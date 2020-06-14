Oklahoma senator backs Trump's Tulsa rally as health experts urge caution about large gatherings

Public health experts like coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently reiterated the risks involved in gathering for large political demonstrations, whether that be protests against police brutality or President Trump's upcoming political rally revival.

Gottlieb said if he was still giving formal advice to the Trump administration he would suggest withholding rallies like the one scheduled for June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will not only host a large amount of people, but take place indoors.

NEWS: @ScottGottliebMD on attending political rallies: “I would certainly counsel against it.” WATCH --> pic.twitter.com/9lxZTU4TWt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 14, 2020

No one will ever know if Gottlieb would have had any success in getting his point across, but it does look like people will get a glimpse about how Trump's rallies will look during the pandemic. There's no indication right now that it could get postponed, and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Sunday he thinks his state has been successful enough in reducing the spread of the virus to warrant hosting the event, despite concerns from Tulsa's own public health director. Lankford was not, however, exactly sure how Tulsa will work out a way to safely gather 20,000 or so people into the same indoor venue. Tim O'Donnell