going underground
Trump reportedly moved to underground bunker during Friday's White House protests

9:28 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Friday night, President Trump spent nearly an hour in an underground bunker, as protesters gathered outside the White House, administration and law enforcement officials told CNN Sunday.

The demonstrators were there to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes. The Secret Service put up metal barriers to keep the protesters at bay, and often had to put new ones up as the barricades were moved by demonstrators. Some protesters threw objects like water bottles at the officers, and at one point, after demonstrators pushed against them, agents used pepper spray.

The Secret Service decided to move Trump underground as the tension escalated, CNN reports. It is unclear if he was joined by first lady Melania Trump and their teenage son, Barron Trump.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that the Secret Service did "a great job last night at the White House," as they were "not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — don't know what hit them."

He went on to say if any of the protesters had breached the fence surrounding the White House, they would have "been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That's when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action." Catherine Garcia

George Floyd
Minnesota attorney general to assist prosecutor with George Floyd cases

8:52 p.m.
Keith Ellison.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Sunday announced he will assist Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in cases stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Freeman said there have been "recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the attorney general would be valuable," and Ellison has agreed to be a full partner.

Floyd died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, as Floyd told him, "I can't breathe." The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others who were there during the arrest were fired on Tuesday. Chauvin was arrested and charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Saturday, Floyd's family asked that Ellison take over the case. During a Sunday press conference, Ellison said it is too early to answer questions about how he will work with Freeman. Their first meeting will be held on Monday. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Tanker truck plows into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

8:13 p.m.

A tanker truck driver sped into a crowd of peaceful protesters gathered on a bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday evening, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

Initial reports state that the thousands of protesters on Interstate 35W were able to get out of the way, and no one was hit. The demonstrators were marching in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee to his neck for several minutes.

Witnesses said that the truck plowed into the crowd as dozens of protesters were sitting or had taken a knee for a moment of silence. The driver was injured and is now in custody. The highway was closed, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said it is working to determine how the truck was able to get on the bridge.

Drew Valle was on the bridge when the truck came speeding through, and told the Star Tribune, "He wasn't stopping. He was beeping loudly and driving into a crowd of people. That's the same kind of malice that brought us here. It's a callous disregard for someone's humanity." Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Trump claims he will designate anti-fascist activists as terrorists

7:40 p.m.

President Trump declared via Twitter on Sunday that he will designate anti-fascism activists as terrorists.

Under the law, Trump does not have the authority to do so, Mary McCord, a former head of the Department of Justice's National Security Division, told The New York Times. "If such a statute were passed, it would face serious First Amendment challenges," she said, adding that currently, the only terrorist authority is for foreign organizations.

Protests continued across the United States on Sunday against police brutality, and in the evening, Trump simply tweeted, "LAW & ORDER!" This is a turn from earlier this month, when Trump supported protesters in Michigan, including many who were armed, that decried restrictions placed on businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien have all painted left-wing anti-fascist protesters — also known as antifa — as agitators, with O'Brien saying on Sunday's This Week that "it's the violent antifa radical militants that are coming out under cover of night, traveling across state lines, using military-style tactics to burn down our cities."

In response, host George Stephanopoulos told O'Brien, "The Department of Homeland Security, which reports to you, has put out intelligence notes over the weekend warning that domestic terrorists from the far-right and the far-left, both, are looking to exploit this. It's not just antifa and the left, they're saying they're worried about the far right as well." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
The White House is reportedly divided over whether Trump should address the nation amid protests

1:07 p.m.

President Trump continued his trend of commenting on current affairs on Twitter this weekend as protests against police brutality take place across the country, but he's mostly stayed out of the physical spotlight.

The White House on Sunday declared a lid, which means no one should expect to see or hear from the president for the rest of the day, and ABC News reports there's a growing divide within the Trump administration about how Trump should respond to the situation. Some of his advisers, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, don't think there's any political benefit to Trump addressing the nation from the Oval Office since the few times he's done so haven't turned out so great, ABC News reports. But others, like White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, believe it's a chance for Trump to show that he's a strong leader and a unifier in a fashion similar to former President George H.W. Bush during the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

One person who doesn't want to hear the president speak is Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms said Sunday she hopes Trump remains quiet, arguing he'd likely only make a difficult time even worse. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
National security adviser rejects the idea that 'systemic racism' plagues U.S. law enforcement

12:26 p.m.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien still believes it's just "a few bad apples" within U.S. law enforcement agencies that have caused problems leading up to the current nationwide unrest, like the Minneapolis police officer who put his knee on George Floyd's neck earlier this week before Floyd died in custody.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked O'Brien on Sunday if he believed systemic racism was at the heart of issues plaguing American law enforcement. O'Brien said he doesn't believe that's the case, arguing that 99.9 percent of officers are "great Americans" and his "heroes." The officers who don't fall into that category, he said, "need to be rooted out."

O'Brien isn't alone in feeling this way — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently made a similar argument. But, ABC News' Pierre Thomas, who is black, offered a different opinion Sunday. While he did agree with O'Brien that the majority of the nation's police officers are good people who work very trying jobs, he said the issue isn't only centered around police brutality. Rather, what's driving the protests are the "indignities black men and women and people of color face all the time," explaining that, among other things, he's been pulled over simply for driving a nice car multiple times. "I think we're at a point where people are saying 'we're sick and tired of being sick and tired,'" he said. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and protests
Concern is growing that U.S. protests could lead to spike in coronavirus cases

11:17 a.m.

Protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd have drawn large crowds in dozens of major cities across the United States and internationally in London and Berlin. This has many — including those who have voiced their support for the movement — fearing that a new spike in coronavirus cases could be just around the coroner, The Associated Press reports.

Many demonstrators are wearing masks, but the crowd sizes make social distancing challenging, and public health experts have also pointed out the virus is spread by droplets released when people cough, sneeze, sing, or talk. Chanting, of course, is a common practice at protests. Add in the fact the virus appears to spread even among asymptomatic carriers, and their worries certainly make sense.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said people who attended the protests this weekend "probably need to go get a COVID test this week," while also warning that the pandemic "that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers" won't pause for the protests. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

docking confirmed
Watch SpaceX's Crew Dragon dock successfully with the International Space Station

10:53 a.m.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon, carrying American astronauts Bob Behnke and Doug Hurley, successfully docked with the International Space Station on Sunday after a 19-hour journey from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission, run jointly by SpaceX and NASA, was the first crewed space flight launched from U.S. soil since 2011 and the first ever orchestrated by a private company.

The Crew Dragon arrived at the station a few minutes early, and Hurley and Behnken are now conducting a series of pressure and leak checks to ensure their safety before they open the hatch and enter the station. The flight went as planned, and the astronauts said the capsule performed beautifully, per The Associated Press. Watch the docking below and follow along as Behnke and Hurley prepare to enter the station here. Tim O'Donnell

