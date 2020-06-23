Obama's 1st fundraiser for Biden raises $4 million before it even begins

The previous occupants of the White House are about to be reunited again.

Former President Barack Obama will join former Vice President Joe Biden for their first joint fundraiser of Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday. Obama will "make a full-throated case" for Biden during the online event, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said, though voters paying to watch it don't seem to need convincing.

Tickets for the virtual event started at $15 and went up to $1,000, and total sales hit $4 million by Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reports. "President Obama will make a full-throated case for why Vice President Biden is the leader America needs at this turbulent moment," Hill said, adding that Obama "believes this November's election — the most consequential in our lifetimes — is too important for anyone to sit out." This is expected to kick off a busy campaign schedule for Obama, as he'll join Biden for more events and campaign for congressional candidates as well, Politico notes.

Obama didn't endorse any candidates during the Democratic primaries, only issuing an endorsement video for Biden once Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had dropped out of the race. Kathryn Krawczyk