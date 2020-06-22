See More Speed Reads
sexism in the west wing
Fiona Hill describes being called 'the Russia b----' and other derogatory names while working in the White House

12:40 p.m.
Fiona Hill.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Fiona Hill is back with more scathing stories of her time in the Trump White House.

Hill, who served as the National Security Council's top Russia adviser from 2017 to 2019, notably held nothing back as she testified in President Trump's impeachment hearings last fall. She had a tense relationship with Trump from early in her tenure after he mistook her for a secretary, and, as she describes to The New Yorker in a profile published Monday, only experienced more misogynistic treatment from that point on.

Hill was introduced to Trump "by title but not by name" on her first day in the White House, but he didn't seem to remember her a month later, The New Yorker writes. During that subsequent encounter, Hill was in the Oval Office for a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and spent the conversation taking notes. But instead of having a "substantive discussion" after the call like Hill said she expected, Trump simply began dictating revisions to a press statement about it and then, after realizing Hill wasn't writing them down, asked "Hey, darling, are you listening?"

Hill's boss, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, insisted she shouldn't apologize to Trump because "he'll think it's weakness," she recalled. Still, it was clear Trump considered Hill "suspect" from that point on, one former official told The New Yorker, saying "Forgive me, Fiona's attractive, but he doesn't trust women that are kind of non-players in his world." And from then on, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and other top officials started calling Hill "that Russia b----," a former national security adviser said.

Read more about Hill's time in the White House at The New Yorker. The Week Staff

just kidding?
Trump dodges question about whether he asked for coronavirus testing to slow down

1:31 p.m.

Did President Trump actually ask for COVID-19 testing to slow down like he recently said at his rally? He's dodging that question.

Trump at his first rally in months over the weekend raised eyebrows when he said he asked for COVID-19 testing to be slowed down while claiming that testing is "a double-edged sword" since it leads to more coronavirus cases being confirmed.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" The White House subsequently claimed Trump wasn't being serious, with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying on Sunday the comment "was tongue in cheek", and another White House official telling Reuters, "He was obviously kidding."

But in an interview on Monday, Trump was directly whether he asked for testing to slow down, and he wouldn't say.

"If it did slow down, frankly, I think we're way ahead of ourselves," Trump said, going on to claim the U.S. has actually "done too good a job" on testing but failing to say whether his comment was intended as a joke. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Lying face-down could improve breathing in severe coronavirus cases, studies suggest

12:35 p.m.
Coronavirus treatment.
NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have reported success in treating patients who were having trouble breathing by shifting them into prone — or face-down — position. Two recent small studies appear to back up their intuitions.

One study published by JAMA Internal Medicine last week found that out of 25 non-intubated COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms in New York City who spent at least one waking hour in prone position, 19 saw their oxygen saturation improve to 95 percent or greater, which lowered the risk of more invasive ventilation methods.

A similar study published in The Lancet last week monitored 56 patients with COVID-19-related pneumonia in Manza, Italy, 47 of whom were able to be repositioned. Researchers found that prone positioning was "feasible and effective in ameliorating blood oxygenation in awake patients." Upon returning to a supine, or face-up position, 23 of those patients maintained their improved breathing. The study didn't find a significant difference in the rate of intubation between those who responded to prone positioning and those who didn't.

Both studies were small and acknowledge the hypothesis warrants further examination, including randomized trials, but coupled with the anecdotal success doctors have reported, the researchers suggest repositioning could be a simple, safe, and useful mitigation method. Read the results of the studies at The Lancet and JAMA Internal Medicine. Tim O'Donnell

'do your part'
Schwarzenegger and other former governors urge Californians to wear masks, noting coronavirus 'didn't go away'

12:29 p.m.

The governor of California has recruited a bipartisan group of his predecessors for a new PSA on the importance of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, as the crisis "isn't over."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who last week announced residents must wear masks in public spaces, on Monday rolled out a video on the subject featuring four of the state's former governors from both parties: Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), Gray Davis (D), Jerry Brown (D), and Pete Wilson (R).

"This is not about being weak," Schwarzenegger says, with Davis adding, "it's about fighting the disease and keeping our families and ourselves safe." The governors call on Californians to "do your part" by wearing a mask, stressing that the pandemic "isn't over" and that COVID-19 "didn't go away just because your mall is open at 50 percent capacity." Newsom last week said that "we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease."

Schwarzenegger has been vocal about the need to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus, recently leaving a gym that didn't require them. Last week, he applauded Newsom's decision to require masks be worn in public spaces, tweeting that anyone making mask-wearing into a political issue is an "absolute moron." Brendan Morrow

'hateful lies and dangerous propaganda'
Patagonia, The North Face among companies pulling ads from Facebook in #StopHateforProfit boycott

11:19 a.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another company is backing an advertising boycott of Facebook, saying the platform has not taken adequate action against "hateful lies and dangerous propaganda."

The apparel brand Patagonia has announced it will pull advertising from Facebook and Instagram, becoming the fourth major company to back the "#StopHateforProfit" advertising boycott, CNN reports. The North Face, REI, and Upwork previously did so as well.

In a Twitter thread, Patagonia said that "for too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform," and "from secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, the stakes are too high to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fomenting fear and hatred." The company said it will pull its ads at least through the end of July, "pending meaningful action from the social media giant."

Several organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP previously announced this "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, calling on companies to pause Facebook advertising during July to "show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety." Facebook in a statement to CNN said "we deeply respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information."

Facebook has been under fire in recent weeks for its policies especially after deciding not to take action against posts by President Trump, including one in which he wrote, in reference to Minneapolis protests, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The civil rights organizations in their boycott announcement blasted Facebook for having "allowed incitement to violence against protestors fighting for racial justice in America."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision in a call with civil rights leaders earlier this month, but they blasted him in a statement afterward, saying they were "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations." Brendan Morrow

please wear a mask
The U.S. is close to matching its previous peak daily coronavirus count

11:19 a.m.

The U.S. isn't seeing a second wave of coronavirus. It never even left the first.

While other countries have been able to reopen after pretty much beating COVID-19, the U.S. has started to get back to normal without even exiting its first coronavirus peak. This graph from Our World of Data, which compares U.S. case counts to countries in Europe, makes it clear that the U.S. isn't even in a COVID-19 plateau — it's starting to see case counts rise again.

And as Time's director of data journalism Chris Wilson notes, that new rise in cases could push America beyond its previous daily case count record. The U.S. hit its peak case count in late April with 36,379 COVID-19 cases reported, and while cases hit a bit of a trough in late May and early June, they're on a clear increase once again.

More widespread testing can account for some of the increase, but states that had seen the harshest effects of coronavirus early on, namely New York and parts of the northeast are still in a steady downturn from their April peaks. Instead, states that had low initial case counts are fueling this recent rise, showing how COVID-19 is spreading into rural areas and western states that were quick to reopen after federal guidelines loosened up. Kathryn Krawczyk

Not So Fast
Democratic lawmakers are concerned the party is 'overconfident' about Biden's chances

10:43 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Some Democratic lawmakers, like Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), are feeling pretty good about former Vice President Joe Biden's chances against President Trump in November's presidential election, Politico reports. Brown predicted a Biden victory nationally and in his own battleground state, which he said would "mean an Electoral College landslide."

Polling at the moment does seem to suggest Biden's in a strong position — he's leading or within striking distance of most battleground states. But other Democrats are urging caution. They remember, after all, what happened in 2016. "I'm not confident at all," said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who is close with Biden. "I think the easiest way to ensure Trump's re-election is to be overconfident. Too many Democrats are looking at national polls and finding them encouraging. Too many Democrats assumed that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in and didn't vote or didn't work."

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) suggested her state is a perfect example. Michigan is seen as a potentially election-turning state, and while many Democrats think they'll take it back, Dingell said she's heard directly from voters in her district who are committed to backing Trump in November. The congresswoman tried to send warning signals in 2016 that Clinton could lose Michigan, and she's worried the party is setting itself up for another shocker. "Anybody who believes the polls right now is overconfident," she said. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'pretty good situation'
Edit

Larry Kudlow claims 'there is no second wave coming' as White House prepares for second wave

10:26 a.m.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has predicted that no second wave of coronavirus is coming in the United States — though another adviser says officials are preparing for a potential second wave.

On a Monday CNBC appearance, Kudlow downplayed concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in numerous states, including some that have reached single-day records like Arizona and Florida.

"There are some hot spots," Kudlow said. "We're on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. ... There is no second wave coming. It's just, you know, hot spots."

Overall, Kudlow, who in early March claimed that COVID-19 was "contained" in the U.S. and said Americans "should stay at work," argued the U.S. is in a "pretty good situation."

But recently, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave in the fall and "filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem," though he didn't predict that one would definitely occur.

"You prepare for what can possibly happen," Navarro said. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course you prepare."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stressed that the rising COVID-19 cases in some states aren't indicative of a second wave because "we still are in the first wave." As far as whether a second wave will definitely hit in the fall, Fauci recently told The Washington Post that it's "not inevitable" depending on whether the right steps are taken when "blips of infection" pop up.

"We want to get that first wave down," Fauci said. "Then we'll see if we can keep it there." Brendan Morrow

