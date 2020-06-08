Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, died on Monday. She was 69.

In a statement, her sister Anita Pointer said the family is "devastated," adding, "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Bonnie got her start singing at the West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California. The Pointer Sisters formed in 1969, with Bonnie, Anita, and their younger sister June; their oldest sister Ruth joined the group in 1972. Bonnie and Anita won a Grammy in 1974 for writing the song "Fairytale," which was also recorded by Elvis Presley. Bonnie left the Pointer Sisters in the mid-1970s to embark on a solo career.

Bonnie recorded her final song, "Feels Like June," earlier this year with Anita, Variety reports. The song was in honor of June Pointer, who died in 2006. Catherine Garcia