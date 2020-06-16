Are playgrounds safe now?

Playgrounds are opening in some cities, and they'll only become more tempting for kids as the weather gets warmer. But are they safe? "It's impossible to negate all risks of contracting [the coronavirus] at a place like a playground," writes Christina Caron for The New York Times. But parents can take comfort in knowing that outdoor playgrounds are probably safer than indoor spaces, since fresh air can help dilute the virus, Caron reports.

It's not clear how long the virus can survive on outdoor playground equipment, so be sure to pack hand sanitizer. Children should keep their distance as much as possible — if a playground is too crowded, avoid it. But Dr. Sean O'Leary, M.D., also offers an important reminder for parents: "Don't assume that the children are the primary vectors of disease. Adults spread the virus more readily than children. That's why the adults that are supervising should be careful about staying away from other folks."

Read more at The New York Times. Jessica Hullinger