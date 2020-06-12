See More Speed Reads
John Bolton's new book will accuse Trump of more 'Ukraine-like transgressions,' publisher says

11:15 a.m.
John Bolton and Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Remember John Bolton's book? It's finally about to come out — and according to the publisher, it will detail more "Ukraine-like transgressions" by President Trump.

Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened is set for release later this month, and on Friday, Simon & Schuster revealed new details about it, saying that Trump's former national security adviser "argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." He will reportedly detail "exactly what those were" and describe how he and others raised alarms.

Bolton did not testify during the House's impeachment inquiry, which focused on Trump pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and ended with Trump's acquittal in the Senate. In February, Bolton said that "my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome."

Additionally, Bolton's book will describe "chaos in the White House," as well as Trump's "inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process" and Bolton's astonishment over Trump's singular focus on his re-election, Simon & Schuster says.

"I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations," Bolton writes.

The White House has been trying to prevent Bolton's book from being published and recently told him that it contains classified information, though Bolton's lawyer calls this a "transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import," The New York Times reports.

The book's publication is evidently still good to go for June 23, and Simon & Schuster touts it as "the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read." According to Axios, in fact, "people close to Trump have been worried about the book because Bolton was known as the most prolific note taker in high-level meetings." Brendan Morrow

defund the police?
Fewer than a third of Americans support 'defunding' the police

12:11 p.m.

Black Americans oppose defunding the police by a 20-point margin, according to a new survey by HuffPost/YouGov that found the proposal to be widely unpopular with the public. Overall, fewer than a third of Americans support defunding the police, as opposed to other reforms like banning police chokeholds, which is backed by 73 percent of the population, and ending "no-knock" warrants, like the sort that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, and which is backed by about half of Americans.

Importantly, there is a lack of clarify around what it means to "defund the police." While most respondents agreed the phrase means "significantly decreasing the size of police forces and the scope of their work," Republicans seemed more inclined than Democrats to interpret the phrase as meaning "completely abolishing police forces." Curiously, Americans are basically evenly split on "budgeting less money for your local police department and more for social services" such as "funding social workers and mental health professionals," with 41 percent against and 44 in support. Some would argue that is what it means to "defund the police."

However it may be interpreted, "defunding the police," in those words, is only strongly supported by 13 percent of Americans, according to the findings; 41 percent of Americans "strongly oppose" the measure. About half of Americans had heard of the proposal when asked about it, and "of the 10 proposals mentioned in the survey, only the call to ban police from using chokeholds has received more attention," HuffPost reports.

A "near-universal" majority of Americans support at least some changes to policing, HuffPost adds. Just 7 percent of respondents said they believed that "the police system is sound and essentially needs no changes." The poll consisted of 1,000 interviews conducted between June 8 and June 10, with a margin of error of 4.2 percent. See the full results here, and read more about the history of abolishing the police here at The Week. Jeva Lange

a little defunding as a treat
Boston mayor moves to reallocate $12 million from police department's overtime budget

12:02 p.m.

Boston is taking a tiny step toward calls to defund the police.

On Friday, Boston mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a "public health crisis" in the city, and announced an initial $3 million investment to help combat it. That, along with $9 million more, will be taken from the Boston Police Department's overtime budget and reallocated to community health and business programs, Walsh proposed as part of next year's budget.

Coronavirus has disproportionately affected black people in Boston and throughout the U.S., and helped expose how systemic racism affects public health, whether that's through discriminatory treatment or livelihoods that put people of color at great risk of disease. But "the impacts go far beyond the current crisis," Walsh said Friday, and announced a proposal for the city council to cut 20 percent of the police department's overtime budget to address public health shortcomings. The $12 million will be divided up to support trauma response and counseling, community and small business investments, housing security, and mental health crisis support.

Walsh's move is what advocates for "defunding the police" are asking for, albeit on a small, first-step scale. The defund movement asks municipalities to take funding from police departments and put it toward community programs that address mental health, gun violence, and other issues that lead to the problems police have to address in the first place. Kathryn Krawczyk

shocking
Sharon Stone recounts the time she was struck by lighting

11:21 a.m.
Sharon Stone, lightning survivor.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Germany

In case you were wondering, being struck by lighting is "really intense," according to Sharon Stone, who has some experience in the matter.

The 62-year-old actress told comedian Brett Goldstein this week about the time she was refilling her iron at the faucet when lightning struck her home's well and came up through the water. "I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator," she said. "I was like, 'Whoa!'"

Stone was knocked unconscious and her mother, who was home at the time, helped revive her. "I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days" Stone recalled. She added that she's also nearly died after having a stroke in 2016, and being clotheslined while riding a horse as a child. "It's crazy," Stone said. Jeva Lange

Political ads
New Biden ad slams Trump over Lafayette Square debacle

10:50 a.m.

The Biden campaign has rolled out a searing new ad that takes aim at President Trump for using teargas and flash grenades on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, near the White House, earlier this month. "The nation marches for justice, and like a deer in the headlights, [Trump is] paralyzed with fear," the narrator intones over footage of the George Floyd demonstrators. "He doesn't know what to do, so he hides in his bunker. Then he's afraid he looks too weak, so he has tear gas and flash grenades used on peaceful protesters just for a photo-op."

Biden's team has clearly seen Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the turmoil over Floyd's killing as an opening. The presumptive Democratic nominee escalated his Facebook spending this month, purchasing $5 million in advertising over a handful of days, nearly four times more than Trump. "It's great that the Biden campaign is seeing the activism that is going on in the streets and looking to capitalize on that online," Eric Ming, the former director of digital and paid media for Andrew Yang's presidential campaign, told The New York Times.

Trump is also using the unrest to try to set himself apart from Biden. Last weekend, "Trump retweeted a tweet of a state Senate candidate in Connecticut who showed photos of Trump walking through Lafayette Square, and another with Biden kneeling with the black pastors inside the church," The Washington Post reports. "'Leaders lead,' the caption read. 'Cowards kneel.'" Jeva Lange

yet another crisis
The end of eviction moratoriums and unemployment boosts are set to disproportionately oust black renters

10:44 a.m.
Apartments in New York City.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The end of COVID-19 relief is set to bring another crisis to black Americans.

The federal CARES Act placed a national moratorium on filing eviction actions, as well as boosted unemployment payouts, but those protections are both set to expire in a few weeks. And since black and Latinx Americans are more than twice as likely to rent as white people, they're disproportionately likely to be forced out of their homes at the end of July, Politico reports.

More than 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus started shutting down businesses across the U.S., leading Congress to institute a $600 boost to unemployment checks and ban new eviction orders for certain kinds of housing. Some cities and states expanded that moratorium to more types of housing, and while some instituted rent freezes, back rent will still have to be paid once the freezes expire.

A full quarter of black renters used those benefits last month, either deferring or not paying their rent, an Urban Institute analysis of Census data shows. In contrast, just 14 percent of white renters did the same. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, and though the economy has only started to turn toward recovery, federal leaders have shown no sign of extending benefits further. It's all shaping up to put even more strain on America's homeless shelter system and send housing courts into overdrive, Axios reports, as well as expose the already-rampant shortage of affordable housing throughout the U.S. Kathryn Krawczyk

Art of the Deal
Melania Trump reportedly used delay in moving to the White House as 'leverage' in renegotiating prenup

9:27 a.m.
Melania Trump
ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump reportedly used her delayed arrival to the White House in 2017 to renegotiate her prenup — and to "cool off."

That's according to a new book on the first lady, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Mary Jordan. According to a Washington Post report on the book ahead of its release, it reveals that when the first lady didn't immediately join Trump at the White House in 2017 and stayed behind in New York, she was "using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Trump."

In addition to wanting to "amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron,'" she also "needed time to cool off" after the sexual misconduct allegations made against the president during the campaign, the Post says. At the time, the first lady publicly said she was staying behind so Barron Trump could finish the school year in New York; she finally moved into the White House in June 2017.

Evidently, the renegotiation was a success, as according to the report, by mid-2018, White House observers noticed an "uptick in her mood" after, "according to three people close to Trump," Jordan writes, "Melania had finally renegotiated the prenup to her liking."

"She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," Jordan says in the book. The original prenup reportedly "had not been incredibly generous," the Post writes. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

attention bachelor nation!
The Bachelor names its first black male lead

8:58 a.m.

After former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay pointed out last week that a black person is practically more likely to become president of the United States than be a lead of a Bachelor franchise, ABC's hit reality TV series moved to announce its first black Bachelor in its 40-season history. Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker who was originally cast for Clare Crawley's upcoming season, will look for love on the show's 25th season, expected to premiere in 2021.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, "When filming [Clare's season] couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor." James' season will air after Clare's, which is expected this fall.

Prior to James, Lindsay was Bachelor Nation's only black lead in its 18-year history, something she's described as being "embarrassing honestly at this point."

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," the statement from ABC said. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him." Jeva Lange

