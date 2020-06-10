See More Speed Reads
on the road again
Trump to hold his 1st rally in months in Tulsa, on Juneteenth

June 10, 2020
Donald Trump.
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

President Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, his first since March 2.

A lot has happened since then — over the last three months, more than two million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with the death toll hitting 113,088 on Wednesday night. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in at least 20 states, and massive protests against racism and police brutality are being held across the country, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Trump's rally will take place on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in a city with a history of racial violence; in 1921, a white mob attacked black residents in Tulsa's Greenwood District, burning down their homes and businesses. When it was over, 35 city blocks were destroyed, and historians estimate that as many as 300 people were killed.

Trump won Oklahoma in 2016. The state was one of the first to relax coronavirus restrictions, and does not have any limits on the size of gatherings. Catherine Garcia

canceled
A&E cancels Live PD as police brutality protests continue across the country

12:21 a.m.
Police cars.
iStock

A&E has canceled Live PD, a reality show following police officers on patrol.

This comes on the heels of Cops getting axed by the Paramount Network on Tuesday, just days before the premiere of its 33rd season. In a statement to Deadline, A&E said this is a "critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

 Live PD was yanked from the schedule last week, as protests against police brutality swept the country. The show, which aired on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight, was one of the highest-rated shows on A&E. In May, it was renewed for an additional 160 episodes. The show was hosted by Dan Abrams, who tweeted on Wednesday night that he was "shocked & beyond disappointed about this."

On Tuesday, A&E confirmed that in March 2019, Live PD producers recorded sheriff's deputies in Austin, Texas, arresting 40-year-old Javier Ambler. A deputy's body cam footage showed Ambler getting tased and saying he couldn't breathe; he died in custody. A&E said the video did not air on the show, and was destroyed after producers learned an internal investigation into Ambler's death had concluded. Catherine Garcia

It's all right to cry
Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo laugh 'because I don't want to cry' over Trump's poll retraction demand

June 10, 2020

CNN's general counsel issued a formal reply to President Trump's campaign demanding CNN retract and apologize for a poll showing Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points, with an approval rating of 38 percent, and you can read the entire rejection note yourself or watch Chris Cuomo read it on his show Wednesday night.

"To push back on the CNN poll, Trump hired one of the least accurate pollsters in the industry," Cuomo said. "And by the way, it's not like this was the only poll that suggests something like this," he added, listing some of the other polls that show "Biden well ahead of Trump." He read the letter from CNN, then tried to read a Trump tweet.

"Can you believe that we have to have these conversations?" Cuomo asked. "Literally, it would not make it through a screenplay treatment," he said, and started laughing. "Why am I laughing? Because I don't want to cry on television. ... It is so sick and sad and obvious." Peter Weber

it's a start
Promising reforms, Minneapolis police chief ends contract negotiations with union

June 10, 2020
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Wednesday said he is withdrawing from contract negotiations with the city's police union in order to focus on reforms and new accountability measures for his department.

Arradondo said he will look at contract provisions that cover use of force, grievances, and arbitration, and will seek input from outside experts and advisers. "There is nothing more debilitating to a chief from an employment matter perspective than when you have grounds to terminate an officer for misconduct and you're dealing with a third-party mechanism that allows for that employee to not only be back at your department, but to be patrolling in your communities," he said.

Critics of the union contract say it shields officers who use excessive force or otherwise engage in misconduct, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chief Janeé Harteau have both accused the union of blocking departmental reforms. Negotiations have been on hold since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and officers are working under an expired contract, NPR reports.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, the city needs needs a "pathway and a plan that provides hope, reassurance, and actionable measures of reform," Arradondo said. He became Minneapolis' first black police chief in 2017, and believes that race is "inextricably a part of the American policing system. We will never evolve in this profession if we don't address it head on. Communities of color have paid the heaviest of costs, and that's with their lives." Catherine Garcia

Bummer
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled for 2020

June 10, 2020
Concert goers at Coachella in 2018.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled over fears that there will be a surge in coronavirus cases this fall.

The festivals are held every spring in Indio, California, and were moved from April to October because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said he canceled the events altogether because he is "concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall." Given those projections, he is "not comfortable moving forward. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott were scheduled to headline Coachella, while Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church were the big names at Stagecoach. The festivals draw tens of thousands of visitors to the region, boosting the economy by an estimated $400 million every year, The Desert Sun reports. Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor shooting incident report lists her injuries as 'none'

June 10, 2020
A poster with Breonna Taylor's picture on it.
Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

A four-page incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, is almost completely blank.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman and ER tech with no criminal record, was shot and killed on March 13 inside her apartment. The Louisville Metro Police Department released the incident report on Wednesday, and the Courier Journal says it includes Taylor's name, the incident location, time and date, and a case number, but several details that are already known, including Taylor's date of birth, have been redacted.

The report lists Taylor's injuries as "none," and under "forced entry," the "no" box is checked off, despite police officers using a battering ram to gain access to Taylor's apartment, the Courier Journal reports. The "narrative" section used to describe an event only says "PIU investigation."

In the early morning of March 13, three plainclothes detectives entered Taylor's apartment on a "no-knock" search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. The officers said they announced themselves, but Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and neighbors dispute their account. Walker said he and Taylor believed people were trying to break into their apartment, and he fired a warning shot that allegedly hit one officer, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, in the leg. In return, the officers began firing, and attorneys for Taylor's family say she was shot at least eight times, dying on the floor of her hallway. No drugs were found in the apartment, and no charges have been filed against the officers.

The Courier Journal is suing the Louisville Metro Police Department in an attempt to obtain the investigative file into the shooting; the department has refused, citing the ongoing probe. The newspaper's editor, Richard Green, said he read the incident report and "have to ask the mayor, the police chief, and the city's lawyers: Are you kidding? This is what you consider being transparent to taxpayers and the public? At a time when so many are rightfully demanding to know more details about that tragic March evening, I fail to understand this lack of transparency. The public deserves more." Catherine Garcia

see ya real soon
Disneyland parks set to reopen on July 17

June 10, 2020
People enter Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on July 17, about four months after the parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 17 also marks the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's grand opening. The plan does still need to be approved by the state and local government, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Downtown Disney is set to reopen first on July 9, with the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel welcoming guests again on July 23. The hotels will have a limited number of guests. Walt Disney World in Orlando previously announced it is starting a phased reopening on July 11. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Starbucks to close 400 stores, expand pickup only locations

June 10, 2020
A Starbucks store in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over the next 18 months, Starbucks plans on closing up to 400 stores in the United States and Canada, while at the same time opening 300 locations strictly for picking up beverages and food.

The company also revealed on Wednesday that it expects to lose $3.2 billion in its third quarter, which ends June 28.

In an email Wednesday, Starbucks told CNN Business data shows that roughly 80 percent of transactions at close to 15,000 U.S. stores are "on-the-go" purchases. Its "innovative" new Starbucks Pickup locations will cater to those customers while also limiting the number of people in a store.

Starbucks wrote in its latest SEC filing that these changes will "enhance the customer experience, expand our retail presence, and enable profitable growth for the future." As of Wednesday, the company has reopened 95 percent of its stores that were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

