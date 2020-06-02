McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's response to peaceful protests

-
McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's response to peaceful protests8:53 p.m.
George W. Bush implores Americans to come together to fight for 'truly equal justice'7:35 p.m.
6 Atlanta police officers charged after college students tased and arrested6:39 p.m.
HelloFresh ends partnership with Lea Michele after Glee co-star alleges she made her life 'a living hell'6:16 p.m.
Watch The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones succinctly trace police brutality back to slavery6:03 p.m.
Minnesota to probe Minneapolis Police Department for civil rights violations5:56 p.m.
Zuckerberg defends 'tough decision' to leave Trump's Facebook posts up after walkout, resignations5:09 p.m.
A Florida plaza bearing Trump's name just removed any mention of the president4:41 p.m.
