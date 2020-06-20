6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus before Tulsa rally

-
6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus before Tulsa rally2:52 p.m.
The DOJ is taking on protest-related cases that would normally be handled at the state level2:29 p.m.
Experts worry colleges and universities are using students-athletes as 'guinea pigs' before completely re-opening1:57 p.m.
NIH becomes latest agency to close the book on hydroxychloroquine12:27 p.m.
Trump administration can't block book publication, but judge's view may be a 'disaster' for Bolton11:26 a.m.
China is reportedly getting closer to passing controversial security law that could 'hollow out' Hong Kong8:54 a.m.
A top federal prosecutor is refuting Barr's announcement that he's stepping down8:16 a.m.
Positive coronavirus tests halt Phillies, Blue Jays spring training — and possibly the 2020 MLB seasonJune 19, 2020
