masks on
CDC 'strongly encourages' protesters and rally attendees to wear masks

5:45 p.m.
Protester wearing a mask.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines are incredibly relevant right now.

On Friday, the CDC introduced precautions Americans should follow as they start to return to regular life and events. In particular, the CDC recommends anyone organizing a large event — a rally or protest, for example — should "strongly encourage" participants to wear cloth masks.

Large gatherings have become unexpectedly widespread in the past few weeks as people around the world gather to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up to hold his first rally in months next week, and with Trump resistant to wearing masks himself, he so far hasn't encouraged those around him to don one. The Republican National Convention's keynote speeches will also officially be in person in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, and the convention's organizers don't want those speakers wearing masks.

Before heading to a big event, the CDC recommends everyone evaluate how many people they'll be around, and acknowledge "interacting with more people raises your risk" of COVID-19 infection. Being within six feet of other people and spending more time around them will also increase risk. If you must go out, be sure to wear a cloth mask, and bring tissues and hand sanitizer, the CDC says. Kathryn Krawczyk

transgender rights
Trump administration finalizes rollback of transgender health care protections

6:00 p.m.
pride flag
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The Trump's administration's Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule on Friday that will roll back health care protections for transgender people.

The rule, established along with the Affordable Care Act, prevents health care providers from denying transgender patients health care by banning discrimination on the basis of "gender identity." When HHS announced its plans to scrap this policy, advocacy groups and lawmakers alike began criticizing the move as damaging to a vulnerable group of Americans. The new policy will reportedly allow health care providers to further lean on religious exemptions.

As The New York Times' Michael Gold pointed out, the timing is particularly noteworthy, since the announcement comes "in the middle of Pride month, on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, during a pandemic.

An HHS official said the move "will eliminate mass confusion that was unleashed by the Obama-era decision to redefine sex to cover a wide array of gender identities," reports Axios. The nonprofit Human Rights Campaign quickly announced a legal challenge to the rule. Summer Meza

Decision Time
Amy Klobuchar's vice presidential chances are reportedly sliding

4:58 p.m.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly narrowing his own vice presidential list.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee has promised to choose a woman as his running mate, and amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, has been under more pressure to choose a black woman. And given that those protests began in Minneapolis, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was once the top prosecutor, her chances are reportedly dwindling, The Associated Press reports.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have been near the top of Biden's VP shortlist since ending their own campaigns for president, people with knowledge of the Biden search committee tell AP. Joining them on that list of as few as six top contenders is Susan Rice, who was the national security adviser for former President Barack Obama.

Most other leaders Biden once considered are still on his list, but "one contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is" Klobuchar, AP writes. People with knowledge of Biden's decision process "did not rule Klobuchar out," but given increased scrutiny of her prosecutorial record in the last few weeks, she is "less likely to be tapped," AP writes.

Biden hasn't had formal interviews with his potential running mates just yet. Those are expected in a few weeks, with Biden making a final decision after that. Kathryn Krawczyk

maximum confusion
WarnerMedia once again confuses everyone in trying to clear up HBO Max confusion

4:34 p.m.
HBO Max
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The launch of HBO Max was so ridiculously confusing that just over two weeks later, WarnerMedia is scrambling to clear things up. They're attempting to, at least.

When the new WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max debuted last month, it existed alongside HBO Go and HBO Now, leaving everyone forced to look up explainer articles about what exactly the difference between the three is. The short answer: HBO Max is a Netflix-like streaming service with HBO content plus other movies and shows, while HBO Go is where you stream just HBO content if you subscribe to the channel through cable, and HBO Now is where you can stream just HBO content if you don't have cable.

Apparently, WarnerMedia realized how overcomplicated that is, as on Friday, the company announced some changes. First of all, it's killing off HBO Go, saying that this app will be removed "from primary platforms as of July 31." The company is also rebranding HBO Now, so that will just be called "HBO." HBO Max stays the same, so there will soon be two options for apps: HBO Max and HBO.

But there was still tons of confusion. For one, it was unclear what HBO Go users who don't have access to the HBO Max app are supposed to do now. HBO Max, after all, still hasn't launched on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, despite these being the two most popular streaming platforms. The announcement, then, sure makes it sound like for those who use HBO Go on Fire TV or Roku, the app is just disappearing with no replacement.

There's also likely to still be confusion about why, exactly, "HBO" (formerly HBO Now) is even a separate thing from HBO Max, given that they're both the exact same price. Stay tuned to see how WarnerMedia can somehow, improbably, make this even more confusing. Brendan Morrow

nothing changes
Trump still doubts Lincoln did 'more for the black community' than him

2:51 p.m.

President Trump has once again forgotten some important pieces of history.

In an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner for an interview that aired Friday, the Outnumbered Overtime host asked Trump to explain why he hasn't called for unity amid nationwide protests against systemic racism. Trump quickly pivoted to insist he's "done more for the black community" except, perhaps, Abraham Lincoln, and then doubted Lincoln's track record as a whole.

"So I think I've done more for the black community than any other president," Trump said. "Let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln 'cause he did good," he continued, but added "it's always questionable ... the end result." "Well, we are free, Mr. President," Faulker reminded him. "But we are free," Trump echoed, though that's probably not the "we" Faulkner was referring to. "So he did pretty well," Faulkner continued, though Trump didn't exactly agree.

Trump then pushed on to discuss "criminal justice reform" and how "nobody else could've done it" but him. Watch the whole segment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Things that make you go hmmm
Trump regretfully says he thinks chokeholds should 'be ended'

1:59 p.m.

You might be forgiven for thinking a chokehold is just a hug for the neck, based on the fuzzy way President Trump discussed the controversial police technique on Friday. "I think the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect," the president said on Fox News.

Trump went on to say that a chokehold depends "on the toughness and the strength" and that "you have to be careful." He added eventually that he believed "it would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended."

Banning chokeholds is one of the most popular ideas for police reform, backed by 73 percent of the population. A number of cities and states have already moved to ban chokeholds in the wake of protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Despite his words, Trump seemed regretful to be letting chokeholds go. "Sometimes if you're alone, and you're fighting someone who's tough, and you get somebody in a chokehold … and it's a real bad person, and you know that, and they do exist ... and what're you gonna do, you're gonna get someone in a chokehold and let go?" Trump asked. "And say, 'Oh let's start all over again, I'm not allowed to have you in a chokehold?'" Watch the interview below. Jeva Lange

let's all go to the movies (at home)
What to watch — and what to skip — as several new movies premiere at home this weekend

1:49 p.m.
Da 5 Bloods
Netflix

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it's an unusually eventful Friday in the world of movies.

Splashy new film releases have been few and far between over the past few months, as theaters shuttered and studios largely postponed their scheduled films. But this weekend, three significant studio movies are all available on a couch near you.

First and foremost, there's Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, the latest Spike Lee joint that tells the story of black Vietnam veterans and is being hailed as one of the year's best films, with Vulture saying it's among Lee's finest yet. USA Today also deems it 2020's "first serious best-picture contender," and Delroy Lindo has drawn particular praise for his performance. Could it finally be time for a Best Director Oscar win for Lee?

Then there's The King of Staten Island, the new dramedy from Judd Apatow available for rent which stars Pete Davidson and draws from Davidson's own life. Critics have been more positive on it than not, especially praising Davidson's work. But this is an Apatow film, after all, so it should come as no surprise that the prevailing complaint is that it's too long and meandering, with The Week's Jacob Lambert saying that it's "yet another two hour-plus trudge" from him.

There's also Artemis Fowl, Disney’s long-awaited adaptation of the popular book. Critics, let's just say, haven't been kind on this one. But hey, it's free on Disney+, and maybe your kids will like it.

If none of those appeal to you, you could always loop back to check out Elisabeth Moss' magnificent performance in Shirley on Hulu, or the inventive little Twilight Zone-esque sci-fi film The Vast of Night on Amazon. Friday's releases come not long before theaters are hoping to reopen for Tenet and Mulan in July, meaning if all goes well, the relative moviegoing drought of the last few months could soon, at last, be at an end. Brendan Morrow

eye spy
It's possible to eavesdrop on a conversation hundreds of feet away — as long as there's a lightbulb in the room

1:42 p.m.
Lightbulb.
iStock/Zffoto

Scientists have discovered a low-budget way to listen in on conversations you can see but not hear.

By measuring the vibrations that sounds make on a glass lightbulb, researchers at Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of Science were able to reconstruct songs and voices making noise through windows and more than 80 feet away. It took just a telescope, a $400-electro-optical sensor, and a clear view for their technique to recreate words and songs that even Shazam could recognize, Wired reports.

For their experiments, researchers put telescopes about 80 feet outside an office with a hanging lightbulb inside. They pointed one end of the telescope at the window, put the eyepiece to the electro-optical sensor, and played music and voices. They then converted the analog signals the sensor produced to digital information, ran it through software that filtered out excess noise, and produced recordings with "remarkable fidelity," Wired writes. Google's Cloud Speech API could transcribe a speech from President Trump played in the room, and Shazam was able to decipher The Beatles' Let it Be.

The "lamphone," as the researchers call their technique, does have room for improvement. The hanging bulb they used to measure vibrations wasn't as secure as one in a fixture, and the speakers had to be turned all the way up to track enough vibrations. But if you want to lift the playlist from a neighbor's rowdy party in an unfinished basement, it just might work. Read more at Wired. Kathryn Krawczyk

