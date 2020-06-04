John Kelly tacitly reminds Trump that he 'did not fire' Mattis

-
John Kelly tacitly reminds Trump that he 'did not fire' Mattis2:28 p.m.
-
New York Times publisher, editor defend publishing Tom Cotton op-ed as senator takes swipe at 'woke' staffers2:43 p.m.
-
Who is the third follower of Ben Affleck's secret finsta?1:48 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls Mattis' rebuke 'necessary,' says she's 'struggling' with whether to still support Trump1:04 p.m.
-
Mitch McConnell has a subtle rebuke for Trump's reported plan to fire Esper12:49 p.m.
-
Rep. John Lewis says today's protests are 'more massive and all inclusive' than 1960s civil rights movement10:54 a.m.
-
Rudy Giuliani screams at Piers Morgan in insane TV interview: 'What happened to you, Rudy?'10:45 a.m.
-
Drew Brees apologizes for comments about kneeling during the national anthem that 'completely missed the mark'9:30 a.m.
2:28 p.m.
New York Times publisher, editor defend publishing Tom Cotton op-ed as senator takes swipe at 'woke' staffers
2:43 p.m.
1:48 p.m.
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls Mattis' rebuke 'necessary,' says she's 'struggling' with whether to still support Trump
1:04 p.m.
12:49 p.m.
Rep. John Lewis says today's protests are 'more massive and all inclusive' than 1960s civil rights movement
10:54 a.m.
10:45 a.m.
Drew Brees apologizes for comments about kneeling during the national anthem that 'completely missed the mark'
9:30 a.m.