John Bolton's new book will accuse Trump of more 'Ukraine-like transgressions,' publisher says

Remember John Bolton's book? It's finally about to come out — and according to the publisher, it will detail more "Ukraine-like transgressions" by President Trump.

Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened is set for release later this month, and on Friday, Simon & Schuster revealed new details about it, saying that Trump's former national security adviser "argues that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." He will reportedly detail "exactly what those were" and describe how he and others raised alarms.

Bolton did not testify during the House's impeachment inquiry, which focused on Trump pushing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and ended with Trump's acquittal in the Senate. In February, Bolton said that "my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome."

Additionally, Bolton's book will describe "chaos in the White House," as well as Trump's "inconsistent, scattershot decision-making process" and Bolton's astonishment over Trump's singular focus on his re-election, Simon & Schuster says.

"I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations," Bolton writes.

The White House has been trying to prevent Bolton's book from being published and recently told him that it contains classified information, though Bolton's lawyer calls this a "transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import," The New York Times reports.

The book's publication is evidently still good to go for June 23, and Simon & Schuster touts it as "the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read." According to Axios, in fact, "people close to Trump have been worried about the book because Bolton was known as the most prolific note taker in high-level meetings." Brendan Morrow