through Ipsos's KnowledgePanel. The margin of sampling error for all adults is ±1 percentage point, but it ranges from 3.5 points to 7.5 points in individual states. Peter Weber

China plans to test the entire city of Wuhan in just 10 days after new COVID-19 cases

7:08 a.m.
Nurses in Wuhan mark International Nurses Day
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, reported six new cases over the weekend, its first new infections in 35 days. None of the new cases were imported, and China plans to get to the bottom of this cluster, announcing a plan to test the entire city in 10 days, CNN reports. Wuhan authorities plan to use nucleic acid tests, which are more effective and complicated to perform than tests that look for a body's immune response.

If all 11 million people in Wuhan are tested, that would require producing and processing tests for a population greater than the entire country of Greece — in 10 days. The U.S. has conducted 9.4 million tests during the entire pandemic, the COVID Tracking Project reported Monday.

China's official coronavirus figures have always had an asterisk by them, and a large number of positive results from a city-wide testing program would reflect poorly on Wuhan's previously reported data, CNN notes. The head official of Wuhan's Changqing area, where the new cases were found, was already removed from his post for failing to prevent the outbreak, China Daily reported Monday.

South Korea and Germany have also reported setbacks in their largely successful efforts to beat back the coronavirus, highlighting the tenacity of the new virus and the risks of relaxing mitigation efforts. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers cringe as Trump faces his own coronavirus hot spot

6:17 a.m.

COVID-19 has infiltrated the White House, The Late Show noted Monday night.

Coronavirus "hot spots are popping up all over the place: Minnesota, Tennessee, Nebraska, there's even an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House," Stephen Colbert said. And President Trump's response to the positive test of Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, "might be the dumbest thing he ever said. ... She was tested and didn't have it, then she got it, then the next test showed that she had it. Does Trump think the tests are good only if they tell you news you want to hear?"

"To make himself feel better, this afternoon Trump had a press briefing in the Rose Garden," Colbert said. It went poorly and ended when he "threw a hissy fit after getting challenged by two female reporters."

"The coronavirus is now officially in the White House," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And I won't lie — I'm not surprised that this cluster started in Stephen Miller's house. That dude has always given off major bitten-by-a-bat vibes." Trump still refuses to wear a mask, "even when meeting a group of elderly World War II veterans," Noah said. "Can you imagine surviving Hitler only to be taken out by Trump? That would be so anticlimactic. It would be like if Batman beat Bane and then dies slipping on a banana peel."

Along with "trying to dead-eye mind trick Americans into thinking coronavirus will simply go away," Trump had "an especially demented weekend on Twitter," Late Night's Seth Meyer recounted. "On Sunday alone he posted 126 tweets and retweets, including over 50 messages before 8:30 a.m. Sounds like it was a great Mother's Day." Trump was actually asked Friday if he had a message for America's mothers, he said, and "our drooling, potato-brained Caligula" gave an answer "so deranged it's actually hard to fully appreciate just by listening." So Meyers read the transcript.

Tweeting "once every 7.5 minutes" is impressive, since it means Trump "ignored a pandemic and his wife on Mother's Day," Jimmy Kimmel said. But "I spent some of my Mother's Day in a Twitter feud with" Trump, too, over an out-of-context video Kimmel posted of Pence on Thursday, he explained. "Bottom line is I was wrong, he was joking, I didn't know, I made a mistake." You can watch Kimmel's apology "of sorts" below. Peter Weber

