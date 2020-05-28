See More Speed Reads
'everyone needs to get on board'
Rosie Perez and Chris Rock decry the 'arrogance' of those not wearing masks

1:28 p.m.

Live from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) coronavirus press conference, it's Chris Rock and Rosie Perez with an important message about wearing masks.

Cuomo during his daily press conference on Thursday said he was "trying different ways" to communicate the importance of face coverings and social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, and he brought in "two great New Yorkers" who will help by doing advertisements for the state: Rock and Perez.

Perez had a message for those who aren't following the state's guidelines: "Just know that you're not just disrespecting yourself, you're disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors, everyone," she said, adding, "Get tested, wear a mask, and let's help fight this virus. We can do it."

Rock echoed that sentiment, saying "everybody that can get tested, should get tested as soon as possible" while comparing social distancing and mask-wearing to taking a prescription.

"Social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose, or else it's going to get worse," Rock added.

But Rock commented that in Brooklyn, he's observed only about 40 percent of people wearing masks, observing that it's "sad that our health has become a sort of political issue." Perez also decried especially those "hipsters and yuppies" in affluent communities not wearing masks, saying "everyone needs to get on board" and "put your arrogance aside," referencing one of her most famous films by urging these people to put a mask on and "do the right thing." Brendan Morrow

keeping it simple
John Wick is only called John Wick because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting the actual title

2:07 p.m.
John Wick.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2014 action movie John Wick was originally supposed to be titled Scorn, but actor Keanu Reeves reportedly kept calling it "John Wick" on accident, forcing the studio to change the name. "The only reason it's called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick," the movie's screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, told Comicbook.com. "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn.' I can't imagine it being Scorn now."

Reeves has actually done a lot to shape the John Wick series over the years, it turns out — he also reportedly insisted on riding a horse in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum "no matter what." Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Wastewater coronavirus tests are catching on after proving to be an early warning sign for outbreaks

1:05 p.m.
Wastewater treatment plant.
iStock/Mr_Twister

Move over, swabs. There's a new coronavirus test in town.

Okay, so traditional tests are still necessary when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. But testing wastewater for coronavirus' genetic material — something that was just an "intriguing laboratory finding" a month ago — could be even more effective than individual swab tests as the U.S. aims to reopen while avoiding new coronavirus outbreaks and resurgences, Stat News reports.

COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater as early as two weeks before a person begins to show symptoms, and also allows for widespread analysis of just how much of a city is getting sick. After a study pointed this out, wastewater facilities around the country started sending samples to labs, which determined far more people actually had COVID-19 than had been tested for it.

Over the past few weeks, more sewage plants have started sending their samples to labs and even conducting analysis on their own, and more studies have revealed that "you can pick up a signal about a week before the first clinical case," Stat News writes. And while the U.S. is waiting for a lab-to-lab comparison before rolling out a uniform nationwide sewage testing regimen, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands have already launched national programs of their own.

This all may prove key as states move to reopen, as wastewater could show if COVID-19 is spiking again before patients arrive in the hospital. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

bring back the iphone button
Biden points out he was warning about pandemic unpreparedness in October while Trump tweeted about iPhones

12:20 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a humble brag he'd like to share.

In October 2019, months before the coronavirus outbreak began, Biden tweeted a warning to the United States, saying "We are not prepared for a pandemic." Biden then called out President Trump for rolling back measures the Obama administration took, likely referring to Trump's 2018 disbandment of the team directly responsible for handling a pandemic response.

As Biden's Twitter account conveniently pointed out Thursday, while Biden was urging caution, Trump was tweeting about iPhones. Specifically, the president took issue with the button-less feature in iPhone models released in 2017 onward.

In fairness to Trump, this was months before the first COVID-19 case had even been reported, and just one month after the newest iPhone model had been released. And we do miss those buttons. Marianne Dodson

devastating reality
Researchers tested 4,160 people for coronavirus in a San Francisco neighborhood. Not a single white person tested positive.

11:43 a.m.
A mural in San Franciscos Mission District.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

A coronavirus testing project in San Francisco has provided yet another example of how COVID-19 is overwhelmingly affecting people of color.

Diane Havlir, the director of the HIV/AIDS division at the University of California, San Francisco, noticed early in the pandemic that young Latino men were arriving at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms more often than any other demographic. So she conducted a research project that involved testing 4,160 residents of San Francisco's Mission District — and found that not a single white person tested positive, Stat News reports.

Havlir's project focused on a single, 16-square-block census tract in the Mission district, "one of the city's most densely populated and heavily Latinx neighborhoods," Stat News writes. A third of the tract's residents are white, while 58 percent are Hispanic, the U.S. Census estimates. But 95 percent of those who tested positive were Latinx, while no white person in the tract tested positive.

Just like testing and death rates are revealing across the country, "what really comes out of these data is that low-wage essential workers are victims of this disease," Havlir told Stat News. And with 53 percent of those who tested positive showing no symptoms of coronavirus, it's even more clear that allowing workers to stay home only if they feel sick may not be enough to stop the spread. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

get the facts
Twitter's Dorsey defends fact-checks as another label is applied to China spokesperson

11:04 a.m.
Jack Dorsey
David Becker/Getty Images

After hitting President Trump with a fact-check for the first time, Twitter has now also applied one of its new labels to China.

Two March tweets from China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, which baselessly claim the United States army may have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, now feature a fact-check label, Bloomberg reports. Twitter urges users to "get the facts about COVID-19" and links to information from the World Health Organization saying that "all available evidence suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin" and originated in China. The New York Post had previously questioned Twitter about why the tweets had not been fact-checked.

Twitter first added a fact-check label to Trump's tweets baselessly calling mail-in ballots "fraudulent," and the company says it did so because "we believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process." This set Trump off — he claimed the company is "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election," and is planning to unveil an executive order pertaining to social media.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a thread on Wednesday said "we'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had told Fox News on Wednesday that "we have a different policy" on fact-checking, as he believes his platform "shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online." Dorsey, however, said Twitter's fact checks don't "make us an 'arbiter of truth.'" Rather, he said, "our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves." Brendan Morrow

uhhh
Trump retweets video declaring 'the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat'

10:00 a.m.

President Trump has retweeted a video where a supporter declares "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat" — and the man's explanation behind the comment is even more violent.

Trump retweeted a video from the account Cowboys for Trump at midnight Thursday, in which the leader of the group Couy Griffin declares "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat." Griffin then explains he doesn't mean it "in the physical sense," but rather "in the political sense" because "the Democrat policy and agenda is anti-American right now." A generous interpretation of the video would suggest Griffin is trying to compliment Democrats of the past, but he never quite makes that point.

The Cowboys for Trump tweet comes in response to a Daily Beast article covering Griffin's rally at a New Mexico church, which he held to defy the state's COVID-19 social distancing orders. The Daily Beast asked Griffin to clarify his "dead Democrat" comment in an interview after the Tuesday rally, but he only repeated the statement and suggested that top Democrats enforcing social distancing will "get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
More than 40 million Americans have filed unemployment claims during the coronavirus crisis

9:23 a.m.
Luis Mora stands in front of the closed offices of the New York State Department of Labor on May 7, 2020
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The number of unemployment claims filed in the United States during the coronavirus crisis has now reached a staggering total of more than 40 million.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 2.1 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week, which brings the total over 10 weeks to 40.7 million, The New York Times reports.

This was the tenth week in a row that weekly unemployment claims totaled more than one million, NBC News notes. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never passed one million before; the record was 695,000. The number of first-time claims has, however, declined for the past eight weeks, per The Associated Press.

This unfortunate milestone comes less than 24 hours after another grim milestone, as on Wednesday, the United States hit 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins.

Bloomberg notes, though, that "continuing claims, which tally Americans' ongoing benefit claims in state programs, fell to 21.1 million" for the week ending on May 16, whereas analysts were anticipating an increase. The U.S. unemployment rate in April reached 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Brendan Morrow

