Trump's approval tanks 10 percent in 1 month

President Trump has had a rough month — or at least a rough past two weeks.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's approval hit some of its highest levels in late April and early May, according to Gallup. But after peaking at 49 percent approval in a poll conducted May 1–13, Trump tanked a solid ten points to hit 39 percent approval in Gallup's May 28-June 4 poll.

This drop breaks the previous record for Trump's steepest poll-to-poll approval decline, a six-point drop set in April. And as Charlie Cook of the Cook Political Report said, it might be unprecedented in recent presidential history.

Back in early May, Gallup measured Trump's highest approval rate from Democrats throughout his presidency, at 14 percent. Independents also gave Trump his highest ratings in late April and early May, at 47 and 46 percent approval. But those numbers have since slumped among both Democrats and Independents, to five percent and 39 percent, respectively. Approval among Republicans has also fallen from 92 to 85 percent from early May to early June. Meanwhile, Trump saw a nine percent increase in those who disapprove of his job performance from 48 percent to 57 percent from May to June.

Gallup measures presidential approval via "discrete, multiday" surveys of about 1,500 U.S. adults. Kathryn Krawczyk