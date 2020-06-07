New York Times editorial page editor resigns following backlash to Tom Cotton op-ed

James Bennet, the editorial page editor at The New York Times, resigned on Sunday, in response to outrage over an opinion piece written last week by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called on President Trump to invoke the "venerable" Insurrection Act, sending the military to U.S. cities so they could "disperse, detain, and ultimately deter lawbreakers."

The piece was published online Wednesday night, and almost immediately drew ire from readers and Times staffers alike, with many arguing that the op-ed endangered black employees. An internal review found that the piece shouldn't have been published the way it was — the headline "Send in the Troops" was "incendiary and should not have been used," and Cotton made sweeping statements accusing "left-wing radicals like antifa" of infiltrating George Floyd protests, despite little evidence.

The Times said that "given the life-and-death importance of the topic, the senator's influential position, and the gravity of the steps he advocates, the essay should have undergone the highest level of scrutiny." Bennet, who initially defended the piece by saying how important it is to hear from a variety of voices, revealed on Friday that he did not read it prior to its publication. His deputy, James Dao, has been reassigned, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katie Kingsbury will oversee the opinion pages through November. Catherine Garcia