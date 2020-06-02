Trump thanks himself for 'many arrests' in D.C. last night

-
Trump thanks himself for 'many arrests' in D.C. last night10:24 a.m.
-
Judge awards Joe Exotic's tiger park to Carole Baskin — but the park's current owner already has a new plan11:24 a.m.
-
Biden hits Trump for photo op holding up the Bible: 'I just wish he opened it once in a while'11:18 a.m.
-
NBA legend Wes Unseld dies at 7411:06 a.m.
-
Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with Tiananmen Square survivors today10:29 a.m.
-
Civil rights leaders rip Mark Zuckerberg after 'incomprehensible' meeting about Trump's Facebook posts9:47 a.m.
-
The tear-gassing of Lafayette Square has now caused a diplomatic rift with Australia9:30 a.m.
-
Senior White House official 'honestly disgusted' and 'sick to my stomach' over Trump's church photo op8:18 a.m.
10:24 a.m.
Judge awards Joe Exotic's tiger park to Carole Baskin — but the park's current owner already has a new plan
11:24 a.m.
11:18 a.m.
11:06 a.m.
10:29 a.m.
Civil rights leaders rip Mark Zuckerberg after 'incomprehensible' meeting about Trump's Facebook posts
9:47 a.m.
9:30 a.m.
Senior White House official 'honestly disgusted' and 'sick to my stomach' over Trump's church photo op
8:18 a.m.