CDC 'strongly encourages' protesters and rally attendees to wear masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines are incredibly relevant right now.

On Friday, the CDC introduced precautions Americans should follow as they start to return to regular life and events. In particular, the CDC recommends anyone organizing a large event — a rally or protest, for example — should "strongly encourage" participants to wear cloth masks.

Large gatherings have become unexpectedly widespread in the past few weeks as people around the world gather to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up to hold his first rally in months next week, and with Trump resistant to wearing masks himself, he so far hasn't encouraged those around him to don one. The Republican National Convention's keynote speeches will also officially be in person in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, and the convention's organizers don't want those speakers wearing masks.

Before heading to a big event, the CDC recommends everyone evaluate how many people they'll be around, and acknowledge "interacting with more people raises your risk" of COVID-19 infection. Being within six feet of other people and spending more time around them will also increase risk. If you must go out, be sure to wear a cloth mask, and bring tissues and hand sanitizer, the CDC says. Kathryn Krawczyk