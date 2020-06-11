See More Speed Reads
2020 rnc
Jacksonville to host Republican National Convention keynote events

June 11, 2020
Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

While the Republican National Convention will still hold official business meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, this August, President Trump will accept the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida.

All of the RNC's keynote events will take place in Jacksonville, over the course of several nights, a person familiar with the planning told Politico. The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and had been pushing hard for the events to move to his city.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would move the convention out of North Carolina, after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he could not guarantee that the convention would be at full capacity. Cooper told CNN this had nothing to do with politics, but was "based on health experts, data, and science, and that's it for everybody to see."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Thursday night that the RNC is "thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville. Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020." Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, declared himself a resident of Florida last October. Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
Louisville Metro Council passes Breonna's Law, banning no-knock warrants

June 11, 2020
A painting of Breonna Taylor.
David Ryder/Getty Images

The Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday night to ban the use of no-knock warrants, in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Under the new ordinance, called Breonna's Law, officers executing warrants must also have their body cameras turned on five minutes before serving a warrant and are not allowed to turn them off until five minutes after finishing. Earlier in the day, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he will file legislation to ban no-knock warrants nationwide.

Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 after Louisville Metro Police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Thinking intruders were inside, her boyfriend fired a warning shot. The officers returned fire, hitting Taylor eight times. No drugs were found inside the apartment.

With a no-knock warrant, police officers identify themselves only after they gain entrance to a building. The Louisville Metro officers said they announced themselves, but Taylor's boyfriend and neighbors have disputed their account. On Twitter, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will sign Breonna's Law "as soon as it hits my desk. I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit."

Taylor was an emergency room tech, and prior to Thursday night's vote, her mother, Tamika Palmer, told Louisville Metro Council members that all her daughter wanted to do was "save lives, so it's important this law passes because with that, she'll get to continue to do that, even in her death." Catherine Garcia

Meanwhile at Fox News...
Tucker Carlson loses 6 major advertisers after criticizing Black Lives Matter

June 11, 2020
Tucker Carlson.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following a series of inflammatory segments slamming everyone from anti-racism protesters to Sesame Street, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has lost six major advertisers within the last 48 hours.

Disney, T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Papa John's, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, and Vari have all said they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Media Matters for America reports.

Carlson — who has said white supremacy in America is a "hoax" and called the protests against police brutality an "ancient battle" between "thugs" and "normal people" — declared on Monday that the Black Lives Matter movement "is definitely not about black lives. Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will." Amid outcry, a Fox News spokesperson said his warning "was clearly referring to Democratic leaders and inner-city politicians."

The next night, Carlson directed his ire at Sesame Street, saying it was wrong for Elmo to learn black people are treated differently in the United States, because they will take away that "America is a very bad place and it's your fault."

The first company to announce it would no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight was T-Mobile. CEO Mike Sievert was asked by a Twitter user on Tuesday if Carlson's message was one T-Mobile could support, and Sievert responded, "It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter." In a statement, a Fox News spokeswoman told The Guardian that "all national dollars/ads were moved to other programs, and there has not been any national money lost." Catherine Garcia

think before you speak
GOP lawmaker fired from job as ER doctor after remarks on 'colored population' and COVID-19

June 11, 2020
Steve Huffman.
AP Photo/Al Behrman, File

Steve Huffman, a Republican state senator in Ohio, has been fired from his job as an emergency room doctor after asking earlier this week whether the "colored population" is being hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic because they "do not wash their hands as well as other groups."

Huffman posed the question to Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, during a hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. He said he understood that "African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and that makes them more susceptible to death from COVID. But why does it not make them more susceptible to just get COVID? Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear a mask? Or do not socially distance themselves? Could that be the explanation for why the higher incidence?"

Dawson responded, "That is not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country. Do all populations need to wash their hands? Absolutely, sir, but that is not where you are going to find the variance and the rationale for why these populations are more vulnerable."

Huffman's comments drew ire from other lawmakers and the public, and on Thursday, he was fired from TeamHealth, with the company telling The Washington Post, "Dr. Huffman's comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace."

Huffman spoke with the Post on Wednesday night, and said he thought the phrases "people of color" and "colored population" were "interchangeable." His question, he said, was "rhetorical," as he was "trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons." He also said that when it comes to providing medical treatment, "anybody that comes into any emergency room, I give them the very best care regardless of what race they are." Catherine Garcia

maybe stay home
Trump rally attendees must agree not to hold campaign liable if they get COVID-19

June 11, 2020
Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

To register for President Trump's June 19 rally in Oklahoma, attendees must agree not to hold his campaign responsible if they catch coronavirus at the event.

Trump is holding his first rally since March at the BOK Center in Tulsa, and attendees must agree to an online waiver of liability that reads: "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The BOK Center can hold about 19,000 people, and while the Trump campaign told Newsweek there will be "health precautions" in place, no details have been released on any social distancing measures. The coronavirus is still a concern in Oklahoma, which has had nearly 7,700 confirmed cases since March. Catherine Garcia

400+ years would say otherwise
Edit

Trump predicts America will overcome racism 'very quickly and very easily'

June 11, 2020

President Trump says America will be done with "bigotry and prejudice" before we know it.

Trump traveled to Dallas on Thursday for a roundtable on race and policing, though for some reason didn't invite the top three law enforcement officials in the area, all of whom are black. There, Trump defended police departments and offered up an executive order that he suggested will help repair America's centuries of racism "very quickly and very easily."

Trump started his talk by defending discriminatory and otherwise unethical police, saying "you always have a bad apple no matter where you go," but adding "there are not too many in the police department." Americans, as well, "are good and virtuous people," Trump added. "We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," he said, and then posited that "we're going to do it very quickly and very easily."

Part of that speedy action will come in the form of an executive order that will "encourage" officers to use "force, but force with compassion." "If somebody's real bad, you're going to have to do it with real strength," Trump added.

Trump didn't say when the U.S. can expect his executive order, or just why he branded it with the oxymoron of the century. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Dow Jones plunges 1,800 points in worst day since March

June 11, 2020
The New York Stock Exchange.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The stock market started the week continuing to rally following a better-than-expected May jobs report. But a few days later, it was a different story.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,800 points on Thursday, as reports of increasing case counts of COVID-19 spooked investors who were previously optimistic about states beginning to reopen, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell, with all three suffering their worst day since March 16.

This came after earlier this week, the S&P 500 rose to the point that it erased all of its losses for 2020 as the Dow also continued to rise. The previous week, stocks soared after the release of May's jobs report that showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 13.3 percent when it was expected to rise to almost 20 percent.

But the U.S. on Wednesday topped 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 12 states have seen a rise in hospitalizations. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday also projected that the unemployment rate will remain above six percent through the end of next year. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is "not even thinking about thinking about raising rates" and that a full economic recovery is "unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."

“Fears of a second wave are beginning to cause anxiety in the stock market," Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok told The Washington Post. "Powell did what he could to be dovish but there is nothing the Fed can do about the risk of a second wave of the virus."

Brendan Morrow

Edit

Chicago police reportedly caught making popcorn and sleeping in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office as businesses were looted nearby

June 11, 2020

Protests in Chicago apparently gave some police officers cover to do some breaking and entering of their own.

Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat who represents part of Chicago, got a call June 1 that his campaign office on the city's south side was broken into as looting went on in a shopping center nearby. And when he looked at security video of the incident, he saw at 8 officers, three of them apparently supervisors in white shirts, making popcorn, brewing coffee, and even taking a nap on his couch.

Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism have, in some places, given way to looting. That was true in Chicago, where several hundred people have been arrested for looting, though those numbers have died down in the past few days.

But while all that was going on, at least 13 Chicago police officers entered Rush's office, the longtime congressmember and civil rights activist said at a Thursday news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave," Rush said.

Lightfoot apologized to Rush for the officers' "profound disrespect," and said "we should take the strongest possible action" to deal with them. Kathryn Krawczyk

