Fatal stabbing in U.K. town considered terrorist attack

8:03 a.m.
U.K. police.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

British police said Sunday they are treating a Saturday evening stabbing in which three people were killed and three others seriously wounded as a terrorist attack, though a motive remains uncertain.

The incident occurred in in Forbury Gardens park in the town of Reading, west of London. The Thames Valley Police said officers arrested a 25-year-old man and "there is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public." One witness said a lone person walked through the crowded park and began the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been briefed on and is monitoring the situation as police continue to patrol the surrounding area, and armed officers entered an apartment building about a mile away.

Hours before the stabbing, a Black Lives Matter protest took place in the same park, but police said there is no connection between the events. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's Tulsa crowd went wild after he proved he could drink a glass of water with 1 hand

8:30 a.m.

President Trump's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, didn't meet his campaign's expectations in terms of crowd size. Perhaps it's a sign of waning enthusiasm from his supporters or concerns about the still-spreading coronavirus. Efforts by TikTok users to register for seats and not show up seem to have played a role, as well. But the disappointing turnout didn't prevent the commander-in-chief from receiving some uproarious applause during a typically-meandering speech.

Sure, Trump spent some time criticizing his Democratic presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, complaining about protesters toppling statues across the country, and apparently joking about how he has urged officials to slow down coronavirus testing. But he also went off on a lengthy tangent about his commencement speech at West Point last week, focusing on reports that he had difficulty drinking water after using two hands to do so.

Trump explained he was merely trying to avoid getting his expensive tie wet, and then pulled out a cup of water, drank it with one hand, and dramatically tossed the cup aside, causing the crowd to erupt as if watching a Game 7 walk-off home run. Tim O'Donnell

6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus before Tulsa rally

June 20, 2020
People wait at a security checkpoint to attend a rally with US President Donald Trump later in the evening at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Six members of the campaign advance team for President Trump's controversial Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from Trump's re-election campaign said the staffers, who were among hundreds to be tested for COVID-19, were quickly quarantined and neither they nor anyone who had immediate contact with them will be at the rally.

The decision to host the rally worries public health experts at the national and local level; Oklahoma is one of several states experiencing an uptick in coronavirus infections. But the Trump administration has waved away the criticism, ensuring that every attendee will have their temperature checked upon entering the Bank of Oklahoma Center before receiving facemasks and hand sanitizer.

That may be the case inside the arena, but NBC News reports many of the rallygoers who have congregated outside the arena said they don't plan on following strict precautions during the events, with several doubting the severity of the outbreak. Read more at NBC News and Axios. Tim O'Donnell

The DOJ is taking on protest-related cases that would normally be handled at the state level

June 20, 2020
William Barr.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Is the Justice Department overreaching in some cases involving protesters who allegedly broke the law during nationwide protests against police brutality? Some legal experts think so, Politico reports.

The federal government is prosecuting more than 70 protesters for anything from vandalism to murder. Some of these cases are undoubtedly serious, but others apparently wouldn't normally be taken up by federal authorities like the FBI, including two incidents where individuals face felony charges for breaking police car windows. "I think most of these crimes, even these sort of local crimes, even local riots, the Constitution leaves to state jurisdiction," said Ilya Somin, a professor at George Mason University's Scalia Law School. "State and local authorities are in a better position to handle this and they appear to be handling it."

Another example of federal authorities perhaps extending its authority too far involves a man charged with possession of a Molotov cocktail. Because he used an imported bottle of tequila to make the device, the case apparently falls under the federal government's regulation of foreign commerce. Somin believes President Trump and Attorney General William Barr want to invoke federal power in these cases as a way to "trumpet themselves as law and order people" even if "there are people in the state that are capable of prosecuting." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Experts worry colleges and universities are using students-athletes as 'guinea pigs' before completely re-opening

June 20, 2020
Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in several states, and early indications are that, in some cases, the spikes are connected to younger people frequenting bars and holding large gatherings.

Per The New York Times, at least 100 cases on Friday were linked to employees and customers in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, nightlife district near Louisiana State University's campus, while several infections could be traced to fraternity parties in Oxford, Mississippi, home to the University of Mississippi. This raises questions for colleges and universities to re-open in the fall. A few schools are trying to see what works as they welcome back student-athletes, many of whom have recently been infected.

Several universities, like The Ohio State University and the University of Missouri, are requiring student-athletes to sign pledges before they begin using team facilities during the pandemic. While some, like the one presented by Southern Methodist University, directly ask the athletes to acknowledge the COVID-19 risk associated with training, others are more vague, prompting legal scholars to warn the unpaid student-athletes to keep their "guards up to what the universities and lawyers are attempting to do."

Either way, Karen Weaver, an associate professor of sports management at Drexel University, worries "that in some situations athletes are being used sort of as guinea pigs to demonstrate what we can and can't do as we bring regular students back to campus." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

NIH becomes latest agency to close the book on hydroxychloroquine

June 20, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine.
GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

The hydroxychloroquine saga may finally be coming to an end.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration pulled its emergency use authorization for the drug, heavily touted by President Trump as a bulwark against the coronavirus. A couple of days later, the World Health Organization stopped its trial of the medication's effect on COVID-19 patients. Now, the National Institutes of Health have joined the consensus, halting its own clinical trial late Friday evening. NIH apparently agreed with the other agencies that the drug is "very unlikely" to benefit patients who require hospitalization.

Per Politico, this could be the drug's "death knell," at least in a certain respect. It's been around for decades and is approved to treat malaria, arthritis, and lupus, and doctors could still use it "off label" to treat coronavirus patients, but the end of the two major studies signal that scientists will focus elsewhere in the hopes of finding a breakthrough treatment for severely ill patients. Gilead's antiviral remdesivir and a cheap steroid called dexamethasone are promising contenders. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump administration can't block book publication, but judge's view may be a 'disaster' for Bolton

June 20, 2020

At first glance, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's Saturday decision looks like a victory for former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Lamberth ruled Bolton can publish his forthcoming book The Room Where It Happened despite the Trump administration's attempts to halt its release over purported concerns about exposing classified information. "For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir," Lamberth wrote, noting the book had already been distributed and would find its way to audiences via the internet, regardless of the court's decision.

Even though Bolton came out on top in the prior restraint dispute, legal analysts think the Justice Department may have gotten the best of him overall. For starters, it's unclear if he'll be able to keep profits from the book, but perhaps more importantly, Lamberth said Bolton "gambled with the national security of the United States" and exposed himself to civil and, potentially, criminal liability, indicating he should have procured final approval from national intelligence authorities. Tim O'Donnell

China is reportedly getting closer to passing controversial security law that could 'hollow out' Hong Kong

June 20, 2020
Hong Kong.
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers signaled they're likely to soon vote on — and pass — a new national security law for Hong Kong, details of which were unveiled Saturday.

Beijing maintains the law is widely supported, but it has caused concern among Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, as well as foreign powers like the United States, who believe it could effectively lead to the Chinese Communist Party's domination of the autonomous city, throwing its status as a global financial hub in doubt. Chinese state media reported the legislation includes a national security office for Hong Kong to collect intelligence and investigate crimes against national security and gives Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam the ability to appoint specific judges to hear national security cases.

The draft reportedly aims to curb separatist activity, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces while protecting freedom of speech and assembly. But skeptics anticipate the vaguely-defined measures will be used to broadly suppress dissent and arrest residents who work with foreign governments and groups. "This will hollow out Hong Kong, as far as I could see," said Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy lawmaker. "This new law can simply mean anything Beijing wants it to mean."

Many experts and politicians believe the legislation will come into force before September's elections, as it could potentially disqualify some opposition candidates from running. Read more at Reuters and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

