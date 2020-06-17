Twitter announces 'voice tweeting' for iOS

If you felt the problem with Twitter is that it's just not loud enough, boy, do we have the feature for you.

The platform on Wednesday announced it's testing "voice tweeting," a new feature to "add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice." Users will be able to add audio messages of up to 140 seconds to tweets, though if you surpass that time, the message will continue in a thread.

Why, exactly? Well, Twitter says that "sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation," and this might come in handy to share "a first-hand account from a protest," or tell everyone a story "about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood" that they'll probably click out of three seconds in. Luckily, the feature apparently can't be used for replies.

Twitter just launched Audio Tweets. Get dunked on for your voice, not just your ideas! pic.twitter.com/l43UrGCo0s — Josh Constine -SignalFire (@JoshConstine) June 17, 2020

For now, the feature will be available for a "limited group" of iOS users before being made available to everyone using iOS in the coming weeks. Twitter says it "can't wait to see how people will use this," and based on the totally appropriate and civil way people currently use Twitter, what could possibly go wrong? Brendan Morrow