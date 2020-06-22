See More Speed Reads
Barr None
Barr's attempt to rein in the Manhattan federal prosecutor's office was an 'abject failure'

9:21 a.m.

A remarkable series of events transpired Friday night and Saturday as Attorney General William Barr tried and failed to quietly push out Geoffrey Berman, the head of the powerful federal prosecutor's office in Manhattan. Barr announced Friday night that Berman was "stepping down," and Berman said he wasn't, had "no intention of resigning," and Barr could not legally force him out. Berman showed up to work on Saturday, and Barr subsequently released a statement saying Trump had fired him. Trump told the press it was Barr's decision and he was "not involved."

"We spent very little time talking about it," Trump told Fox News on Saturday. "But the president has to sign a document or I guess give the okay."

So why did Barr want Berman, a Republican appointed by Trump, to leave? He didn't give a reason, but "Barr's critics have suggested his attempt to bring in Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, was motivated by a desire to curtail the New York office's independent streak," The Washington Post reports, and "by long-simmering frustrations" over the Southern District of New York's pursuit of investigations targeting "Trump's interests and members of his inner circle," including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Berman did step down Saturday afternoon, but only after Barr had agreed that his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would take over as acting U.S. attorney, at least until the Senate confirms a replacement. Barr said Trump would nominate Jay Clayton, Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested he would allow New York's two Democratic senators to quash Clayton's nomination.

"As attempted power plays go, this was an abject failure and served only to further undermine the credibility of both the attorney general and the president," Greg Brower, a former federal prosecutor, tells The New York Times. "The Southern District of New York continues to investigate whatever it is investigating, and Barr's preferred new United States attorney doesn't actually get the job."

Between the Berman debacle, Barr's leadership of Trump's pre-photo op protest crackdown in Lafayette Square, and newly un-redacted sections of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report suggesting Trump lied, the Times says, Barr's "efforts this month to play presidential intimate have backfired, embarrassing both him and his boss." Peter Weber

'pretty good situation'
Larry Kudlow claims 'there is no second wave coming' as White House prepares for second wave

10:26 a.m.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has predicted that no second wave of coronavirus is coming in the United States — though another adviser says officials are preparing for a potential second wave.

Kudlow in an appearance on CNBC on Monday downplayed concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in numerous states, including some that have reached single-day records like Arizona and Florida.

"There are some hot spots," Kudlow said. "We're on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. ... There is no second wave coming. It's just, you know, hot spots."

Overall, Kudlow, who in early March claimed that COVID-19 was "contained" in the U.S. and said Americans "should stay at work," argued the U.S. is in a "pretty good situation."

This comes after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave in the fall and "filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem," though he didn't predict that one would definitely occur.

"You prepare for what can possibly happen," Navarro said. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course you prepare."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stressed that the rising COVID-19 cases in some states aren't indicative of a second wave because "we still are in the first wave." As far as whether a second wave will definitely hit in the fall, Fauci recently told The Washington Post that it's "not inevitable" depending on whether the right steps are taken when "blips of infection" pop up.

"We want to get that first wave down," Fauci said. "Then we'll see if we can keep it there." Brendan Morrow

the bolton treatment
Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls Bolton 'drunk on power' in 1st excerpt from her book

10:18 a.m.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to release a memoir of her time in the White House this fall — yet another election year book from former Trump administration officials. And with her first excerpt from Speaking for Myself released Monday to Axios, Sanders made it clear she wouldn't be taking the same approach as former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In the brief excerpt, Sanders shares that Bolton usually traveled separately from the rest of President Trump's team, including when Trump visited London last year. Sanders, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and several other officials all took a bus together to the U.S. ambassador's residence in London, but Bolton opted for a separate motorcade.

"While en route, U.K. police directed us to pull to the side of the road because someone was coming through...we looked over to see who it was and sure enough here came Bolton and his motorcade," Sanders described. "The discussion on the bus quickly moved from casual chit chat to how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be, not just in this moment but on a regular basis." And when they all arrived at their destination, the "typically laid-back" former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney "confronted Bolton and unleashed a full Irish explosion on him," calling the adviser a "'f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——,'" Sanders continues. It was all indicative of how "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything," Sanders finished.

A longtime senior adviser to Bolton told Axios that all travel was "handled by the Secret Service." Bolton's book made a bevvy of misconduct allegations against Trump and his team, including claims that Trump called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to build concentration camps to hold the Uighur Muslim minority. Kathryn Krawczyk

Whoa
Archaeologists discover largest prehistoric structure ever found in Britain near Stonehenge

9:58 a.m.
Stonehenge.
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The area around Stonehenge is one of the most-studied archaeological landscapes in the world, which makes it all the more surprising that a team of archaelogists made one of the most striking finds in recent memory about 2 miles northeast of the famed prehistoric monument, The Gaurdian reports.

The uncovered area, which dates back around 4,500 years, is a 1.2-mile circle of deep shafts surrounding the likely sacred Neolithic henge monument known as Durrington Walls that reportedly sits precisely at the center. All told, archaeologists are describing the structure as the largest ever found in Britain. "This is an unprecedented find of major significance within the U.K.," said Prof. Vincent Gaffney, a leading archaeologist on the project. "Key researchers on Stonehenge and its landscape have been taken aback by the scale of the structure and the fact that it hadn't been discovered until now so close to Stonehenge."

The reason the shafts escaped notice for so long was because they had filled naturally over thousands of years, and were dismissed as natural sinkholes and dew ponds. But the latest technology helped show they were actually geophysical anomalies.

The Durrington Shafts discovery will shed light on the Neolithic communities' belief systems and also reportedly offers the first evidence that the early inhabitants of Britain had developed a counting method since constructing something of this size — the shafts are are each more than five meters deep and 10 meters in diameter — with such careful positioning suggests the builders were tracking their paces. Placing each shaft would reportedly have required walking approximately 800 meters from the henge to the boundary. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
A 'second wave' of COVID-19 hits South Korea sooner than expected

8:36 a.m.
People wearing face masks walk through an underground shopping area in Seoul on May 6, 2020
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean officials say the country is experiencing a "second wave" of COVID-19, which came sooner than anticipated.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday said a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Seoul area began in early May following a holiday weekend, Reuters reports.

"In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on."

Jeong noted that South Korea's prediction that a second wave of COVID-19 would emerge in the fall or the winter "turned out to be wrong," adding, "as long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue."

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in South Korea fell to less than 10 in April. But "just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend," Reuters writes, noting that South Korea just reported 17 new cases after confirming 48 the day before. The country has reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

At the end of May, more than 200 schools in South Korea closed after new cases spiked, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon now says that strict social distancing measures may have to be put into effect again, BBC News reports. The Seoul mayor is also warning, per The Washington Post, that the R-number indicating how many people someone with COVID-19 spreads the virus to has risen and that if it "stays at the figure seen 10 days ago, daily new infections are expected to reach around 800 a month later." Brendan Morrow

NASCAR news
NASCAR says noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, will seek out, kick out perpetrators of 'this heinous act'

7:12 a.m.

NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.'s, the first full-time African American top-tier driver since 1971, at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement.

NASCAR, which banned the Confederate flag from its races earlier this month, said it has "launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all." Wallace issued his own statement, deploring the "despicable act" but saying it "will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

NASCAR told CNN the garage area is open only to essential personnel, including race teams, security and safety personnel, and NASCAR officials. NASCAR President Steve Phelps has previously estimated that due to COVID-19 restrictions, about 900 people are allowed down in the track area, from up to 2,500 before the pandemic, USA Today adds. Sunday's race in Talladega was postponed until Monday due to weather, but Confederate flags waved outside the speedway on Sunday and one with "Defund NASCAR" was seen flying over the track at the back of an airplane. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
U.K. unveils trial of saliva-based COVID-19 test to learn if 'routine, at-home testing' finds cases earlier

6:28 a.m.
Batch of COVID-19 test in Britain
Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Britain announced Monday that more than 14,000 people in Southampton will participate in a weekly trial of a "no-swab" saliva test for COVID-19. "Saliva testing could potentially make it even easier for people to take coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs," Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained. "This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier."

The trial will be run by the National Health Service, the Southampton City Council, and the University of Southampton, involving doctors and health workers, university staff, essential workers, and their households. Unlike the swab-based tests, which are uncomfortable and require special swabs, the Optigene test initially used in this trial requires only that people spit into a pot, Reuters reports. Results are expected to be handed back within 48 hours. Peter Weber

Both Sides Now
Homeland Security Department claims 'boogaloo' extremists aren't right-wing, attacks press in weekend tweet

5:53 a.m.

Several federal national security and law enforcement agencies warned last week that "violent adherents of the boogaloo identity" are planning to infiltrate protests and, as a Homeland Security Department (DHS) intelligence note put it, "threaten or incite violence to start the 'boogaloo' — a colloquial term referring to a coming civil war or the fall of civilization," Politico reported Friday night. Politico, citing several U.S. extremism experts, called "boogaloo" a "far-right extremest movement."

These assessments are "striking," Politico said, given the "public emphasis" President Trump "and Attorney General William Barr have placed on alleged violence carried out by adherents of the left-wing ideology antifa, while refusing to specifically identify and denounce the far-right groups like boogaloo that have been charged in recent weeks for acts ranging from felony murder to terrorism."

DHS found the reports striking for another reason, tweeting Saturday that the Politico article is "a work of fiction" because the DHS note did "not identify the Boogaloo movement as left-wing OR right-wing. They are simply violent extremists from both ends of the ideological spectrum." DHS went on to claim "the mainstream media is losing credibility with the vast majority of Americans."

The tweets raised eyebrows because U.S. federal agencies don't typically adopt Trump's "fake news" idiolect in public statements and because they incorrectly downplay right-wing violence and elevate left-wing violence.

"There is a clear link between far-right groups and gun culture that doesn't really exist in the culture of individuals who identify with the antifa movement," Jason Blazakis, a senior research fellow at the nonprofit Soufan Center, tells Politico. "That's a key distinguishing feature. There is a potential shared narrative between boogaloo and antifa, given the anti-government bent. But the way they project the threat is different." Far-right extremists have been tied to 27 homicides since 2019, versus zero for the far left since at least 2016, said Brian Levin, executive director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino. Other recent reports have found similar disparities. Peter Weber

