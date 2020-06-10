Trump to hold his 1st rally in months in Tulsa, on Juneteenth

President Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, his first since March 2.

A lot has happened since then — over the last three months, more than two million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with the death toll hitting 113,088 on Wednesday night. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in at least 20 states, and massive protests against racism and police brutality are being held across the country, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Trump's rally will take place on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in a city with a history of racial violence; in 1921, a white mob attacked black residents in Tulsa's Greenwood District, burning down their homes and businesses. When it was over, 35 city blocks were destroyed, and historians estimate that as many as 300 people were killed.

Trump won Oklahoma in 2016. The state was one of the first to relax coronavirus restrictions, and does not have any limits on the size of gatherings. Catherine Garcia