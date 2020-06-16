Obama to headline virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Monday that next Tuesday, he will be joined by his "friend and former boss" Barack Obama for a virtual grassroots fundraiser.
Donors are invited to "chip in any amount" in order to participate in the event. Attendees will also be able to submit questions for Obama and Biden. Obama endorsed Biden in April, and this will be his first fundraiser for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign reported that it raised a record $81 million in May, with 1.5 million new donors and an average individual contribution of $30. Catherine Garcia
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in 27 states, and 10 of them — Texas, Florida, California, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Nevada — hit new high marks for hospitalizations on Sunday, The Washington Post reports. Texas hit its fourth consecutive day of record hospitalization numbers on Monday, 2,326 patients, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. Every state has allowed stores, restaurants, and other public place to open to at least some extent, and coronavirus cases have risen in response, especially in the South and West.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Monday raised its influential coronavirus projections to 201,129 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1, a jump of 21,239 fatalities from its June 10 projections. Florida is projected to lose 18,675 people to the virus by October, up from 6,559 deaths a few days ago. Arizona and California also saw unhealthy rises in predicted mortality. Governors in some new hot spots, like Florida and Texas, attribute the rise in cases to more testing, as Vice President Mike Pence advises, but public health experts say the main cause of the rising infection and hospitalization numbers is that the virus is spreading.
Some governors and public health officials pleaded with residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, especially the younger people crowding into newly reopened bars. "I understand how people must be very tired of this at this point," said National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins. "But the virus doesn't care that we're tired. The virus is still out there."
Hard-hit cities like Miami, Houston, Austin, and Nashville are considering pausing or ratcheting back reopening measures, but in Texas at least, cities can only advise businesses to scale back capacity or require masks thanks to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Austin, for example, said reopened businesses "are strongly encouraged" to operate at 25 percent capacity indoors now, not the 75 percent allowed for restaurants and 50 percent for other businesses statewide.
Laurie Hanson is known as the Trash Lady of Ramsey, a nickname that she takes in stride.
Hanson lives in Ramsey, Minnesota, and started running when her daughter Jessica, a nurse, was deployed to Afghanistan. When Jessica returned home, they ran a 5K together, and soon, Hanson was running 10Ks and half-marathons. In 2019, she finished the Chicago and Boston marathons, but with coronavirus canceling her races this year, she needed to find something else to motivate her.
When the snow melted in March, Hanson noticed how much garbage there was on the streets. She began bringing trash bags with her on her runs, filling them up on her way home. Hanson began documenting each trek, and since March 23, has collected more than 141 bags of trash while covering 110 miles.
Hanson told the Star Tribune several people, including her daughter, have shared that she has inspired them to start picking up trash during their runs. "I feel like I'm helping out the environment and like I've done something worthwhile," she said. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order on police reform, saying on Monday that the measures are "pretty comprehensive."
Senior administration officials told The Washington Post that the White House worked on the order with law enforcement groups and the families of people killed by police. Using funding incentives, police departments will be encouraged to increase their training on use of force, with those who do so having priority when it comes to receiving grant money, the Post reports. Aides said Trump opposes ending qualified immunity for police officers, which is one demand that many social justice groups have made.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said the "overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly — we want it done safely." He also said police departments "have mostly great people, but we will do better, even better, and we're going to try to do it fast."
Senate Republicans and House Democrats have been working on drafting their own legislation. Two Senate GOP officials told the Post their package will likely be released later this week, and will include withholding federal funds to police departments that allow chokeholds. The Democrats' plan would ban certain no-knock warrants, prohibit the use of chokeholds, and establish a national database to track police misconduct. Catherine Garcia
"I've read the decision," Trump claimed, "and some people were surprised, but they've ruled and we live with their decision. That's what it's all about, we live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful, a very powerful decision, actually. But they have so ruled."
Many Senate Republicans also reacted to the ruling, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch — a Trump appointee they confirmed — with shrugs or gentle applause. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was "okay" with the ruling, adding that it's "the ruling of the court. I accept it." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairmen of the committee when Gorsuch was confirmed, seemed relieved Congress won't have to decide the issue. "It's the law of the land," he said. "And it probably makes uniform what a lot of states have already done. And probably negates Congress's necessity for acting,"
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was not similarly pleased. "This judicial rewriting of our laws short-circuited the legislative process and the authority of the electorate," Cruz said. "Six un-elected and unaccountable judges instead took it upon themselves to act as legislators, and that undermines our democratic process." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) concurred, but Cruz's senior colleague from Texas, Sen. John Cornyn (R), up for re-election this year, said the court "interpreted our statute and I'm okay with it." Gorsuch, he added, "is a good judge."
"Seven years ago, just nine Senate Republicans supported a bill codifying workplace protections for sexual orientation and gender identity," Politico reports. "And after it passed the Senate, the GOP-controlled House never took it up." Peter Weber
During a phone call with governors on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence urged them to repeat President Trump's claim that the surge in coronavirus outbreaks is only due to increased testing, The New York Times reports.
In audio of the call obtained by the Times, Pence is heard saying that when discussing the new outbreaks, the governors need to "continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of the increase in testing" and "encourage people with the news that we're safely reopening the country."
Over the weekend, nine states saw record numbers of new coronavirus infections, with Florida reporting 2,581 new daily cases on Saturday. A data analysis by the Times found that in at least 14 states, the positive case rate is rising faster than the increase in the average number of tests.
State health officials across the United States have said community spread is behind the outbreaks, but Pence downplayed this, instead focusing on outbreak locations like nursing homes, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Monday evening shows President Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by only 1 percentage point in Iowa, a state he won in 2016 by 9 points.
Trump has the support of 44 percent of Iowans, compared to Biden with 43 percent. The poll of 674 likely voters was conducted June 7 to 10, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
"I think it's obviously nothing that Joe Biden should take for granted, because he's not leading," pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register. "But if the election were held today, Biden has a far better shot than anybody thought."
Trump's numbers have dropped since March, when a Register poll found that 51 percent of likely voters supported Trump while 41 percent backed Biden. Additionally, 50 percent of Iowans approved of the job Trump was doing as president in March — up 4 points from February — and 46 percent said the United States was on the right track.
Today, as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism and police brutality protests, Trump's approval rating among Iowans is at 45 percent and just 22 percent believe the country is on the right track.
Over the last month, the Trump campaign has spent more than $400,000 on ads in Iowa, the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics reports. At the same time, the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by current and ex-Republicans who want to see Trump defeated in November, spent $150,000 to air ads against him. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Monday told reporters that if former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, is released on June 23 as scheduled, "he's broken the law" and "would have criminal problems. I hope so."
Publishing the book is "highly inappropriate," Trump continued, as he considers "every conversation with me as president to be highly classified." Bolton, he added, is "known not to tell the truth, a lot."
ABC News reported earlier Monday that the Trump administration is expected to soon file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the tell-all from being released. Last week, a person familiar with the book told Axios it will contain allegations that Trump committed "misconduct with other countries" beyond Ukraine.
Bolton was known to take copious notes during meetings, and he held onto all of those legal pads when he left the White House. Attorney General William Barr has accused him of not fully working with the Trump administration to make sure no classified information is revealed in the book, but Bolton's attorney pushed back, writing in The Wall Street Journal last week that he did spend four months reviewing the memoir with officials, and they are trying to block the release by claiming it contains confidential material. Catherine Garcia