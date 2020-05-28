Rosie Perez and Chris Rock decry the 'arrogance' of those not wearing masks

Live from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) coronavirus press conference, it's Chris Rock and Rosie Perez with an important message about wearing masks.

Cuomo during his daily press conference on Thursday said he was "trying different ways" to communicate the importance of face coverings and social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, and he brought in "two great New Yorkers" who will help by doing advertisements for the state: Rock and Perez.

Perez had a message for those who aren't following the state's guidelines: "Just know that you're not just disrespecting yourself, you're disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors, everyone," she said, adding, "Get tested, wear a mask, and let's help fight this virus. We can do it."

Rock echoed that sentiment, saying "everybody that can get tested, should get tested as soon as possible" while comparing social distancing and mask-wearing to taking a prescription.

"Social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose, or else it's going to get worse," Rock added.