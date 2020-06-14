Beyoncé asks Kentucky AG to take 'decisive action' and charge Breonna Taylor officers

In a letter sent Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), Beyoncé calls for criminal charges against the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she wrote. "With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three."

Taylor was shot at least eight times by officers who served a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation; no drugs were found. An incident report released last week was left virtually blank, and listed Taylor's injuries as "none."

The officers "must be held accountable for their actions," Beyoncé wrote, and the department needs to conduct a transparent investigation and examination into "the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed black citizens." Catherine Garcia