The Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell in Kentucky is getting intriguing

Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker (D) is gaining steam in his race against former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath for the right to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in Kentucky's senatorial election in November, Politico reports. McGrath is the favorite of the Democratic Party, and she's outspent her opponents by a combined 30-1 margin so far. But Booker has received endorsements from big-name congressional progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as Kentucky's two largest newspapers. There's reportedly a hefty amount of enthusiasm for his campaign, and McGrath — whom Booker has suggested skates close to the Republican line — has had a bumpy road despite her resources. It all makes for a intriguing matchup.

But, in the end, there's a good chance it won't matter, aside from perhaps altering the long-term Democratic strategy in the Bluegrass State. When it comes to 2020, the Democratic Party doesn't think Kentucky is likely to flip, and the state is reportedly not central to their strategy for regaining a majority in the upper chamber.

McGrath is still seen as the more likely of the two to unseat McConnell, since Booker's more liberal positions probably wouldn't sway the red state, per Politico. But there's reportedly a sense that the money that's gone her way would've been put to better use in states where the chances of stealing a seat are higher. "Those polls that show it tied are real," one Democratic senator familiar with party strategy told Politico. "But the composition of the undecideds should give us great pause. I am more bullish on South Carolina, Texas — I mean, almost every other race." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell