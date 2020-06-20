6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus before Tulsa rally

Six members of the campaign advance team for President Trump's controversial Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from Trump's re-election campaign said the staffers, who were among hundreds to be tested for COVID-19, were quickly quarantined and neither they nor anyone who had immediate contact with them will be at the rally.

The decision to host the rally worries public health experts at the national and local level; Oklahoma is one of several states experiencing an uptick in coronavirus infections. But the Trump administration has waved away the criticism, ensuring that every attendee will have their temperature checked upon entering the Bank of Oklahoma Center before receiving facemasks and hand sanitizer.

That may be the case inside the arena, but NBC News reports many of the rallygoers who have congregated outside the arena said they don't plan on following strict precautions during the events, with several doubting the severity of the outbreak. Read more at NBC News and Axios. Tim O'Donnell