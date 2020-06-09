GOP senators claim they haven't seen Trump's tweet about Buffalo protester even when it's printed out for them

A few GOP senators claim they don't even want to look at President Trump's baseless tweet about a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police officers last week, let alone talk about it.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) was asked about the tweet Tuesday, but said he hadn't seen it and wasn't planning to, saying he is instead focused on a bill he's bringing to the Senate floor. His colleague, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), also claimed he hadn't seen the tweet because he "only writes" things on Twitter and doesn't read what other people post. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) didn't say whether he read the tweet, but admitted things like that "just goes over my head."

Some people are dubious about Rubio and Gardner's claims, since Gardner theoretically would have seen a printed version of Trump's words, made available by Politico reporter Burgess Everett. As for Rubio, observers were quick to note that he seemingly does read things on Twitter — quite often, in fact.

Burgess has made it easy. He has the tweet printed for all senators to see. https://t.co/wXgLhsNdTL — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 9, 2020

Not, like the biggest thing in the world, but this Rubio answer is just ridiculous. He follows 2k plus people on twitter. He routinely RTs and comments above articles on twitter. He’s told people to DM him on twitter. https://t.co/y6qHabBfBS — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2020

Either way, it looks like the lawmakers prefer to pretend it never happened, rather than either defend or rebuke the president. Tim O'Donnell