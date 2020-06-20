A top federal prosecutor is refuting Barr's announcement that he's stepping down

-
A top federal prosecutor is refuting Barr's announcement that he's stepping down8:16 a.m.
-
Positive coronavirus tests halt Phillies, Blue Jays spring training — and possibly the 2020 MLB seasonJune 19, 2020
-
The Department of Homeland Security wants you to put your N95 mask in your Instant PotJune 19, 2020
-
Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously greenlights Trump rally amid coronavirus concernsJune 19, 2020
-
Apple closes some stores in 4 states due to rising COVID-19 casesJune 19, 2020
-
Parts of Bolton's book weren't classified until after the government looked at it, DOJ admitsJune 19, 2020
-
Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning reportedly won't be reinstatedJune 19, 2020
-
Coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, with 10 states reporting single-day records in the past weekJune 19, 2020
8:16 a.m.
Positive coronavirus tests halt Phillies, Blue Jays spring training — and possibly the 2020 MLB season
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020
Coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, with 10 states reporting single-day records in the past week
June 19, 2020