Fatal stabbing in U.K. town considered terrorist attack

British police said Sunday they are treating a Saturday evening stabbing in which three people were killed and three others seriously wounded as a terrorist attack, though a motive remains uncertain.

The incident occurred in in Forbury Gardens park in the town of Reading, west of London. The Thames Valley Police said officers arrested a 25-year-old man and "there is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public." One witness said a lone person walked through the crowded park and began the attack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been briefed on and is monitoring the situation as police continue to patrol the surrounding area, and armed officers entered an apartment building about a mile away.

Hours before the stabbing, a Black Lives Matter protest took place in the same park, but police said there is no connection between the events. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell