Trump threatens to move RNC out of North Carolina over coronavirus restrictions

President Trump in series of tweets Monday morning threatened to pull the 2020 Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

Trump tweeted that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is "still in shutdown mood" and said he would be forced to move the convention if not "immediately" given an answer as to whether coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, allowing "full attendance" in the Spectrum Center arena in Charlotte. Trump's tweets "blindsided" those involved in planning the convention, set to be held in late August, CNN reports. The Spectrum Center arena has a capacity of more than 17,500 people.

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the Trump's comments, telling Fox News he looks forward to a swift response from Cooper, and "if need be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there."

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Cooper told CNN his decision will not be political or emotional. "This is based on health experts, data and science and that's it for everybody to see." Taylor Watson