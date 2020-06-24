Grand jury indicts 3 suspects for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

A grand jury has indicted three men for murder in the the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday.

Holmes said the indictment of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. "is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond."

The McMichaels, a white father and son, pursued and killed Arbery, who was Black and unarmed, while he was jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The elder McMichael, Greg, told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and claimed he attacked Travis before being shot. The men weren't arrested until more than a month after the incident, when video of the shooting captured by Bryan's cell phone leaked. In addition to malice and felony murder, the three suspects were also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The Arbery family reportedly wasn't sure what the next steps in the case would be because Georgia's court functions have been limited by the coronavirus pandemic, so Holmes said "they were ecstatic to hear" the grand jury was called in. Read the full indictment below. Tim O'Donnell