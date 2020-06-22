See More Speed Reads
Conspiracy theories
Analysis finds false antifa rumors spread in at least 41 cities

2:57 p.m.

A New York Times analysis found that, amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, false rumors about antifa made their way to at least 41 U.S. cities. The conspiracy theories frequently claimed violent activists, placed under the broad label of antifa, were headed to the cities in buses as part of an organized effort. Law enforcement was alerted in some cases, but subsequently found no evidence supporting the claims.

The Times notes that while some of the rumors can trace their origins to national figures like President Trump, they often spread locally and took off when pushed by trusted community sources. For example, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce — after receiving info from sources it deemed credible — tweeted in May that antifa protesters were headed down to the South Dakota city from Fargo, North Dakota, sparking a chain of misinformation and causing dozens of people to reach out to police. From what law enforcement could tell, there were no buses carrying people from out of town on the day of the protest.

Local rumors that form on social media are reportedly especially challenging because the tech companies trying to flag false rumors often have their hands full at the national level. Renée DiResta, a disinformation researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, added that "local groups don't have much prior awareness of the body of conspiratorial content surrounding some of these topics." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Plot twist
The pandemic may actually increase turnout in Kentucky's primary

3:11 p.m.

COVID-19 has been a disaster for democracy in many states. But in Kentucky, it may lead more people to vote than have in years.

Wisconsin's April primary proved an example of how not to conduct an election during a pandemic, with the state's Supreme Court refusing to delay the election so absentee ballots could get sent out, forcing thousands of voters to wait for hours at just a few polling places. Georgia saw similarly long lines just a week ago, and with fewer than 200 of Kentucky's 3,700 polling places set to be open Tuesday, it's shaping up to look like more of the same, The Washington Post reports.

But Joe Sonka of the Louisville Courier Journal suspects things won't be that bad this time around. After all, nearly twice as many absentee ballots have already been mailed out in Louisville's Jefferson County as turned out in the last three primary elections. That's not even counting the number of people who have voted early in Louisville's election.

Sonka credits Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams for learning from Wisconsin's mistakes, agreeing to let everyone apply for an absentee ballot without requiring an excuse. Still, there's a chance some people who didn't apply for a ballot will face long lines at the limited poll sites on Tuesday, even with hundreds of thousands sending in their votes ahead of time. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
The Lost Boys and Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher dies at 80

2:37 p.m.
Filmmaker Joel Schumacher poses at a photocall during the 6th International Rome Film Festival on November 3, 2011 in Rome, Italy
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Joel Schumacher, the director known for movies like The Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire, and Batman Forever, has died at 80.

Schumacher's death was confirmed on Monday in a statement from his publicist, who said he had been suffering from cancer. "He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," the publicist said.

After getting his start as director with TV movies and with 1981's The Incredible Shrinking Woman, Schumacher helmed St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which he followed up with the classic vampire film The Lost Boys in 1987. In the 1990s, he directed the Batman movies Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, and other films of his include Flatliners, Falling Down, A Time to Kill, and Tigerland. He began his Hollywood career as a costume designer, working on movies like The Last of Sheila and Sleeper, notes Variety.

Schumacher "had an uncanny ability to recognize young talent," writes The Hollywood Reporter, pointing to his casting of actors including Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, and Colin Farrell.

"Joel was a creative genius; a master at clothing design, costuming, writing and of course directing," tweeted Alex Winter, who starred in Schumacher's The Lost Boys. "Joel saw something in me as an actor I didn't see and gave me the confidence and space to pursue it. Unfairly savaged by critics his entire career, his great work will live on." Brendan Morrow

just kidding?
Trump dodges question about whether he asked for coronavirus testing to slow down

1:31 p.m.

Did President Trump actually ask for COVID-19 testing to slow down like he recently said at his rally? He's dodging that question.

At his first rally in months over the weekend, Trump raised eyebrows when he said he asked for COVID-19 testing to be slowed down, claiming that testing is "a double-edged sword" since it leads to more coronavirus cases being confirmed.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" The White House subsequently claimed Trump wasn't being serious, with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying on Sunday the comment "was tongue in cheek", and another White House official telling Reuters, "He was obviously kidding."

But in an interview on Monday, Trump was directly asked whether he requested testing to slow down, and he wouldn't say.

"If it did slow down, frankly, I think we're way ahead of ourselves," Trump said, going on to claim the U.S. has actually "done too good a job" on testing but failing to say whether his comment was intended as a joke. Brendan Morrow

sexism in the west wing
Fiona Hill describes being called 'the Russia b----' and other derogatory names while working in the White House

12:40 p.m.
Fiona Hill.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Fiona Hill is back with more scathing stories of her time in the Trump White House.

Hill, who served as the National Security Council's top Russia adviser from 2017 to 2019, notably held nothing back as she testified in President Trump's impeachment hearings last fall. She had a tense relationship with Trump from early in her tenure after he mistook her for a secretary, and, as she describes to The New Yorker in a profile published Monday, only experienced more misogynistic treatment from that point on.

Hill was introduced to Trump "by title but not by name" on her first day in the White House, but he didn't seem to remember her a month later, The New Yorker writes. During that subsequent encounter, Hill was in the Oval Office for a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and spent the conversation taking notes. But instead of having a "substantive discussion" after the call like Hill said she expected, Trump simply began dictating revisions to a press statement about it and then, after realizing Hill wasn't writing them down, asked "Hey, darling, are you listening?"

Hill's boss, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, insisted she shouldn't apologize to Trump because "he'll think it's weakness," she recalled. Still, it was clear Trump considered Hill "suspect" from that point on, one former official told The New Yorker, saying "Forgive me, Fiona's attractive, but he doesn't trust women that are kind of non-players in his world." And from then on, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and other top officials started calling Hill "that Russia b----," a former national security adviser said.

Read more about Hill's time in the White House at The New Yorker. The Week Staff

Solving COVID
Lying face-down could improve breathing in severe coronavirus cases, studies suggest

12:35 p.m.
Coronavirus treatment.
NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have reported success in treating patients who were having trouble breathing by shifting them into prone — or face-down — position. Two recent small studies appear to back up their intuitions.

One study published by JAMA Internal Medicine last week found that out of 25 non-intubated COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms in New York City who spent at least one waking hour in prone position, 19 saw their oxygen saturation improve to 95 percent or greater, which lowered the risk of more invasive ventilation methods.

A similar study published in The Lancet last week monitored 56 patients with COVID-19-related pneumonia in Manza, Italy, 47 of whom were able to be repositioned. Researchers found that prone positioning was "feasible and effective in ameliorating blood oxygenation in awake patients." Upon returning to a supine, or face-up position, 23 of those patients maintained their improved breathing. The study didn't find a significant difference in the rate of intubation between those who responded to prone positioning and those who didn't.

Both studies were small and acknowledge the hypothesis warrants further examination, including randomized trials, but coupled with the anecdotal success doctors have reported, the researchers suggest repositioning could be a simple, safe, and useful mitigation method. Read the results of the studies at The Lancet and JAMA Internal Medicine. Tim O'Donnell

'do your part'
Schwarzenegger and other former governors urge Californians to wear masks, noting coronavirus 'didn't go away'

12:29 p.m.

The governor of California has recruited a bipartisan group of his predecessors for a new PSA on the importance of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, as the crisis "isn't over."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who last week announced residents must wear masks in public spaces, on Monday rolled out a video on the subject featuring four of the state's former governors from both parties: Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), Gray Davis (D), Jerry Brown (D), and Pete Wilson (R).

"This is not about being weak," Schwarzenegger says, with Davis adding, "it's about fighting the disease and keeping our families and ourselves safe." The governors call on Californians to "do your part" by wearing a mask, stressing that the pandemic "isn't over" and that COVID-19 "didn't go away just because your mall is open at 50 percent capacity." Newsom last week said that "we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease."

Schwarzenegger has been vocal about the need to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus, recently leaving a gym that didn't require them. Last week, he applauded Newsom's decision to require masks be worn in public spaces, tweeting that anyone making mask-wearing into a political issue is an "absolute moron." Brendan Morrow

'hateful lies and dangerous propaganda'
Patagonia, The North Face among companies pulling ads from Facebook in #StopHateforProfit boycott

11:19 a.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another company is backing an advertising boycott of Facebook, saying the platform has not taken adequate action against "hateful lies and dangerous propaganda."

The apparel brand Patagonia has announced it will pull advertising from Facebook and Instagram, becoming the fourth major company to back the "#StopHateforProfit" advertising boycott, CNN reports. The North Face, REI, and Upwork previously did so as well.

In a Twitter thread, Patagonia said that "for too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform," and "from secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, the stakes are too high to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fomenting fear and hatred." The company said it will pull its ads at least through the end of July, "pending meaningful action from the social media giant."

Several organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP previously announced this "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, calling on companies to pause Facebook advertising during July to "show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety." Facebook in a statement to CNN said "we deeply respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information."

Facebook has been under fire in recent weeks for its policies especially after deciding not to take action against posts by President Trump, including one in which he wrote, in reference to Minneapolis protests, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The civil rights organizations in their boycott announcement blasted Facebook for having "allowed incitement to violence against protestors fighting for racial justice in America."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision in a call with civil rights leaders earlier this month, but they blasted him in a statement afterward, saying they were "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations." Brendan Morrow

