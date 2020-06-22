See More Speed Reads
Immigration
Trump administration to extend, expand pandemic-related immigration restrictions

4:50 p.m.
Donald Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is citing the coronavirus pandemic as the driving force behind President Trump's executive order issued Monday that extends previously implemented immigration restrictions through the end of the year while also expanding the limits to new visa categories.

The Trump administration claims the restrictions — which apply to several different types of work and cultural exchange visas, including those in the technology sector — are meant to protect U.S. workers who lost jobs because of the coronavirus; the White House estimates the executive order will prevent foreign workers from filling 525,000 jobs.

But, per The Washington Post, the president's critics believe the pandemic is masking the Trump administration's actual motivation, which is to satisfy the administration's longstanding goal of curtailing immigration, a key aspect of the 2016 presidential campaign.

The restrictions do continue to provide exceptions. Agricultural laborers, some health care workers, university professors, and child-care providers will still be able to acquire their visas. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

NASCAR drivers and crews parade behind Bubba Wallace's car after noose is found in his garage

4:17 p.m.

NASCAR drivers and crews delivered a strong message of support to the only Black driver among their ranks.

On Sunday night, a noose was found in the garage area of Bubba Wallace's team at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only Black driver in this NASCAR series and drove a car painted with #BlackLivesMatter at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

Wallace never saw the noose, but spoke out against the "despicable act of hatred" in a Sunday night statement, as did a number of his white fellow drivers. And on Monday, ahead of the Geico 500 in Talladega, every driver and crew member joined paraded behind Wallace to powerfully show they stood with him, with some drivers even pushing Wallace and his car down the track.

In addition to his Black Lives Matter car, Wallace had been a strong advocate for banning Confederate flags at NASCAR races — something the series agreed to a few weeks ago. NASCAR, as well as the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, the FBI, and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are all investigating how someone got the noose into the secure garage area. Kathryn Krawczyk

Michael Keaton might be playing Batman again

3:36 p.m.
Michael Keaton
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Holy DC news, Batman!

Michael Keaton is in talks play Batman again, coming back to the role for the first time since Batman Returns in 1992, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This would be as part of DC's upcoming The Flash film, which stars Ezra Miller. Variety is also reporting that Keaton is in talks for the role.

It doesn't sound like a one-off thing, either. Keaton, according to the Reporter, might also be back for "several other DC-oriented film projects," taking on a Nick Fury-style role as "a mentor or guide or even string puller" and possibly returning in movies like Batgirl. This would be yet another Batman actor that DC would be throwing into the mix in recent years after Ben Affleck starred as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League and after Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the character in next year's The Batman. Not confusing at all, right?

According to The Wrap, the plot of The Flash, which is based on the Flashpoint comic book storyline, involves Miller's Flash traveling "back in time to prevent the death of his mother," and in the process, he "creates another universe protected by Michael Keaton's Batman, now 30 years older." Prepare to see Keaton go from Batman to Birdman and then back to Batman when the film hits theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow

The pandemic may actually increase turnout in Kentucky's primary

3:11 p.m.

COVID-19 has been a disaster for democracy in many states. But in Kentucky, it may lead more people to vote than have in years.

Wisconsin's April primary proved an example of how not to conduct an election during a pandemic, with the state's Supreme Court refusing to delay the election so absentee ballots could get sent out, forcing thousands of voters to wait for hours at just a few polling places. Georgia saw similarly long lines just a week ago, and with fewer than 200 of Kentucky's 3,700 polling places set to be open Tuesday, it's shaping up to look like more of the same, The Washington Post reports.

But Joe Sonka of the Louisville Courier Journal suspects things won't be that bad this time around. After all, nearly twice as many absentee ballots have already been mailed out in Louisville's Jefferson County as turned out in the last three primary elections. That's not even counting the number of people who have voted early in Louisville's election.

Sonka credits Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams for learning from Wisconsin's mistakes, agreeing to let everyone apply for an absentee ballot without requiring an excuse. Still, there's a chance some people who didn't apply for a ballot will face long lines at the limited poll sites on Tuesday, even with hundreds of thousands sending in their votes ahead of time. Kathryn Krawczyk

Analysis finds false antifa rumors spread in at least 41 cities

2:57 p.m.

A New York Times analysis found that, amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, false rumors about antifa made their way to at least 41 U.S. cities. The conspiracy theories frequently claimed violent activists, placed under the broad label of antifa, were headed to the cities in buses as part of an organized effort. Law enforcement was alerted in some cases, but subsequently found no evidence supporting the claims.

The Times notes that while some of the rumors can trace their origins to national figures like President Trump, they often spread locally and took off when pushed by trusted community sources. For example, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce — after receiving info from sources it deemed credible — tweeted in May that antifa protesters were headed down to the South Dakota city from Fargo, North Dakota, sparking a chain of misinformation and causing dozens of people to reach out to police. From what law enforcement could tell, there were no buses carrying people from out of town on the day of the protest.

Local rumors that form on social media are reportedly especially challenging because the tech companies trying to flag false rumors often have their hands full at the national level. Renée DiResta, a disinformation researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, added that "local groups don't have much prior awareness of the body of conspiratorial content surrounding some of these topics." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

The Lost Boys and Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher dies at 80

2:37 p.m.
Filmmaker Joel Schumacher poses at a photocall during the 6th International Rome Film Festival on November 3, 2011 in Rome, Italy
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Joel Schumacher, the director known for movies like The Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire, and Batman Forever, has died at 80.

Schumacher's death was confirmed on Monday in a statement from his publicist, who said he had been suffering from cancer. "He will be fondly remembered by his friends and collaborators," the publicist said.

After getting his start as director with TV movies and with 1981's The Incredible Shrinking Woman, Schumacher helmed St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which he followed up with the classic vampire film The Lost Boys in 1987. In the 1990s, he directed the Batman movies Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, and other films of his include Flatliners, Falling Down, A Time to Kill, and Tigerland. He began his Hollywood career as a costume designer, working on movies like The Last of Sheila and Sleeper, notes Variety.

Schumacher "had an uncanny ability to recognize young talent," writes The Hollywood Reporter, pointing to his casting of actors including Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, and Colin Farrell.

"Joel was a creative genius; a master at clothing design, costuming, writing and of course directing," tweeted Alex Winter, who starred in Schumacher's The Lost Boys. "Joel saw something in me as an actor I didn't see and gave me the confidence and space to pursue it. Unfairly savaged by critics his entire career, his great work will live on." Brendan Morrow

Trump dodges question about whether he asked for coronavirus testing to slow down

1:31 p.m.

Did President Trump actually ask for COVID-19 testing to slow down like he recently said at his rally? He's dodging that question.

At his first rally in months over the weekend, Trump raised eyebrows when he said he asked for COVID-19 testing to be slowed down, claiming that testing is "a double-edged sword" since it leads to more coronavirus cases being confirmed.

"When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases," he said. "So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" The White House subsequently claimed Trump wasn't being serious, with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying on Sunday the comment "was tongue in cheek", and another White House official telling Reuters, "He was obviously kidding."

But in an interview on Monday, Trump was directly asked whether he requested testing to slow down, and he wouldn't say.

"If it did slow down, frankly, I think we're way ahead of ourselves," Trump said, going on to claim the U.S. has actually "done too good a job" on testing but failing to say whether his comment was intended as a joke. Brendan Morrow

Fiona Hill describes being called 'the Russia b----' and other derogatory names while working in the White House

12:40 p.m.
Fiona Hill.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Fiona Hill is back with more scathing stories of her time in the Trump White House.

Hill, who served as the National Security Council's top Russia adviser from 2017 to 2019, notably held nothing back as she testified in President Trump's impeachment hearings last fall. She had a tense relationship with Trump from early in her tenure after he mistook her for a secretary, and, as she describes to The New Yorker in a profile published Monday, only experienced more misogynistic treatment from that point on.

Hill was introduced to Trump "by title but not by name" on her first day in the White House, but he didn't seem to remember her a month later, The New Yorker writes. During that subsequent encounter, Hill was in the Oval Office for a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and spent the conversation taking notes. But instead of having a "substantive discussion" after the call like Hill said she expected, Trump simply began dictating revisions to a press statement about it and then, after realizing Hill wasn't writing them down, asked "Hey, darling, are you listening?"

Hill's boss, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, insisted she shouldn't apologize to Trump because "he'll think it's weakness," she recalled. Still, it was clear Trump considered Hill "suspect" from that point on, one former official told The New Yorker, saying "Forgive me, Fiona's attractive, but he doesn't trust women that are kind of non-players in his world." And from then on, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and other top officials started calling Hill "that Russia b----," a former national security adviser said.

Read more about Hill's time in the White House at The New Yorker. The Week Staff

